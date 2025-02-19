Login
Aprilia Tuono 457 vs Yamaha MT-03, KTM 390 Duke: Specifications, Features, Prices Compared

How does the new Aprilia Tuono 457 go up against the likes of challengers from KTM and Yamaha? Read on to find out.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

5 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 19, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Aprilia Tuono 457 is the most powerful motorcycle in this comparison
  • The Tuono 457 is the heaviest motorcycle out of the three
  • The KTM 390 Duke is the only motorcycle to offer a fully adjustable suspension setup

Aprilia India finally launched the Tuono 457 at an ex-showroom price of Rs 3.95 lakh, competing with rivals such as the Yamaha MT-03 and the KTM 390 Duke in the Indian market. The MT-03, after a significant price cut of Rs 1.10 lakh, now costs Rs 3.45 lakh, while the 390 Duke, following an Rs 18,000 price reduction, is currently priced at Rs 2.95 lakh (both, ex-showroom). With the Tuono 457 sitting at the higher end of the price spectrum, the question is, does it offer enough to justify the premium over its rivals? Let's break down the comparison across specifications, weight, dimensions, cycle parts, and pricing.

 

 

Also Read: Aprilia Tuono 457 Launched In India At Rs 3.95 Lakh

 

Aprilia Tuono 457 vs Yamaha MT-03, KTM 390 Duke: Specification Check 

 

 Aprilia Tuono 457 Yamaha MT-03KTM 390 Duke 
Displacement457cc321cc399cc
EngineParallel-twin, liquid-cooledParallel-twin liquid-cooledSingle-cylinder liquid-cooled
Max Power47 bhp at 9,400 rpm41.42 bhp at 10,750 rpm45 bhp at 8,500 rpm
Peak Torque 43.5 Nm at 6,700 rpm29.5 Nm at 9,000 rpm39 Nm at 7,000 rpm
Gearbox6-speed 6-speed6-speed

 

The Aprilia Tuono 457 has a 457cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine, producing 47 bhp at 9,400 rpm and 43.5 Nm of torque at 6,700 rpm. This gives it an advantage over the Yamaha MT-03, which houses a smaller 321cc parallel-twin motor belting out 41.42 bhp at 10,750 rpm and 29.5 Nm of torque at 9,000 rpm. 
 Aprilia Tuono 457 vs Yamaha MT 03 KTM 390 Duke comparison 2

The KTM 390 Duke – despite having a single-cylinder 399cc engine – delivers an impressive 45 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 39 Nm at 7,000 rpm. While it falls slightly short in power compared to the Tuono, it remains an exciting choice with its aggressive throttle response. All three bikes come equipped with a 6-speed gearbox; however, it is the Yamaha MT-03 that misses out on both the slip and assist clutch and the bidirectional quickshifter. The other two motorcycles employ the former as standard features while the latter can be optioned. 

 

Also Read: Aprilia Tuono 457 vs RS 457: What Are The Differences?

 

Aprilia Tuono 457 vs Yamaha MT-03, KTM 390 Duke: Weight and Dimensions

 

 Aprilia Tuono 457 Yamaha MT-03KTM 390 Duke 
Kerb Weight 175 Kg167 kg168.3 kg
Seat Height 800 mm780 mm800 mm
Fuel Tank Capacity 12.7-litres14-litres15-litres

In terms of weight, the Aprilia Tuono 457 is the heaviest at 175 kg, while the Yamaha MT-03 and KTM 390 Duke weigh 167 kg and 168.3 kg, respectively. This makes the Yamaha the lightest among the three motorcycles. Coming to Seat height, with both the Tuono 457 and KTM 390 Duke at 800 mm, the MT-03 offers a more accessible 780 mm seat height, making it a friendlier option for shorter riders. Fuel tank capacity also varies, with the KTM 390 Duke leading at 15 litres, followed by the Yamaha’s 14-litre tank and the Tuono 457’s slightly smaller 12.7-litre capacity.

Aprilia Tuono 457 vs Yamaha MT 03 KTM 390 Duke comparison 1

 

Aprilia Tuono 457 vs Yamaha MT-03, KTM 390 Duke: Cycle Parts 

 

 Aprilia Tuono 457 Yamaha MT-03KTM 390 Duke 
Front Shock - TravelUSD - 120mmUSD - 130mmUSD - 150mm
Rear Shock - TravelMonoshock - 130mmMonoshock - 120mmMonoshock - 150mm
Tyre size 17-inch wheels 17-inch wheels17-inch wheels
Brakes

320mm disc - F

220MM disc - R 

298mm disc - F

220mm disc - R

320mm disc - F 

240mm disc - R

All three motorcycles feature 17-inch wheels with USD forks at the front and mono shocks at the rear. The Aprilia Tuono 457 has 120mm of travel in the front and 130mm in the rear, positioning it between its competitors in terms of suspension travel. The Yamaha MT-03 offers slightly more front suspension travel at 130mm but less at the rear with 120mm. The KTM 390 Duke, on the other hand, leads the pack with 150mm of travel for both front and rear suspension, along with being the only motorcycle in our comparison to offer fully adjustable suspensions. 

Aprilia Tuono 457 vs Yamaha MT 03 KTM 390 Duke comparison 3

Braking duties are handled by disc brakes on all three bikes, with the Tuono 457 and KTM 390 Duke sporting a 320mm front disc, while the Yamaha MT-03 gets a smaller 298mm unit. At the rear, the Tuono has a 220mm disc, compared to the KTM’s larger 240mm disc and the Yamaha’s 220mm unit.

 

Aprilia Tuono 457 vs Yamaha MT-03, KTM 390 Duke: Features 

Aprilia Tuono 457 vs Yamaha MT 03 KTM 390 Duke comparison 4

Coming to the features, the Tuono 457 is well-equipped with riding aids such as three riding modes – Eco, Sport, and Rain – along with traction control and dual-channel ABS. To manage all of this, there is a 5.0-inch TFT colour display while the bike gets LED lighting all around. The Yamaha MT-03 on the other hand packs and LCD cluster but misses out on ride modes, and traction control, however, it does get dual-channel ABS. Lastly, the 390 Duke comes loaded with electronic aids such as a 5-inch TFT display, 3 riding modes – Rain, Street, and Track – along with traction control, launch control, dual-channel ABS, and cornering ABS.  

 

Also Read: Aprilia RS 457 Price Hiked By Rs 10,000; Now Priced At Rs 4.20 Lakh
 

Aprilia Tuono 457 vs Yamaha MT-03, KTM 390 Duke: Prices

Motorcycle Aprilia Tuono 457 Yamaha MT-03KTM 390 Duke 
Price (ex-showroom)₹ 3.95 lakh ₹ 3.45 lakh ₹ 2.95 lakh 

 

Coming to prices, which is a crucial factor in this comparison. At Rs 3.95 lakh, the Aprilia Tuono 457 is the most expensive of the three but is Rs 25,000 cheaper compared to its fully-faired RS 457 sibling. The Yamaha MT-03, at Rs 3.45 lakh, is more affordable but has the least powerful engine and lacks a lot features in this comparison. The KTM 390 Duke, at Rs 2.95 lakh, offers the best value in terms of performance-to-price ratio along with packing enough features in its class. All prices ex-showroom. 

 

Our review of the new Aprilia Tuono 457 drops on February 21, 5:00 PM IST, stay tuned to our Youtube channel to know what the newest Aprilia has to offer. 

# Aprilia India# KTM India# Yamaha India# Aprilia Tuono 457# Yamaha MT-03# KTM 390 Duke# Aprilia Tuono 457 vs Yamaha MT-03, KTM 390 Duke# Motorcycles# Bikes# Tuono 457# 390 Duke# MT-03# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

