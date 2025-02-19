Aprilia Tuono 457 vs Yamaha MT-03, KTM 390 Duke: Specifications, Features, Prices Compared

Aprilia India finally launched the Tuono 457 at an ex-showroom price of Rs 3.95 lakh, competing with rivals such as the Yamaha MT-03 and the KTM 390 Duke in the Indian market. The MT-03, after a significant price cut of Rs 1.10 lakh, now costs Rs 3.45 lakh, while the 390 Duke, following an Rs 18,000 price reduction, is currently priced at Rs 2.95 lakh (both, ex-showroom). With the Tuono 457 sitting at the higher end of the price spectrum, the question is, does it offer enough to justify the premium over its rivals? Let's break down the comparison across specifications, weight, dimensions, cycle parts, and pricing.

Aprilia Tuono 457 vs Yamaha MT-03, KTM 390 Duke: Specification Check

Aprilia Tuono 457 Yamaha MT-03 KTM 390 Duke Displacement 457cc 321cc 399cc Engine Parallel-twin, liquid-cooled Parallel-twin liquid-cooled Single-cylinder liquid-cooled Max Power 47 bhp at 9,400 rpm 41.42 bhp at 10,750 rpm 45 bhp at 8,500 rpm Peak Torque 43.5 Nm at 6,700 rpm 29.5 Nm at 9,000 rpm 39 Nm at 7,000 rpm Gearbox 6-speed 6-speed 6-speed

The Aprilia Tuono 457 has a 457cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine, producing 47 bhp at 9,400 rpm and 43.5 Nm of torque at 6,700 rpm. This gives it an advantage over the Yamaha MT-03, which houses a smaller 321cc parallel-twin motor belting out 41.42 bhp at 10,750 rpm and 29.5 Nm of torque at 9,000 rpm.



The KTM 390 Duke – despite having a single-cylinder 399cc engine – delivers an impressive 45 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 39 Nm at 7,000 rpm. While it falls slightly short in power compared to the Tuono, it remains an exciting choice with its aggressive throttle response. All three bikes come equipped with a 6-speed gearbox; however, it is the Yamaha MT-03 that misses out on both the slip and assist clutch and the bidirectional quickshifter. The other two motorcycles employ the former as standard features while the latter can be optioned.

Aprilia Tuono 457 vs Yamaha MT-03, KTM 390 Duke: Weight and Dimensions

Aprilia Tuono 457 Yamaha MT-03 KTM 390 Duke Kerb Weight 175 Kg 167 kg 168.3 kg Seat Height 800 mm 780 mm 800 mm Fuel Tank Capacity 12.7-litres 14-litres 15-litres

In terms of weight, the Aprilia Tuono 457 is the heaviest at 175 kg, while the Yamaha MT-03 and KTM 390 Duke weigh 167 kg and 168.3 kg, respectively. This makes the Yamaha the lightest among the three motorcycles. Coming to Seat height, with both the Tuono 457 and KTM 390 Duke at 800 mm, the MT-03 offers a more accessible 780 mm seat height, making it a friendlier option for shorter riders. Fuel tank capacity also varies, with the KTM 390 Duke leading at 15 litres, followed by the Yamaha’s 14-litre tank and the Tuono 457’s slightly smaller 12.7-litre capacity.

Aprilia Tuono 457 vs Yamaha MT-03, KTM 390 Duke: Cycle Parts

Aprilia Tuono 457 Yamaha MT-03 KTM 390 Duke Front Shock - Travel USD - 120mm USD - 130mm USD - 150mm Rear Shock - Travel Monoshock - 130mm Monoshock - 120mm Monoshock - 150mm Tyre size 17-inch wheels 17-inch wheels 17-inch wheels Brakes 320mm disc - F 220MM disc - R 298mm disc - F 220mm disc - R 320mm disc - F 240mm disc - R

All three motorcycles feature 17-inch wheels with USD forks at the front and mono shocks at the rear. The Aprilia Tuono 457 has 120mm of travel in the front and 130mm in the rear, positioning it between its competitors in terms of suspension travel. The Yamaha MT-03 offers slightly more front suspension travel at 130mm but less at the rear with 120mm. The KTM 390 Duke, on the other hand, leads the pack with 150mm of travel for both front and rear suspension, along with being the only motorcycle in our comparison to offer fully adjustable suspensions.

Braking duties are handled by disc brakes on all three bikes, with the Tuono 457 and KTM 390 Duke sporting a 320mm front disc, while the Yamaha MT-03 gets a smaller 298mm unit. At the rear, the Tuono has a 220mm disc, compared to the KTM’s larger 240mm disc and the Yamaha’s 220mm unit.

Aprilia Tuono 457 vs Yamaha MT-03, KTM 390 Duke: Features

Coming to the features, the Tuono 457 is well-equipped with riding aids such as three riding modes – Eco, Sport, and Rain – along with traction control and dual-channel ABS. To manage all of this, there is a 5.0-inch TFT colour display while the bike gets LED lighting all around. The Yamaha MT-03 on the other hand packs and LCD cluster but misses out on ride modes, and traction control, however, it does get dual-channel ABS. Lastly, the 390 Duke comes loaded with electronic aids such as a 5-inch TFT display, 3 riding modes – Rain, Street, and Track – along with traction control, launch control, dual-channel ABS, and cornering ABS.

Aprilia Tuono 457 vs Yamaha MT-03, KTM 390 Duke: Prices

Motorcycle Aprilia Tuono 457 Yamaha MT-03 KTM 390 Duke Price (ex-showroom) ₹ 3.95 lakh ₹ 3.45 lakh ₹ 2.95 lakh

Coming to prices, which is a crucial factor in this comparison. At Rs 3.95 lakh, the Aprilia Tuono 457 is the most expensive of the three but is Rs 25,000 cheaper compared to its fully-faired RS 457 sibling. The Yamaha MT-03, at Rs 3.45 lakh, is more affordable but has the least powerful engine and lacks a lot features in this comparison. The KTM 390 Duke, at Rs 2.95 lakh, offers the best value in terms of performance-to-price ratio along with packing enough features in its class. All prices ex-showroom.

Our review of the new Aprilia Tuono 457 drops on February 21, 5:00 PM IST, stay tuned to our Youtube channel to know what the newest Aprilia has to offer.