Aprilia RS 457 Price Hiked By Rs 10,000; Now Priced At Rs 4.20 Lakh

Launched in December 2023, the RS 457 was the first Aprilia motorcycle to be produced in India
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 13, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Aprilia has rolled out a Rs 10,000 price hike for the RS 457.
  • Now priced at Rs 4.20 lakh.
  • The motorcycle was launched over a year back in December 2023.

Aprilia has increased the price of its motorcycle, the RS 457, in India The supersport, which previously retailed for Rs 4.10 lakh, is now priced at Rs 4.20 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Launched in December 2023, the RS 457 was the first Aprilia motorcycle to be produced in India, manufactured at Piaggio Group’s facility in Baramati, Maharashtra. 

 

Also Read: Aprilia Tuono 457 vs RS 457: What Are The Differences?
 

Aprilia RS 457 32

 The RS 457 was the first Aprilia motorcycle to be produced in India

 

The list of features on offer in the RS 457 includes three riding modes, three levels of switchable traction control, and dual-channel ABS. Powering the RS 457 is a 457 cc parallel-twin engine equipped with a 270-degree crank, liquid-cooling, and DOHC head construction. This engine delivers a peak power output of 47 bhp and 48 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

 

Also Read: Aprilia Tuono 457 Listed On India Website Ahead Of Launch
 

Aprilia is now gearing up to launch the RS 457’s naked counterpart, the Tuono 457. The streetfighter was revealed at EICMA 2024, and Indian prices for the bike are expected to be announced in the coming months. The motorcycle will be powered by the same engine as the RS 457 and will retain the same mechanical components.  


 

# Aprilia RS 457# Aprilia RS 457 features# Aprilia RS 457 India# Aprilia RS 457 price hike# Aprilia RS 457 price# Aprilia RS 457 engine# Bikes# Two Wheelers
