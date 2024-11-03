Login
Upcoming Two-Wheeler Launches, Unveils In November 2024: Royal Enfield EV, Four Hero Two-Wheelers, KTM 390 Adventure And More

November will see a slew of debuts and launches from manufacturers that include the likes of Royal Enfield, KTM, Hero MotoCorp and more
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 3, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Royal Enfield is all set to unveil its first-ever EV in November.
  • Hero will unveil four new motorcycles.
  • KTM will debut the new 390 Adventure at EICMA 2024.

November is all set to be an eventful month for the two-wheeler industry in India. With EICMA 2024 around the corner, Indian two-wheeler brands such as Hero and Royal Enfield are all set to showcase their latest offerings at the trade show in Milan, Italy. What’s more? Royal Enfield will unveil its first-ever EV at the event, while KTM will finally take the wraps off the highly-anticipated 2025 390 Adventure. Here is a list of all the confirmed two-wheelers launches and unveils in November 2024.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Electric Motorcycle Teased Ahead Of EICMA 2024 Debut
 

Royal Enfield Electric Motorcycle

 

Debut Date: November 4

AD 4nXd8Ic0 N2CK818b28nzv5L7xHkEjL1MvyP9VsUs1NNbkY2BYDufN5CKQs4aT3sVlHkFUTq UJZS52yVZx2m6Pf0q2liOC3I BRx0i7R8u5MoXPq090OAT g38o2JQUNiBDxdtK8JX

Royal Enfield will unveil its first-ever EV at the EICMA trade show

 

Arguably the most anticipated debut at EICMA 2024 will be the very first all-electric Royal Enfield motorcycle. The motorcycle is expected to be a modern reinterpretation of the Royal Enfield Flying Flea from the 1940s which was used by soldiers during World War 2. Teasers, followed by leaked images have already given us an insight into what the motorcycle will look like. 

AD 4nXeSlOcIt3yW8j6AcwNCnW9wnMUmBUjbNuqfUNCSaFAnB3SPxCu3eiG8uWMMO5cF mixdxZ0hxkb 1M1Gmk1ZnaeE6s5EUB3wM cpLd3EK0pv5

The leaked patent image of the motorcycle

 

According to the leaked patent and spy images, the electric motorcycle will sport a rather lean design, while featuring a few of the design elements commonly associated with Royal Enfield motorcycles. Styling cues on the motorcycle include a round headlamp, alloy wheels, round mirrors, and a single seat. The front forks also have an interesting design, which appears to be a modern take on the classic girder fork design of motorcycles from a century ago. Another feature of the motorcycle will likely be the round TFT display, which is currently seen on motorcycles such as the Himalayan and Guerrilla 450.

 

Also Read: Upcoming Royal Enfield Electric Motorcycle Spied Undisguised

 AD 4nXcl5H1L0bc4J6sojKeu8ajH ANO9cxYKFfcuTRNNP5948Ld4GCaDiT wh7JagYEV6MfAeG0XJ1aEqykcv7yt1CSdlz7jtHXBMY8UeghD10CnbwnbAG oKJnTPieO nlIYzR

Spy images of the upcoming Royal Enfield electric motorcycle (Image Source)

 

Expect more details of the motorcycle to be revealed as we approach the date of unveiling. 

 

Royal Enfield Bear 650

 

Launch Date: November 5

AD 4nXf8OOXdeu 0NfqJy7qln3EhWcfAgpYh Qbnap5YQZa7oSyPOLMfpbTAcOtzNrHpTv4RWUf8o1lnA93GMWAP5ocSbbLR6ASAJzA99aKQr8rjavxnjkwbknhNYBN5cNXnoOLCxVsOb8lK6jnhsYR

Royal Enfield will launch the Bear 650 on November 5

 

Royal Enfield recently unveiled the Interceptor Bear 650 as the fifth product based on the 650 twin platform. The company is now expected to announce prices for the scrambler on November 5. While essentially based on the Interceptor 650, the Bear comes with a range of new features and premium mechanical components, in addition to the new styling.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Bear 650 Unveiled; Gets TFT Display, Showa USD Forks

 

The styling cues on the Bear 650 include a new scrambler-style bench seat, racing number boards on the side panel, and a two-in-one exhaust, while visual elements such as the round headlamp, mirror and fuel tank cover have been retained from the Interceptor. 650 It features all-LED lighting, along with the same four-inch circular TFT display as the Himalayan and Guerrilla.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 vs Interceptor 650: What Are The Differences?

AD 4nXcPG6TEBFlIfKUZzH5BIRICAK13O7JZYRX6ZKo4QUlvn2ngmcn8PDr10CSwU2CX6glHV1OCXaIqHdgCmbC2MjIEiEhNesM3cNlU TqMMbyV3ssNmAk42U8cOIqnBKHbdtEAG 7FDSpKi1dOZqTsz2el

The engine on the Bear 650 produces more torque than the Interceptor 650

 

The Bear 650 is powered by a 648 cc air/oil-cooled parallel-twin mill that churns out 47 bhp at 7240 rpm and 56.5 Nm at 5,150 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox.
 

Four New Hero Motorcycles

 

Debut Date: November 4-6 (EICMA 2024)

 

AD 4nXeY6ubq2NDS3SVjwD UUaa6

Hero is all set to unveil four new two-wheelers at EICMA 2024

 

Among the most exciting unveils at EICMA will be four new two-wheelers from Hero MotoCorp and Vida, its EV brand.  The company has already revealed that it will showcase the new Xpulse along with a new derivative of the Mavrick. Hero is, however, yet to give us a hint of what the other products will be. 

 

Also Read: Hero XPulse 250 To Be Unveiled At EICMA 2024

AD 4nXeM14e0kwzyQs6IRBTqPIP9w81zAaJ1zUdQaLDqmf4Fa5Pvuf Eac0vXFesjIspaKVMkr58Yf7ZQ0I8aJBM1YxzKRITbwmNFQ ngcnFkgJRnrpD4uJydM8gkd4k5yXMpiV3rbn Lk82uXYCMRnrMgtpu4

The new Xpulse is expected to be powered by a new 250 cc engine

 

Hero teased the new Xpulse a while back, giving us a glimpse of what it will look like. The motorcycle will retain a few of the styling cues on the current model such as the round LED headlamp, and the long front mudguard, but will most likely sport a range of other cosmetic tweaks. The new Xpulse will reportedly be powered by a completely new engine which will have a displacement of around 250 cc.

 

Also Read: New Hero Mavrick 440 Derivative Patent Image Leaked

New Hero Mavrick 440 Derivative Patent Image Leaked

Hero will showcase a new variant of the Mavrick 440 at EICMA 2024

 

Another motorcycle that will be unveiled is a new variant of the Hero Mavrick.  A leaked patent image of the motorcycle has given us a peak at what the model will look like upon its debut. The variant will get a range of new styling cues such as a revised headlamp, a small visor, a new handlebar, redesigned alloy wheels, and what looks like a new taillamp.
 

While there is currently no information on what the third two-wheeler in the list is going to be, reports point to it either being the new Karizma XMR 250 or a 250 cc street naked based on the Xtunt concept. The fourth two-wheeler will likely be an EV from Vida, although there are barely any reports on that too.
 

All-New KTM 390 Adventure

Debut Date: November 4-6 (EICMA 2024)

Launch: November 14
 

Also Read: 2025 KTM 390 Adventure India Launch On November 14

AD 4nXcO6R5F5aVYsLi5IJ90a9pUvyPnL46IpihLPx4 dxnbv85eipiT3ydYSdg628f keoLXyZNPDmO14mHsNJAKz0bsw7AfBpkS2812ypd7hUa 9LEJPD0MDIrkWmitGQhzjsmRF6pWaD

KTM will unveil the new 390 Adventure at EICMA 2024, before launching it in India on November 14

 

The much-awaited 2025 KTM 390 Adventure will finally debut at EICMA 2024. It has also been confirmed that the India launch of the motorcycle will take place on November 14. The latest version of the adventure motorcycle will sport an all-new design and is expected to get a slew of new features over the current version of the motorcycle. According to reports, the motorcycle is expected to be offered in multiple variants with different characteristics. 

 

Also Read: KTM 390 Adventure R Spotted Ahead Of EICMA 2024

AD 4nXeDm9d7AkaU1IsSe8bU7YBfHTW60SZ7iQPv92NAasfvLezKZ9IdaiC1RrFGFwX7RsOSiHdjm14xfEbNUtm4GRhFK0UGkbSEMNLbSfK1C4bEJ3y0yob9zBtu ArgXi

The motorcycle will be offered in multiple variants in the global market (Image Source)

 

Photos of a camouflaged prototype of the Adventure R had surfaced recently, revealing many details about the motorcycle. The motorcycle sported styling cues such as a vertically stacked LED projector headlight, sharper side panels over the current model, and a raised beak-style front mudguard. The Adventure R will be the more off-road-focused model in the portfolio with features such as fully adjustable suspension, cruise control and cornering ABS.  A brochure also gave us a glimpse at the Adventure X, which is the more road-oriented model with alloy wheels and non-adjustable suspension.
 

KTM is also expected to unveil an even more hard-core off-road biased enduro model based on the 390 platform, which will be the KTM 390 Enduro R, along with the KTM 390 SMC R, a supermoto based on the same platform. It is however not confirmed if these models will make it to the Indian market.
 

Aprilia Tuono 457

Debut Date: November 5 (EICMA 2024)

AD 4nXeHC5nMKtLWae8Oun1ITmpeC8IYM6 OFwBrgfhfSF16RkAvpz6R3rSOyOUi48HrFNkYYtO8Dojiua0VHeRglIU6IEz3qnAqZ0bHX4JoFJwZz OS22CAxkM4rzURT

Aprilia will showcase the naked version of the RS 457, the Tuono 457 at the trade show

 

Aprilia recently confirmed the debut of the much-anticipated Tuono 457 by releasing a teaser of the motorcycle. Set to be unveiled on November 5, the Tuono 457 will essentially be the street-naked counterpart of the RS 457 which has been on sale in the Indian market for nearly a year. Like the RS 457, the Tuono 457 will be manufactured at  Piaggio Group’s facility in Baramati, Maharashtra.

 

Also Read: Aprilia Tuono 457 Teased Ahead Of EICMA 2024 Debut

 

The teaser revealed a few details about the motorcycle, mostly focusing on the headlamp setup, which consisted of a single projector at the centre flanked by boomerang-shaped DRLs. The teaser also showed the motorcycle’s tail section, alloy wheels, and digital instrument cluster, all of which appeared to be the same as the RS 457.

AD 4nXcrcx2SXEhrbJvwTmaklibmccpZ46TCLQa k64YlENhxAap0bCLpFP2WIHMSIYV2EXuPDqciczOMcT0WC8wq4thSl0XG1ypALMn Qj99p6WVgjP9QAaZjimNiGSaY1 Ep9CKb85hQ

The bike will be manufactured at Piaggio Group’s facility in Baramati, Maharashtra

 

The motorcycle will be powered by the existing engine on the RS 457, which is a liquid-cooled 457 cc parallel-twin engine that churns out 47 bhp and 48 Nm of peak torque. The engine will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox.
 

Brixton Motorcycles

Launch Date: Late-November 


Having announced its foray into the Indian market earlier this year, Brixton Motorcycles, an Austrian two-wheeler brand, will launch four models in India in November. These include the Crossfire 500X, Crossfire 500XC, Cromwell 1200, and Cromwell 1200X. Brixton will set up a manufacturing facility at Kolhapur, Maharashtra in partnership with KAW Veloce Motors Pvt. Ltd, where these motorcycles will be manufactured. The Austrian two-wheeler brand also opened bookings for the upcoming motorcycles just a few days back. 

 

Also Read: Brixton Motorcycles Bookings Open In India Ahead Of November Launch

AD 4nXcC72i44tHpJdZkJxDjPNX 3jj7N1q3 vCZ8TQ1idKLCQ2Jjrt6DQKVTWS2NxTpBWeT ZxX5ojsKgEDYoroRiWUF7y9udgerxI61dbR7ZTmp1BMjpwpvYWmHZnc7Dvkq1vpXu2cdQAAP

Brixton will launch four models in India in November

 

The Crossfire, which is a neo-retro roadster, is powered by a 500 cc twin-cylinder engine that produces 46 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 43 Nm at 4,350 rpm. The Cromwell, a modern classic, will be equipped with a massive 1,200 cc twin-cylinder engine that churns out 82 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 108 Nm at 3,100 rpm.

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

