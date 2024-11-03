Upcoming Two-Wheeler Launches, Unveils In November 2024: Royal Enfield EV, Four Hero Two-Wheelers, KTM 390 Adventure And More

November is all set to be an eventful month for the two-wheeler industry in India. With EICMA 2024 around the corner, Indian two-wheeler brands such as Hero and Royal Enfield are all set to showcase their latest offerings at the trade show in Milan, Italy. What’s more? Royal Enfield will unveil its first-ever EV at the event, while KTM will finally take the wraps off the highly-anticipated 2025 390 Adventure. Here is a list of all the confirmed two-wheelers launches and unveils in November 2024.

Royal Enfield Electric Motorcycle

Debut Date: November 4

Royal Enfield will unveil its first-ever EV at the EICMA trade show

Arguably the most anticipated debut at EICMA 2024 will be the very first all-electric Royal Enfield motorcycle. The motorcycle is expected to be a modern reinterpretation of the Royal Enfield Flying Flea from the 1940s which was used by soldiers during World War 2. Teasers, followed by leaked images have already given us an insight into what the motorcycle will look like.

The leaked patent image of the motorcycle

According to the leaked patent and spy images, the electric motorcycle will sport a rather lean design, while featuring a few of the design elements commonly associated with Royal Enfield motorcycles. Styling cues on the motorcycle include a round headlamp, alloy wheels, round mirrors, and a single seat. The front forks also have an interesting design, which appears to be a modern take on the classic girder fork design of motorcycles from a century ago. Another feature of the motorcycle will likely be the round TFT display, which is currently seen on motorcycles such as the Himalayan and Guerrilla 450.

Spy images of the upcoming Royal Enfield electric motorcycle (Image Source)

Expect more details of the motorcycle to be revealed as we approach the date of unveiling.

Royal Enfield Bear 650

Launch Date: November 5

Royal Enfield will launch the Bear 650 on November 5

Royal Enfield recently unveiled the Interceptor Bear 650 as the fifth product based on the 650 twin platform. The company is now expected to announce prices for the scrambler on November 5. While essentially based on the Interceptor 650, the Bear comes with a range of new features and premium mechanical components, in addition to the new styling.

The styling cues on the Bear 650 include a new scrambler-style bench seat, racing number boards on the side panel, and a two-in-one exhaust, while visual elements such as the round headlamp, mirror and fuel tank cover have been retained from the Interceptor. 650 It features all-LED lighting, along with the same four-inch circular TFT display as the Himalayan and Guerrilla.

The engine on the Bear 650 produces more torque than the Interceptor 650

The Bear 650 is powered by a 648 cc air/oil-cooled parallel-twin mill that churns out 47 bhp at 7240 rpm and 56.5 Nm at 5,150 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox.



Four New Hero Motorcycles

Debut Date: November 4-6 (EICMA 2024)

Hero is all set to unveil four new two-wheelers at EICMA 2024

Among the most exciting unveils at EICMA will be four new two-wheelers from Hero MotoCorp and Vida, its EV brand. The company has already revealed that it will showcase the new Xpulse along with a new derivative of the Mavrick. Hero is, however, yet to give us a hint of what the other products will be.

The new Xpulse is expected to be powered by a new 250 cc engine

Hero teased the new Xpulse a while back, giving us a glimpse of what it will look like. The motorcycle will retain a few of the styling cues on the current model such as the round LED headlamp, and the long front mudguard, but will most likely sport a range of other cosmetic tweaks. The new Xpulse will reportedly be powered by a completely new engine which will have a displacement of around 250 cc.

Hero will showcase a new variant of the Mavrick 440 at EICMA 2024

Another motorcycle that will be unveiled is a new variant of the Hero Mavrick. A leaked patent image of the motorcycle has given us a peak at what the model will look like upon its debut. The variant will get a range of new styling cues such as a revised headlamp, a small visor, a new handlebar, redesigned alloy wheels, and what looks like a new taillamp.



While there is currently no information on what the third two-wheeler in the list is going to be, reports point to it either being the new Karizma XMR 250 or a 250 cc street naked based on the Xtunt concept. The fourth two-wheeler will likely be an EV from Vida, although there are barely any reports on that too.



All-New KTM 390 Adventure

Debut Date: November 4-6 (EICMA 2024)

Launch: November 14



KTM will unveil the new 390 Adventure at EICMA 2024, before launching it in India on November 14

The much-awaited 2025 KTM 390 Adventure will finally debut at EICMA 2024. It has also been confirmed that the India launch of the motorcycle will take place on November 14. The latest version of the adventure motorcycle will sport an all-new design and is expected to get a slew of new features over the current version of the motorcycle. According to reports, the motorcycle is expected to be offered in multiple variants with different characteristics.

The motorcycle will be offered in multiple variants in the global market (Image Source)

Photos of a camouflaged prototype of the Adventure R had surfaced recently, revealing many details about the motorcycle. The motorcycle sported styling cues such as a vertically stacked LED projector headlight, sharper side panels over the current model, and a raised beak-style front mudguard. The Adventure R will be the more off-road-focused model in the portfolio with features such as fully adjustable suspension, cruise control and cornering ABS. A brochure also gave us a glimpse at the Adventure X, which is the more road-oriented model with alloy wheels and non-adjustable suspension.



KTM is also expected to unveil an even more hard-core off-road biased enduro model based on the 390 platform, which will be the KTM 390 Enduro R, along with the KTM 390 SMC R, a supermoto based on the same platform. It is however not confirmed if these models will make it to the Indian market.



Aprilia Tuono 457

Debut Date: November 5 (EICMA 2024)

Aprilia will showcase the naked version of the RS 457, the Tuono 457 at the trade show

Aprilia recently confirmed the debut of the much-anticipated Tuono 457 by releasing a teaser of the motorcycle. Set to be unveiled on November 5, the Tuono 457 will essentially be the street-naked counterpart of the RS 457 which has been on sale in the Indian market for nearly a year. Like the RS 457, the Tuono 457 will be manufactured at Piaggio Group’s facility in Baramati, Maharashtra.

The teaser revealed a few details about the motorcycle, mostly focusing on the headlamp setup, which consisted of a single projector at the centre flanked by boomerang-shaped DRLs. The teaser also showed the motorcycle’s tail section, alloy wheels, and digital instrument cluster, all of which appeared to be the same as the RS 457.

The bike will be manufactured at Piaggio Group’s facility in Baramati, Maharashtra

The motorcycle will be powered by the existing engine on the RS 457, which is a liquid-cooled 457 cc parallel-twin engine that churns out 47 bhp and 48 Nm of peak torque. The engine will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox.



Brixton Motorcycles

Launch Date: Late-November



Having announced its foray into the Indian market earlier this year, Brixton Motorcycles, an Austrian two-wheeler brand, will launch four models in India in November. These include the Crossfire 500X, Crossfire 500XC, Cromwell 1200, and Cromwell 1200X. Brixton will set up a manufacturing facility at Kolhapur, Maharashtra in partnership with KAW Veloce Motors Pvt. Ltd, where these motorcycles will be manufactured. The Austrian two-wheeler brand also opened bookings for the upcoming motorcycles just a few days back.

Brixton will launch four models in India in November

The Crossfire, which is a neo-retro roadster, is powered by a 500 cc twin-cylinder engine that produces 46 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 43 Nm at 4,350 rpm. The Cromwell, a modern classic, will be equipped with a massive 1,200 cc twin-cylinder engine that churns out 82 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 108 Nm at 3,100 rpm.