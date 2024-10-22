Login
Hero XPulse 250 To Be Unveiled At EICMA 2024

Hero MotoCorp has teased the upcoming XPulse 250, which will be showcased at the EICMA 2024 motorcycle show in Milan, from November 5, 2024.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 22, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Updated Hero XPulse likely to get 250 cc engine
  • New Hero XPulse to be showcased at EICMA 2024
  • Updated Hero XPulse launch likely in late 2024

Hero MotoCorp is getting ready to launch an updated version of its popular adventure motorcycle, the Hero XPulse. While the launch date is still some time away, possibly towards the end of November, or early December, the company has teased its updated adventure motorcycle which will be showcased at the EICMA 2024 show in Milan, Italy from November 5-10, 2024. The question that remains now is what updates will the new XPulse get, and will it come with a bigger engine? 

 

undefined

 

We’ve reported in the past that Hero MotoCorp was working on a significantly bigger engine for the platform, with displacement of around 421 cc. But that engine platform faced technical issues, and may not be used in the new XPulse anymore. Instead, Hero MotoCorp is likely to use an all-new engine, although there's been reports that it could use the 210 cc engine of the current Karizma XMR. However, we have reason to believe that Hero MotoCorp will use a completely new engine which will have displacement of around 250 cc, which will be used in both the updated XPulse adventure bike, as well as the new Hero Karizma.

 

Also Read: Updated Hero XPulse Spotted On Test Yet Again

 

Hero Xpulse 400 Spotted Testing In India

The updated Hero XPulse has been spotted undergoing tests multiple times over the past few months, even at high altitude in Ladakh.

 

Also Read: Hero XPulse 200 4V Review

 

A bigger 250 cc engine will offer a significant update to the XPulse, instead of the 210 cc, and will boost its performance, on tarmac and off it as well. The current Hero XPulse has been a popular budget choice for adventure riders in India, owing to its light weight, and un-intimidating performance. But where the current 200 cc XPulse lacked is in performance for covering long distances which is an important trait for any adventure motorcycle. If the Hero XPulse 250 is introduced in the next few months, the current XPulse is likely to be replaced with the new model, which will have a bigger engine, possibly better highway riding capability, and improved dynamics as well.

# Bikes# EICMA# Two Wheelers
