EICMA 2024: Aprilia Tuareg 660 Rally Unveiled

It was only a matter of time before Aprilia introduced an even more hardcore version of its acclaimed middleweight adventure bike, the Aprilia Tuareg 660. And with the Tuareg 660 winning its debut at the 2024 Africa Eco Race, Aprilia has decided to introduce to the public, the Tuareg 660 Rally, a specialised machine derived from the competition machine. And it’s got more than just a livery change and new suspension.

Also Read: Best Bikes Of EICMA 2024 - Team car&bike's Picks

Visually, the Tuareg 660 Rally wears new race-replica livery and a higher front “beak” but there are other updates as well.

The Tuareg 660 Rally boasts of being a lighter, more focussed adventure bike with rally-inspired upgrades. The bike gets a beefier skid plate, a dedicated SC Project exhaust with a titanium exhaust, dropping the overall weight to 199 kg, down 5 kg from the standard model. Narrower aluminium rims have also been introduced in the Tuareg 660 Rally, which are lighter and stronger than the standard rims, although the Rally doesn’t get tubeless rims.

Also Read: Why The BMW F 450 GS Could Be A Big Deal?

A beefier skid place, SC Project exhaust and a somewhat more purposeful stance differentiates the Tuareg 660 Rally with its taller seat.

Also new is a trademark high fender, as well as full wraparound aluminium hand guards, a thicker sump guard, an enduro style lower chain guide, 20 mm higher seat and a race replica colour scheme. The Kayaba suspension of the base Tuareg 660 remains the same, with 240 mm travel front and rear, but now gets beefier linear springs for better support while going over rough terrain.

Also Read: Hero XPulse 210 Vs Hero XPulse 200 Differences Explained

The 2025 Aprilia Tuareg 660 Rally and the standard Tuareg 660 are not expected to be introduced in India.

Also Read: CFMoto 800 MT-X Unveiled At EICMA 2024

The Tuareg 660 Rally and the base Tuareg 660 are powered by the same 659 cc parallel-twin engine with the same 81 mm bore and 63.9 mm stroke but receives significant updates. For 2025, the bikes get a new ECU in combination with 52 mm throttle bodies replacing the 48 mm throttle bodies to meet the Euro 5+ emission standards, improving efficiency, while retaining the same power output of around 80 bhp.