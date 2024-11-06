Login
EICMA 2024: Updated Hero Mavrick 440 Revealed With Golden USD Forks, TFT Display And More

The refreshed Hero Mavrick 440 gets some important updates like - new golden upside-down (USD) front forks, and a new TFT display for the cluster.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 6, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The updated Hero Mavrick 440 gets golden USD front forks
  • The cluster too has been updated with a TFT screen
  • The updated Mavrick 440 is also about 2 kg lighter now

Hero MotoCorp has unveiled the updated 2025 Hero Mavrick 440 at the ongoing EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy. The Indian two-wheeler giant, which showcased a range of new and updated models at the motorcycle show, has refreshed the Mavrick 440 with some important features, a new colour option, and more. 

 

Also Read: New Vida Z Electric Scooter Is Hero’s First Model For Europe

 

2025 Hero Mavrick 440 3

The new TFT display for the cluster replaces the older LCD unit, and has been borrowed from the Harley-Davidson X-440

 

Also Read: EICMA 2024: Hero Karizma XMR 250 Debuts With Adjustable Clip-Ons, Integrated Winglets

 

The key updates include new golden upside-down (USD) front forks, and the addition of a new TFT display for the cluster, which replaces the older LCD unit. We also get to see a new metallic grey and black colour here, and the motorcycle is also 2 kg lighter now at 189 kg. The motorcycle is expected to be launched in India soon and we might get to see some other colour options as well. 

 

Also read: EICMA 2024: All-New Hero Xtreme 250R Unveiled

 

Apart from the aforementioned changes, the Mavrick 440 see no other mechanical updates and continues with a trellis frame, dual-spring-loaded shocks at the rear, and 17-inch alloy wheels. At the moment, the base variant of the motorcycle comes with wire-spoked wheels. 

 

Also Read: EICMA 2024: Hero Xpulse 210 Unveiled; Gets New TFT Display, Adjustable Suspension

 

2025 Hero Mavrick 440 2

The Hero Mavrick 440 will continue to be powered by the same 440 cc 

 

The updated MY2025 Hero Mavrick 440 will continue to be powered by the same 440 cc air- and oil-cooled single-cylinder engine that is tuned to produce – 27 bhp and 36 Nm of peak torque. The unit is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and is paired with a slip-and-assist clutch.

 

Source

# New Hero Mavrick 440# Updated Mavrick 440# New Hero Mavrick# Hero Mavrick 440# Motorcycles# Bike# EICMA 2024# EICMA# Bikes# EICMA# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

