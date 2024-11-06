EICMA 2024: Updated Hero Mavrick 440 Revealed With Golden USD Forks, TFT Display And More
By car&bike Team
2 mins read
Published on November 6, 2024
Highlights
- The updated Hero Mavrick 440 gets golden USD front forks
- The cluster too has been updated with a TFT screen
- The updated Mavrick 440 is also about 2 kg lighter now
Hero MotoCorp has unveiled the updated 2025 Hero Mavrick 440 at the ongoing EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy. The Indian two-wheeler giant, which showcased a range of new and updated models at the motorcycle show, has refreshed the Mavrick 440 with some important features, a new colour option, and more.
Also Read: New Vida Z Electric Scooter Is Hero’s First Model For Europe
The new TFT display for the cluster replaces the older LCD unit, and has been borrowed from the Harley-Davidson X-440
Also Read: EICMA 2024: Hero Karizma XMR 250 Debuts With Adjustable Clip-Ons, Integrated Winglets
The key updates include new golden upside-down (USD) front forks, and the addition of a new TFT display for the cluster, which replaces the older LCD unit. We also get to see a new metallic grey and black colour here, and the motorcycle is also 2 kg lighter now at 189 kg. The motorcycle is expected to be launched in India soon and we might get to see some other colour options as well.
Also read: EICMA 2024: All-New Hero Xtreme 250R Unveiled
Apart from the aforementioned changes, the Mavrick 440 see no other mechanical updates and continues with a trellis frame, dual-spring-loaded shocks at the rear, and 17-inch alloy wheels. At the moment, the base variant of the motorcycle comes with wire-spoked wheels.
Also Read: EICMA 2024: Hero Xpulse 210 Unveiled; Gets New TFT Display, Adjustable Suspension
The Hero Mavrick 440 will continue to be powered by the same 440 cc
The updated MY2025 Hero Mavrick 440 will continue to be powered by the same 440 cc air- and oil-cooled single-cylinder engine that is tuned to produce – 27 bhp and 36 Nm of peak torque. The unit is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and is paired with a slip-and-assist clutch.
Latest News
Popular Hero Models
- Hero XPulse 200 4VEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.44 - 1.51 Lakh
- Hero Splendor PlusEx-Showroom Price₹ 69,380 - 72,900
- Hero HF DeluxeEx-Showroom Price₹ 62,002 - 68,522
- Hero HF Deluxe i3sEx-Showroom Price₹ 69,152
- Hero Super SplendorEx-Showroom Price₹ 79,118 - 87,268
- Hero Passion Pro i3SEx-Showroom Price₹ 67,400 - 71,400
- Hero HF 100Ex-Showroom Price₹ 49,400
- Hero Glamour 125Ex-Showroom Price₹ 83,598 - 97,598
- Hero Pleasure Plus 110Ex-Showroom Price₹ 61,900 - 79,738
- Hero Maestro EdgeEx-Showroom Price₹ 65,900 - 71,200
- Hero Destini 125Ex-Showroom Price₹ 70,590 - 82,290
- Hero Xtreme 160REx-Showroom Price₹ 1.11 Lakh
- Hero Splendor iSmartEx-Showroom Price₹ 65,950 - 68,150
- Hero Maestro Edge 125Ex-Showroom Price₹ 73,450 - 82,320
- Hero Xoom 110Ex-Showroom Price₹ 68,599 - 84,968
- Hero Vida V1Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.24 - 1.52 Lakh
- Hero Glamour 125 XTECEx-Showroom Price₹ 84,838 - 89,438
- Hero Mavrick 440Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.99 - 2.24 Lakh
- Hero Passion PlusEx-Showroom Price₹ 76,301
- Hero Splendor Plus XtecEx-Showroom Price₹ 79,405 - 82,911
- Hero Karizma XMREx-Showroom Price₹ 1.8 Lakh
- Hero XPulse 200T 4VEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.36 Lakh
- Hero Xtreme 125REx-Showroom Price₹ 95,000 - 99,500
- Hero Xtreme 160R 4VEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.39 Lakh
- Hero Xtreme 200S 4VEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.41 Lakh