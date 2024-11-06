EICMA 2024: Updated Hero Mavrick 440 Revealed With Golden USD Forks, TFT Display And More

Hero MotoCorp has unveiled the updated 2025 Hero Mavrick 440 at the ongoing EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy. The Indian two-wheeler giant, which showcased a range of new and updated models at the motorcycle show, has refreshed the Mavrick 440 with some important features, a new colour option, and more.

The new TFT display for the cluster replaces the older LCD unit, and has been borrowed from the Harley-Davidson X-440

The key updates include new golden upside-down (USD) front forks, and the addition of a new TFT display for the cluster, which replaces the older LCD unit. We also get to see a new metallic grey and black colour here, and the motorcycle is also 2 kg lighter now at 189 kg. The motorcycle is expected to be launched in India soon and we might get to see some other colour options as well.

Apart from the aforementioned changes, the Mavrick 440 see no other mechanical updates and continues with a trellis frame, dual-spring-loaded shocks at the rear, and 17-inch alloy wheels. At the moment, the base variant of the motorcycle comes with wire-spoked wheels.

The updated MY2025 Hero Mavrick 440 will continue to be powered by the same 440 cc air- and oil-cooled single-cylinder engine that is tuned to produce – 27 bhp and 36 Nm of peak torque. The unit is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and is paired with a slip-and-assist clutch.

