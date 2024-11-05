EICMA 2024: Hero Xpulse 210 Unveiled; Gets New TFT Display, Adjustable Suspension
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on November 5, 2024
Highlights
- Hero has unveiled the Hero Xpulse 210 at EICMA 2024.
- Powered by a 210 cc engine.
- Gets a new 4.2 inch TFT display.
Over five years since the launch of the original, Hero MotoCorp has unveiled the all-new Xpulse 210 at EICMA 2024. The biggest talking point on the Xpulse is the larger 210 cc engine that it is now equipped with. The latest version of the dual-sport motorcycle also gets a range of new features, along with an array of cosmetic tweaks.
Also Read: EICMA 2024: Hero Karizma XMR 250 Debuts With Adjustable Clip-Ons, Integrated Winglets
The Xpulse 210 gets a range of new cosmetic tweaks
'Visually, the new Xpulse 210 mostly retains the same silhouette as before but gets a range of new styling cues that give it a fresh appearance. The front mudguard of the motorcycle has been revised, and now looks sharper than before, while the round LED headlamp, a design element commonly associated with the Xpulse, has been retained. The motorcycle now sports wider fuel tank covers, along with a taller windscreen for a more imposing appearance. Towards the rear, the motorcycle gets a more compact exhaust setup, along with an all-new tail lamp. The new Xpulse also gets a new 4.2-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation.
Also Read: Hero Xtunt 2.5R Based Motorcycle Patent Image Leaked
The Xpulse is powered by a 210 cc DOHC 4V engine
In terms of cycle parts, the Xpulse features an adjustable long-travel telescopic fork setup up front and a rear monoshock setup. The front suspension has 210 mm of travel while the rear has 205 mm of travel. duties are handled by disc brakes on both ends, aided by ABS. The ABS system is switchable and has different modes. The motorcycle rides on a 21-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear wheel. The motorcycle has a kerb weight of 170 kg.
Also Read: Is A Hero Karizma XMR 250 In The Works?
On the powertrain front, the Xpulse is powered by a 210 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC 4V engine that produces a peak power output of 24 bhp and peak torque of 20.7 Nm. The engine is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox, aided by an assist and slipper clutch.
