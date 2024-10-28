Login
Hero Xtunt 2.5R Based Motorcycle Patent Image Leaked

The motorcycle is expected to be a new addition to Hero MotoCorp’s Xtreme range
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 28, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The motorcycle is expected to be unveiled at EICMA 2024.
  • Expected to be a new addition to the Xtreme range.
  • Likely to be powered by a newly developed 250 cc engine.

Almost a year after the unveiling of the Hero Xtunt 2.5R concept, patent images of the production-spec motorcycle have surfaced on the internet. The bike is expected to be unveiled at the EICMA 2024 trade show in Milan, alongside three other bikes from Hero MotoCorp. According to reports, the bike will be powered by a newly developed 250 cc engine, essentially the street-naked version of the upcoming Karizma XMR 250. It is still a mystery as to what the motorcycle will be called upon its debut, although it is widely speculated to be a new addition to the Xtreme range. 

 

Also ReadIs A Hero Karizma XMR 250 In The Works?
 Hero Moto Corp Concept 2 5 R X Tunt edited

The new motorcycle is based on the Xtunt 2.5R concept 

 

The motorcycle’s design appears to have been significantly toned down in comparison to the Xtunt 2.5R concept which had a rather loud design. The bike’s styling is in line with Hero Xtreme series, which begs the question if this will be a new, more powerful addition to the range. The headlamp is quite similar to the unit on the Xtreme 160 R, while the rest of the motorcycle gets a set of sportier styling cues. These include the larger fuel tank with edgy-looking panels, a new front fender, a split-seat setup, and new alloy wheels.

 

Also ReadHero Mavrick 440 Thunderwheels Limited-Edition Motorcycle Unveiled
 

Moving to the powertrain, the motorcycle will be powered by the 250 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill from the 2.5R Xtunt concept. The upcoming Karizma XMR 250 is also expected to be powered by the same powertrain. Gearbox duties will be handled by a 6-speed unit.




 

# Hero MotoCorp# EICMA 2024# Hero Xtreme# Hero Xtreme 250R# Hero Xtunt 2.5R# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

