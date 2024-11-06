EICMA 2024: New Vida Z Electric Scooter Is Hero’s First Model For Europe
By Jaiveer Mehra
Published on November 6, 2024
Highlights
- Vida Z to be Hero's first model for European markets
- Gets battery sizes ranging from 2.2 kWh to 4.4 kWh
- Electric scooter to be followed by the launch of Hero's premium internal combustion range
Hero MotoCorp’s EV vertical Vida unveiled a new electric scooter at EICMA 2024, the Z. The new Vida Z will lead Hero’s push into European markets with the EV to be followed by Hero’s range of premium internal combustion bikes.
Also read: EICMA 2024: All-New Hero Xtreme 250R Unveiled
The Vida Z looks to feature a more toned-down design as compared to the Vida V1’s sharp and edgy looks. The front apron is smoother and more rounded and in conjunction with the lower side panels flanking the footboard seemingly forms one single piece. The rectangular headlamp is integrated into the apron with the Vida-unique DRL patterning also featured. The handlebar cowl meanwhile features a dual-tone finish with a black lower section.
Also Read: EICMA 2024: Hero Xpulse 210 Unveiled; Gets New TFT Display, Adjustable Suspension
The side panels under the seat too are rounded and smooth with an integrated rear tail lamp while the seat is a single-piece saddle and features a small backrest mounted to the rear grab handle. The overall design is akin to a generic commuter scooter with some orange highlights thrown in to liven things up.
Moving to the features, Vida says that the Z gets removable batteries for ease of charging along with tech such as a touchscreen TFT instrument display, a suite of connected features and over-the-air updates.
Also Read: EICMA 2024: Hero Karizma XMR 250 Debuts With Adjustable Clip-Ons, Integrated Winglets
Full powertrain details are yet to be revealed though the company says that the Z will feature battery packs ranging in size from 2.2 kWh up to 4.4 kWh. The battery packs are paired with a permanent magnet synchronous motor sending power to the rear wheel via a direct drive system.
