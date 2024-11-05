EICMA 2024: All-New Hero Xtreme 250R Unveiled
By Janak Sorap
2 mins read
Published on November 5, 2024
Highlights
- Powered by a new 250 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled mill
- Features a trellis frame, USDs, lightweight wheels
- Comes with switchable ABS modes
Hero MotoCorp has unveiled the all-new Xtreme 250R at the ongoing EICMA 2024 trade show in Milan. It is one of the four new unveils that Hero has showcased at the event. The Xtreme 250R will be the flagship street naked model in the Xtreme family in the company’s portfolio. The motorcycle draws inspiration from the Xtunt 2.5R concept bike that Hero showcased last year.
Starting with the design, the motorcycle features an aggressive and intimidating look with shape lines and stance. It packs an LED projector headlamp, tank extensions similar to the Xtreme 125R, split-seat, stubby upswept exhaust, and more. The motorcycle is built around a trellis frame and Hero claims to have maintained a 50:50 weight distribution for superior handling. For instrumentation, the bike packs a digital unit with turn-by-turn navigation and other connected features.
The Xtreme 250R is suspended by a 43 mm USD fork setup and a preload adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking is taken care of by disc brakes at both ends which is accompanied by switchable ABS modes. The motorcycle rides on lightweight alloy wheels.
Coming to the powertrain, the motorcycle is powered by a 250 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC 4V mill that is tuned to deliver a maximum power output of 29.5 bhp at 9,250 rpm and peak torque of 25 Nm at 7,250 rpm and comes mated to a 6-speed transmission. Hero claims the Xtreme 250R will accelerate from 0-60 kmph in 3.25 seconds.
Hero has revealed limited details of the Xtreme 250R as of now including the expected launch dates and prices. In India, the Xtreme 250R will compete against the KTM 250 Duke and Suzuki Gixxer 250.
