EICMA 2024: KTM 390 SMC R And Enduro R Unveiled

Along with the unveiling of the 390 Adventure R, KTM has also taken the wraps off the new 390 SMC R and the 390 Enduro R at the ongoing EICMA 2024 trade show in Milan. While the former is a supermoto, the latter is an enduro offering.

Both motorcycles are similar in terms of design, sharing the same off-road styling, featuring a tall beak, LED lighting, a wide handlebar, a slim and flat seat, and minimalist body panels. The SMC R, being a biased motorcycle, comes with road-focused tyres, while the Enduro R comes with knobbies for dirt use.





Both motorcycles are equipped with USDs and a monoshock, but the Enduro R has more suspension travel at both ends for off-road use. Both machines ride on wire-spoke wheels, however, the SMC R rides on 17-inch wheels and the Enduro R on 21-18 setup. The braking equipment is different too. With better grip levels available the SMC R gets a larger front disc than the Enduro R, meanwhile, the rear disc size is most likely the same on both bikes.

Moving to the powertrain, the 390 SMC R and 390 Enduro R are both powered by the same 399 cc single-cylinder DOHC liquid-cooled mill mated to a 6-speed gearbox borrowed from the current generation 390 Duke. While power figures haven’t been disclosed, expect them to be in the same ballpark.

Currently, it is unlikely that KTM will bring the 390 SMC R and 390 Enduro R to India, even when they will be manufactured in India along with the other 390 models.