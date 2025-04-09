KTM 390 Adventure vs KTM 390 Enduro R: How Different Are They?

KTM will soon launch the 390 Enduro R in India as the fourth motorcycle to be powered by the 399 cc engine. Essentially a dual-sport built on the same platform as the 390 Adventure, one can't help but wonder how different the duo are, given that they both appear to be marketed for, more or less, the same purpose, going off-road. However, there are quite a few differences between the two bikes, and here we have them listed.

Also Read: KTM 390 Enduro R To Be Launched In India On April 11



Fuel Capacity and Weight

Being a lightweight dual-sport, it's almost a given that the fuel tank of the motorcycle will be a smaller unit in an effort to cut weight. Which is why the Enduro R features a nine litre fuel tank, significantly smaller than the 390 Adventure’s tank that can hold up to 14.5 litres of fuel. Another reason for the small fuel tank is because the Enduro R, unlike the 390 Adventure, is meant to be ridden for shorter distances on rough terrain. However, given that many buyers of the motorcycle will likely want to go touring with it, this can put the motorcycle at a disadvantage.



The 390 Enduro R weighs 177 kg, while the 390 Adventure weighs 182 kg (390 Adventure X- 181 kg). (All figures, wet weight).

Also Read: KTM 390 Enduro R Specs Revealed



Braking and Suspension



The KTM 390 Enduro R has a smaller front disc

The 390 Enduro R has a 285 mm front disc, which is 35 mm smaller than the unit on the 390 Adventure (320 mm). The rear brake discs, however, are of the same size in both bikes. While the global-spec 390 Enduro R has a suspension travel figure of 230 mm at the front and rear, the India-spec model has the same suspension setup as the 390 Adventure with 200 mm travel up front and 205 mm travel at the rear.



Wheel Size and Tyres



The 390 Enduro R comes with an 18-inch rear wheel (left)

A big difference on the 390 Enduro R is the larger rear wheel. While the 390 Adventure has a 17-inch rear wheel, the Enduro R has an 18-inch unit. The Enduro R wears Mitas E07+ Enduro Trail tyres which are chunkier and more suited for rough environments. However, it should be noted that these tyres are not tubeless, unlike the ones on the 390 Adventure.

Also Read: 2025 KTM 390 Adventure First Ride Review: Should You Buy One?

Seat Height and Ground Clearance



The seat height of the Enduro R is significantly higher than that of the 390 Adventure

Another big talking point is the 860 mm seat height of the Enduro R, which is notably higher than the 390 Adventure’s 830 mm (825 mm on the Adventure X). It might be even more of a shocker for you to know that India-spec 390 Enduro R’s seat height has been lowered by 30 mm in comparison to the international model, which has a seat height of 890 mm. When it comes to ground clearance, at 253 mm, the Enduro R's ground clearance is up to 16 mm more than the 390 Adventure's 237mm (228 mm in case of the Adventure X).

TFT Display and Electronics



The 390 Enduro R gets a smaller TFT display than the 390 Adventure

The 390 Enduro R’s 4.2-inch TFT display is a smaller unit than the 390 Adventure’s 5-inch TFT cluster. However, it still comes with Bluetooth connectivity and navigation. In terms of electronics, the 390 Adventure is the more loaded motorcycle as it features cruise control, three ride modes, and cornering ABS, all of which are not offered in the Enduro. However, the Enduro R does still have more features than the Adventure X, as it gets two ride modes- Street and Off-Road, switchable traction control, and all-LED lighting, while also being equipped with a quickshifter, and off-road ABS like the former.

Also Read: KTM Restarts Motorcycle Production At Mattighofen

Design



The 390 Enduro R and 390 Adventure both get different headlamp units, and varied positioning for the handlebars

The differences between the Adventure and the Enduro R become more apparent in the design. The 390 Adventure looks the part of an adventure tourer with design elements borrowed from its larger capacity siblings sold in international markets. Notable design elements include the tall windshield, vertically stacked twin-projector headlamps framed by angular DRLs giving it a tall and upright stance.

The Enduro R's design, meanwhile, looks to have been derived from motocross bikes - a trend seen on most dual-sport motorcycles. The 390 Enduro R comes with a more conventional-looking LED unit with no DRLs, misses out on a windscreen and courtesy of a modified rear sub-frame, it also has a slimmer profile than the 390 Adventure.