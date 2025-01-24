Login
Upcoming KTM 390 Enduro R Specs Revealed; Launch Soon

The motorcycle is based on the same platform as the 390 Adventure S and 390 Duke
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on January 24, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • KTM 390 Enduro R specifications globally revealed
  • Powered by the same engine as the current 390 Duke
  • India launch expected in February

KTM has unveiled the details of its latest addition to the Enduro series, the 390 Enduro R, following its initial showcase at the 2024 EICMA motorcycle exhibition. This new model has been revealed on the KTM website and now joins the existing 125 and 690 Enduro R motorcycles, bringing a compelling option to the dual-sport motorcycle segment. 


KTM 390 Enduro R specs details india launch carandbike edited 3

 

The 390 Enduro R is equipped with KTM's LC4c engine, displacing 399cc, identical to the powerplant found in the 390 Duke. While international markets will see the bike producing 44.2 bhp, the Indian market variant is anticipated to receive the full 46 bhp output. The engine generates a consistent 39 Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed gearbox. 

 

Also Read: KTM 390 SMC R Spotted On Test In India

 KTM 390 Enduro R specs details india launch carandbike edited 2

Staying true to enduro motorcycle design principles, the 390 Enduro R features KTM's signature steel-trellis frame suspended by a USD fork and monoshock, providing an impressive 230mm of travel. The motorcycle rides on a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel configuration. A bike has a notable 272mm ground clearance, making it exceptionally capable for off-road terrains and activities. For braking, the motorcycle employs a 285mm front disc brake with an axial caliper and a 240mm rear disc. The system is equipped with switchable dual-channel ABS.


Also Read: EICMA 2024: KTM 390 SMC R And Enduro R Unveiled


KTM 390 Enduro R specs details india launch carandbike edited 1

Design-wise, the 390 Enduro R embodies a minimalist aesthetic, with reduced bodywork and a compact 9-litre fuel tank. Weighing just 159 kg without fuel, it is 6 kilograms lighter than the 390 Duke, making it a super nimble and performance-packed bike to ride. KTM has well-equipped the 390 Enduro R with modern technology as it packs a 4.2-inch TFT display that supports connectivity features, including music access, call notifications, and turn-by-turn navigation. The bike comes with two riding modes, Street and Off-Road. 

 

KTM is said to launch the 390 Enduro R shortly after the price launch of the 390 Adventure S which is expected to happen soon. Currently, the KTM 390 Enduro R faces no direct competition, but the closest rival is the Kawasaki KLX 230.

Research More on KTM 390 Duke

KTM 390 Duke
8.3

KTM 390 Duke

Starts at ₹ 3.11 Lakh

View 390 Duke Specifications
View 390 Duke Features

Popular KTM Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Upcoming KTM 390 Enduro R Specs Revealed; Launch Soon
