KTM 390 SMC R Spotted On Test In India

The next-generation KTM 390 Adventure and KTM 390 Enduro R have already been showcased, and the 390 SMC-R, the supermoto version is likely to be launched in Indian in 2025 as well.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 19, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • KTM 390 SMC R spotted on Indian roads for first time
  • New KTM supermoto launch expected in 2025
  • Tall stance, 17-inch wheels, same engine as 390 Duke

The upcoming KTM 390 SMC R is the supermoto version based on the KTM 390 Duke. The KTM 390 SMC R made its debut at the EICMA 2024 show in Milan, in early November, and now that it’s been spotted testing on public roads in India, confirms that the KTM 390 SMC R will indeed be launched in India, even though the bike has not been officially showcased. Even at India Bike Week 2024 in early December, KTM India showcased the KTM 390 Adventure S, as well as the KTM 390 Enduro R, with both models confirmed to be launched sometime in January 2025. 

 

Also Read: KTM 390 SMC R, 390 Enduro R Unveiled At EICMA 2024

 

KTM 390 SMC R spy shot India m2

We expect the KTM 390 SMC R to be launched sometime later in 2025. But is India launch confirmed? Yes, sources in KTM India have confirmed to car&bike that all three models will be launched in India – the 390 Adventure, the 390 Enduro R, as well as the 390 SMC R. Although all the 390s share the 399 cc, single-cylinder, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine with a 6-speed gearbox, the electronics package, gearing and wheel sizes are different. On the 390 Duke, the engine is tuned to produce around 45 bhp and 39 Nm. No specifications have been announced yet, on the new 390 Adventure, 390 Enduro R, or the SMC R. 

 

undefined

 

Also Read: KTM 390 Adventure S Makes India Debut At India Bike Week 2024

 

KTM 390 SMC R spy shot India m3

From the spy shots, we can see the KTM 390 SMC R running on 17-inch wire-spoke wheels front and rear, which are likely to be tubeless in production form. The 390 Enduro R will come with a 21/18-wheel size set-up. And considering the test mule already has a India-specific saree-guard in place, the 390 SMC R certainly looks to have been homologated for use on Indian roads.  In October this year, just around a month before the EICMA 2024 motor show, another spy shot from Europe had revealed the KTM 390 SMC R, but with 17-inch alloy wheels. We expect both the alloy wheel version and the wire-spoke version to be introduced in India.  

 

Also Read: KTM 390 SMC R Spotted On Test In Europe

 

KTM 390 SMC R spy shot India m4

Looking at the design, the KTM 390 SMC R looks closer to the 390 Enduro R than either the 390 Duke or the 390 Adventure, with a similar tail section, small LED headlight and minimalistic instrument console. More details are expected in the coming months, closer to the launch of this affordable sub-500 cc supermoto model. When launched, the KTM 390 SMC R is expected to be priced around ₹ 3.25-3.30 lakh (Ex-showroom) and will likely be positioned between the current KTM 390 Duke and the upcoming KTM 390 Adventure.

 

# KTM 390 SMC R# KTM 390 SMC R Spied# KTM 390 SMC R India# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
