Upcoming KTM 390 SMC R Supermoto Bike Spied On Test!

KTM is preparing to launch the next-generation 390 Adventure in early 2025, but there's a surprise. A test mule of the upcoming 390 SMC R supermoto bike has been spotted testing in Europe ahead of its anticipated debut at EICMA 2024. The spy images reveal several key details about the new model, suggesting it shares the same frame and subframe as the 390 Adventure. Additionally, the fuel tank, tail section, and beak fender also appear to be identical to those of the 390 Adventure, hinting at significant commonalities between the two bikes.

However, the key differences in the KTM 390 SMC R lie in its chassis geometry, front suspension, and wheels. Unlike the 390 Adventure's 21/18-inch spoked wheels, it is clear from the spied images that the 390 SMC R will be equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels paired with stickier tyres for better grip. The handlebar and footrest positions have also been adjusted to align with a supermoto's performance-oriented characteristics.

Powering the bike will be a 399cc liquid-cooled LC4c engine that is currently offered on the 390 Duke in India, registering 45.3 bhp and 39 Nm, mated to a six-speed gearbox. Like the 390 Duke, the new 390 SMC R is also expected to come with a range of advanced electronic rider aids, including cornering ABS, traction control, launch control, and multiple ride modes.

Like all KTM 390 models, the new KTM 390 SMC R is likely to be mass-produced at Bajaj Auto's plant in Chakan, Pune. While we hope that KTM considers launching the 390 SMC R in India, the motorcycle has been primarily designed for developed markets such as Europe and the United States. Currently, the KTM 390 SMC R has no direct competition in India and could be an ideal option for motorists who prefer a mix of a street bike and an adventure motorcycle.

