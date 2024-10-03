Updated KTM 200 Duke Launched At Rs 2.03 Lakh; Gets New 5-Inch TFT Display
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on October 3, 2024
Highlights
- KTM has launched the updated 200 Duke in India.
- Gets the same 5-inch TFT display as the 390 Duke.
- Priced at Rs 2.03 lakh (ex-showroom).
KTM India has updated the 200 Duke street-naked motorcycle. As part of the update, the motorcycle gets a new 5-inch TFT display, the same unit seen in the third-generation 390 Duke which was launched last year. The updated 200 Duke is priced at Rs 2.03 lakh (ex-showroom), making it approximately Rs 4000 more expensive than the outgoing model.
Also Read: Upcoming KTM 390 Adventure Spied Yet Again
The 200 Duke gets a new 5-inch TFT display with the update
Cosmetically, the motorcycle retains the exact same design as before and is offered in three colour schemes- Dark Galvano, Metallic Silver, and Electronic Orange. The new five-inch display replaces the older LCD unit from its predecessor. The set of features offered with the new TFT display include turn-by-turn navigation, Bluetooth connectivity for incoming calls, and a customisable display. The bike continues to feature a Supermoto ABS mode.
Also Read: Next-Generation KTM 390 Adventure Spied On Test
The rest of the 200 Duke package remains unchanged. Its 199.5 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine continues to put out a peak 25 bhp and 19.5 Nm of torque, and is paired to a six-speed transmission. Suspension duties are handled by an upside-down fork and a preload adjustable monoshock, both WP. Braking duties continue to be handled by 300 mm front disc brake and 230 mm rear disc brake, and dual-channel ABS is standard.
Also Read: New KTM 390 ADV Spied Testing; Two Variants On Offer
The KTM 200 Duke rivals the likes of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and the Honda Hornet 2.0.
