Updated KTM 200 Duke Launched At Rs 2.03 Lakh; Gets New 5-Inch TFT Display

The updated 200 Duke borrows the same 5-inch TFT display as the 390 Duke, and is now about Rs 4000 more expensive
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 3, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • KTM has launched the updated 200 Duke in India.
  • Gets the same 5-inch TFT display as the 390 Duke.
  • Priced at Rs 2.03 lakh (ex-showroom).

KTM India has updated the 200 Duke street-naked motorcycle. As part of the update, the motorcycle gets a new 5-inch TFT display, the same unit seen in the third-generation 390 Duke which was launched last year.  The updated 200 Duke is priced at Rs 2.03 lakh (ex-showroom), making it approximately Rs 4000 more expensive than the outgoing model. 

 

Also Read: Upcoming KTM 390 Adventure Spied Yet Again
 Updated KTM 200 Duke Launched At Rs 2 03 Lakh Gets New 5 Inch TFT Display

The 200 Duke gets a new 5-inch TFT display with the update

 

Cosmetically, the motorcycle retains the exact same design as before and is offered in three colour schemes- Dark Galvano, Metallic Silver, and Electronic Orange. The new five-inch display replaces the older LCD unit from its predecessor. The set of features offered with the new TFT display include turn-by-turn navigation, Bluetooth connectivity for incoming calls, and a customisable display. The bike continues to feature a Supermoto ABS mode.

 

Also Read: Next-Generation KTM 390 Adventure Spied On Test

 

The rest of the 200 Duke package remains unchanged. Its 199.5 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine continues to put out a peak 25 bhp and 19.5 Nm of torque, and is paired to a six-speed transmission. Suspension duties are handled by an upside-down fork and a preload adjustable monoshock, both WP. Braking duties continue to be handled by 300 mm front disc brake and 230 mm rear disc brake, and dual-channel ABS is standard.

 

Also Read: New KTM 390 ADV Spied Testing; Two Variants On Offer


The KTM 200 Duke rivals the likes of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and the Honda Hornet 2.0

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

