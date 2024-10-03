 Updated KTM 200 Duke Launched At Rs 2 03 Lakh Gets New 5 Inch TFT Display

KTM India has updated the 200 Duke street-naked motorcycle. As part of the update, the motorcycle gets a new 5-inch TFT display, the same unit seen in the third-generation 390 Duke which was launched last year. The updated 200 Duke is priced at Rs 2.03 lakh (ex-showroom), making it approximately Rs 4000 more expensive than the outgoing model.

The 200 Duke gets a new 5-inch TFT display with the update

Cosmetically, the motorcycle retains the exact same design as before and is offered in three colour schemes- Dark Galvano, Metallic Silver, and Electronic Orange. The new five-inch display replaces the older LCD unit from its predecessor. The set of features offered with the new TFT display include turn-by-turn navigation, Bluetooth connectivity for incoming calls, and a customisable display. The bike continues to feature a Supermoto ABS mode.

The rest of the 200 Duke package remains unchanged. Its 199.5 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine continues to put out a peak 25 bhp and 19.5 Nm of torque, and is paired to a six-speed transmission. Suspension duties are handled by an upside-down fork and a preload adjustable monoshock, both WP. Braking duties continue to be handled by 300 mm front disc brake and 230 mm rear disc brake, and dual-channel ABS is standard.

