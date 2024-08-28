Upcoming KTM 390 Adventure Spied Yet Again

The next-generation KTM 390 Adventure has been caught testing yet again, this time being the Enduro variant of the adventure touring motorcycle. The motorcycle is due for its global launch later this year which is likely to happen at 2024 EICMA in Milan.





The upcoming KTM 390 Adventure Enduro boasts a striking and aggressive design with sharp styling cues throughout. It features a prominent, beak-like front fender and a sculpted tank with angular extensions, creating a distinctive look with straight lines along the middle and tail sections. The bike is equipped with a single-unit LED headlight and sleek LED indicators. Its wide handlebar seems to be higher, complementing the upright ergonomics, including mid-set bear claw footpegs with rubber inserts for enhanced comfort. The instrument panel will be an updated version of the Bluetooth-enabled TFT unit with new features and information.

As for the cycle parts, being the Enduro variant the motorcycle will sport a 21-inch front and an 18-inch rear wire-spoke rims. Suspension duties will be handled by long-travel, adjustable inverted fork and an offset monoshock, both sourced from WP. Meanwhile, braking will be handled by disc brakes at both ends, assisted by switchable dual-channel ABS.

Powering the new KTM 390 Adventure will be the same 399cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine from the current-generation 390 Duke, which registers 45 bhp and 39 Nm of torque on the Duke. Expect KTM to map the motor differently and also change the size of the rear sprocket to match the motorcycle’s character and application.

KTM currently offers the 390 Adventure in three variants with prices starting from Rs 2.82 lakh for the base variant which goes up to Rs 3.62 lakh for the top-spec variant. With the new 390 Adventure, expect the price range to go up by ten-fifteen thousand considering all the upgrades and changes the motorcycle is receiving.

