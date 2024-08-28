Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Thar RoxxCitroen BasaltTata Curvv EVNissan X-TrailCitroen C3
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Maserati New GranTurismoTata Harrier EVSkoda New KodiaqTata CurvvMercedes-Maybach EQS
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Yezdi AdventureBajaj ChetakIndian Roadmaster EliteTVS RoninRoyal Enfield New Classic 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Triumph Daytona 660Husqvarna Vitpilen 401Royal Enfield New Classic 350Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 [2024]Aprilia Tuono 457
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Upcoming KTM 390 Adventure Spied Yet Again

Will be powered by the latest 399 cc mill that does duty on the 390 Duke but with a different state of tune
Calendar-icon

By Janak Sorap

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 28, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Next-generation KTM 390 Adventure spied again
  • Will make its global debut at 2024 EICMA
  • Will be offered in two main variants – Enduro and Touring

 The next-generation KTM 390 Adventure has been caught testing yet again, this time being the Enduro variant of the adventure touring motorcycle. The motorcycle is due for its global launch later this year which is likely to happen at 2024 EICMA in Milan.


2024 KTM 390 Adventure carandbike edited 2

The upcoming KTM 390 Adventure Enduro boasts a striking and aggressive design with sharp styling cues throughout. It features a prominent, beak-like front fender and a sculpted tank with angular extensions, creating a distinctive look with straight lines along the middle and tail sections. The bike is equipped with a single-unit LED headlight and sleek LED indicators. Its wide handlebar seems to be higher, complementing the upright ergonomics, including mid-set bear claw footpegs with rubber inserts for enhanced comfort. The instrument panel will be an updated version of the Bluetooth-enabled TFT unit with new features and information. 

 

Also Read: Next-Generation KTM 390 Adventure Spied On Test
2024 KTM 390 Adventure carandbike edited 3

As for the cycle parts, being the Enduro variant the motorcycle will sport a 21-inch front and an 18-inch rear wire-spoke rims. Suspension duties will be handled by long-travel, adjustable inverted fork and an offset monoshock, both sourced from WP. Meanwhile, braking will be handled by disc brakes at both ends, assisted by switchable dual-channel ABS. 

 

Also Read: New KTM 390 ADV Spied Testing; Two Variants On Offer

 

Powering the new KTM 390 Adventure will be the same 399cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine from the current-generation 390 Duke, which registers 45 bhp and 39 Nm of torque on the Duke. Expect KTM to map the motor differently and also change the size of the rear sprocket to match the motorcycle’s character and application.

KTM currently offers the 390 Adventure in three variants with prices starting from Rs 2.82 lakh for the base variant which goes up to Rs 3.62 lakh for the top-spec variant. With the new 390 Adventure, expect the price range to go up by ten-fifteen thousand considering all the upgrades and changes the motorcycle is receiving.

Source

# KTM 390 Adventure# KTM adventure bikes# New 390 Adventure spied# New 390 Adventure price# New 390 Adventure launch# New 390 Adventure features# New 390 Adventure power# bike# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The motorcycle will be powered by the latest 399cc LC4 mill that is offered on the current 390 Duke
    Next-Generation KTM 390 Adventure Spied On Test
  • Feel like going on a two-wheeled adventure, but have limited budget? Fear not, we list out the top 7 ADVs which are not only capable but won’t break your bank either.
    Top 7 Adventure Bikes Under Rs. 4 Lakh
  • KTM is testing two variants of the updated 390 Adventure, one will be the regular model and the other, an enduro version. We expect KTM to launch both models in this calendar year.
    New KTM 390 ADV Spied Testing; Two Variants On Offer
  • KTM India has introduced new colour options for the entire RC and adventure range. The prices stay the same as before for all KTM RC and ADV models.
    KTM India Reveals New Colours For RC And Adventure Motorcycle Range
  • The test mule was spotted doing a highway run with a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel setup
    Upcoming KTM 390 Adventure Spied Yet Again In India

Latest News

  • The XUV.e9 will be the range-topping model in the XUV.e electric SUV range.
    Mahindra XUV.e9 Electric SUV Spotted Testing Again Ahead Of Expected 2025 Debut
  • The new Jawa 42 is expected to get the bigger 334 cc engine from the Jawa 350 and likely to be an addition to the Jawa 42 range, which already has another model with the 294 cc engine.
    New Jawa 42 Teased; Launch Date Revealed
  • Land Rover Classic’s Bespoke Works division now offers customisation services for the classic Defender V8.
    Classic Land Rover Defender Revived As V8-Powered Factory Restomod
  • MG Motor has unveiled the all-new ZS -- which is sold as the Astor in the Indian market -- overseas.
    New MG Astor Makes Global Debut; Gets Hybrid Powertrain
  • Will be powered by the latest 399 cc mill that does duty on the 390 Duke but with a different state of tune
    Upcoming KTM 390 Adventure Spied Yet Again
  • The upcoming Q5 is expected to undergo a comprehensive overhaul, owing to the shift to the Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) architecture.
    New Audi Q5 To Debut On September 2
  • There is an exception tho, should MV Agusta enter MotoGP, an engine partnership with KTM could be considered
    MV Agusta Developing A New 3-Cylinder Mill; No Engine Sharing With KTM
  • While Maruti Suzuki is yet to offer ADAS functions in its cars in India models such as the Fronx exported to markets like Japan do come with the tech.
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx With ADAS Spotted On Test in India
  • Triumph's modern supersport is based on the Trident 660's platform with significantly upgraded inline-triple motor
    Triumph Daytona 660 Launching Tomorrow
  • September 2024 will witness the launch of at least five vehicles in India.
    Upcoming Car Launches In India In September 2024: Tata Curvv ICE, Hyundai Alcazar Facelift, MG Windsor EV And More

Popular KTM Models

car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved