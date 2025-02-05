2025 KTM 390 Enduro R Launch Confirmed To Happen Soon

KTM India, which has finally launched the new-gen 390 Adventure range and 250 Adventure, has confirmed that the KTM 390 Enduro R will also arrive soon. The KTM 390 Adventure and 390 Enduro R were showcased at the India Bike Week in December 2024. At the moment, the company has only launched the road-biased 250 Adventure and 390 Adventure X, along with the fully loaded off-road spec 390 Adventure priced between Rs. 2.60 lakh and Rs. 3.68 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). We expect the motorcycle will be launched around mid-2025.

Also Read: 2025 KTM 390 Adventure, Adventure X Launched; Prices Start From Rs 2.91 Lakh

Model Price (Ex-Showroom) KTM 390 Adventure Rs. 3.68 Lakh KTM 390 Adventure X Rs. 2.91 Lakh KTM 250 Adventure Rs. 2.60 Lakh

The KTM 390 Enduro R was first showcased at the 2024 EICMA Motorcycle Show, and given the pricing of the 390 Adventure range, we expect the new KTM 390 Enduro R will be priced around Rs. 3.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It is equipped with KTM's LC4c engine, the same 399 cc motor that powers the 390 Duke and now the 390 Adventure range. While international markets will see the bike producing 44.2 bhp, the Indian market variant is anticipated to receive the full 46 bhp output. The engine generates a consistent 39 Nm of torque and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The KTM 390 Enduro R is designed like a true dual-sport with reduced bodywork and a compact 9-litre fuel tank. Weighing just 159 kg without fuel, it is 6 kilograms lighter than the 390 Duke, making it a super nimble and performance-packed bike to ride. KTM has also equipped the 390 Enduro R with a 4.2-inch TFT display that supports connectivity features, including music access, call notifications, and turn-by-turn navigation. The bike comes with two riding modes - Street and Off-Road.

Also Read: KTM 390 Adventure R Spied In Undisguised Form Ahead Of EICMA 2024 Debut

This being a more serious off-roader, the 390 Enduro R rides on a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel, both wire-spoked. The bike has a notable 272 mm ground clearance, and gets KTM's signature steel-trellis frame suspended by a USD fork and monoshock, providing an impressive 230mm of travel. Braking is handled by a set of 285 mm front disc brakes and a 240 mm rear disc. The system is equipped with switchable dual-channel ABS.