KTM 390 Adventure R Spied In Undisguised Form Ahead Of EICMA 2024 Debut
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on November 4, 2024
Highlights
- The KTM 390 Adventure R has been spied.
- Expected to launch in India on November 14.
- Expected to be powered by the 399 cc, single-cylinder engine.
The upcoming KTM 390 Adventure R has been spied ahead of its global debut at EICMA 2024. The latest spy image of the motorcycle clearly shows the motorcycle’s front end in undisguised form. KTM is expected to launch the 390 Adventure on November 14 in the Indian market, although, it is unclear if it will initially introduce the Adventure R variant here.
Also Read: 2025 KTM 390 Adventure India Launch Expected On November 14
The 390 Adventure will debut at EICMA 2024
Visually, the styling cues on the new 390 Adventure range will be vastly different from that on the outgoing range. Up front, the Adventure R gets a new vertically stacked headlamp setup, outlined by daytime running lamps split into four portions. Other design elements on the motorcycle include a new beak-style mudguard, a taller windscreen, and a series of new body panels. The Adventure R will be the more off-road focused offering, and accordingly rides on spoked wheels, and gets block pattern tyres.
Also Read: 2025 KTM 390 Adventure Details Leaked
The KTM 390 Adventure R is expected to get features such as cruise control and fully-adjustable suspension
The features offered on the KTM 390 Adventure R will include a full-colour TFT instrument console with smartphone and Bluetooth connectivity, fully adjustable suspension, cruise control and cornering ABS.
Also Read: Updated KTM 390 Adventure To Feature Cruise Control
On the powertrain front, the latest 390 Adventure will likely be powered by a retuned version of the same 399 cc, single-cylinder engine that is currently doing duty on the new KTM 390 Duke. In the Duke, this engine delivers 45.3 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 39 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, paired with a six-speed gearbox featuring a bi-directional quick-shifter.
Latest News
Popular KTM Models
- KTM RC 200Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.13 - 2.15 Lakh
- KTM 250 DukeEx-Showroom Price₹ 2.39 - 2.41 Lakh
- KTM 200 DukeEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.96 - 2.03 Lakh
- KTM 390 DukeEx-Showroom Price₹ 3.11 Lakh
- KTM RC 390Ex-Showroom Price₹ 3.16 - 3.16 Lakh
- KTM RC 125Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.81 - 1.86 Lakh
- KTM 125 DukeEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.76 Lakh
- KTM 250 AdventureEx-Showroom Price₹ 2.42 - 2.47 Lakh
- KTM 390 AdventureEx-Showroom Price₹ 2.81 - 3.61 Lakh