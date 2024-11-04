KTM 390 Adventure R Spied In Undisguised Form Ahead Of EICMA 2024 Debut

The upcoming KTM 390 Adventure R has been spied ahead of its global debut at EICMA 2024. The latest spy image of the motorcycle clearly shows the motorcycle’s front end in undisguised form. KTM is expected to launch the 390 Adventure on November 14 in the Indian market, although, it is unclear if it will initially introduce the Adventure R variant here.

The 390 Adventure will debut at EICMA 2024

Visually, the styling cues on the new 390 Adventure range will be vastly different from that on the outgoing range. Up front, the Adventure R gets a new vertically stacked headlamp setup, outlined by daytime running lamps split into four portions. Other design elements on the motorcycle include a new beak-style mudguard, a taller windscreen, and a series of new body panels. The Adventure R will be the more off-road focused offering, and accordingly rides on spoked wheels, and gets block pattern tyres.

The KTM 390 Adventure R is expected to get features such as cruise control and fully-adjustable suspension

The features offered on the KTM 390 Adventure R will include a full-colour TFT instrument console with smartphone and Bluetooth connectivity, fully adjustable suspension, cruise control and cornering ABS.

On the powertrain front, the latest 390 Adventure will likely be powered by a retuned version of the same 399 cc, single-cylinder engine that is currently doing duty on the new KTM 390 Duke. In the Duke, this engine delivers 45.3 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 39 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, paired with a six-speed gearbox featuring a bi-directional quick-shifter.



