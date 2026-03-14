Mercedes-Benz, Audi Cars To Cost More In India From April 2026

Audi India and Mercedes-Benz India have become some of the first brands to announce a hike in prices from the start of the new fiscal year. Both European carmakers have said that they will hike prices of their range of cars by up to 2 per cent, citing the fluctuating rupee and rising input costs as factors. Mercedes had previously said that it was considering hiking prices for its range of cars across all quarters of 2026 in a bid to offset the exchange rate fluctuations.



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This marks the second price hike for Mercedes-Benz in 2026, with the company having previously hiked prices on January 1, 2026. Meanwhile, this is Audi’s first price hike in the calendar year.



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In a statement, Mercedes-Benz India Vice President, Sales & Marketing Brendon Sissing said, “Starting April 1, we will be implementing a price correction of around 2 per cent across our portfolio. This decision is largely driven by continued forex volatility, particularly the sustained depreciation of the rupee against the euro, along with rising input costs. While we always strive to absorb cost pressures, some price adjustments become necessary to maintain business sustainability.”



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In a similarly worded statement, Audi India Brand Director Balbir Singh Dhillon said, “Due to recent rising input costs and currency fluctuations, we are implementing a price adjustment of up to 2 per cent effective from April 01, 2026. We remain committed to minimising the impact of the price hike on our customers.”



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Price hikes aside, Mercedes-Benz is set to have another busy year in India in 2026, with the company having confirmed the launch of 12 new or updated models in the Indian market. The carmaker has already launched new variants of the Maybach GLS and EQS SUV so far, with the all-electric CLA sedan set to arrive next year. Audi, meanwhile, is readying for its first launch of the 2026 calendar year in the form of the new SQ8 in the coming week.