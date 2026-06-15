Hero Splendor+, HF Deluxe Flex Fuel Models Offered With Rs 4,000 Discount
- Splendor+ Flex Fuel now costs Rs 78,710
- HF Deluxe Flex Fuel now costs Rs 68,792
- Offer valid until July 2026
Just days after launching the E85-compliant Splendor+ Flex Fuel and HF Deluxe Flex Fuel in India, Hero MotoCorp has announced a Rs 4,000 discount on both motorcycles. The offer is valid until July 2026 and effectively brings down the prices of the two E85-compatible commuters to Rs 78,710 and Rs 68,792 (both ex-showroom), respectively.
|Model
|Launch Price
|Discount
|Price Until July 2026
|Hero Splendor+ Flex Fuel
|Rs 82,710
|Rs 4,000
|Rs 78,710
|Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel
|Rs 72,792
|Rs 4,000
|Rs 68,792
Originally launched on the eve of World Environment Day, the Splendor+ Flex Fuel was priced at Rs 82,710, while the HF Deluxe Flex Fuel carried a sticker price of Rs 72,792 (both ex-showroom).
Following the price reduction, the Splendor+ Flex Fuel now commands a premium of just Rs 1,153 over the standard E20-compatible Splendor+. Meanwhile, the HF Deluxe Flex Fuel is now Rs 1,650 cheaper than the HF Deluxe i3S Cast variant.
Also Read: Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel, HF Deluxe Flex Fuel Launched In Delhi And Maharashtra
The motorcycles are all set to go on sale in Delhi and select regions of Maharashtra from July, before being gradually introduced in other parts of India.
To enable compatibility with E85 fuel (85 per cent ethanol and 15 per cent petrol), Hero MotoCorp has modified 36 components compared to the standard motorcycles. The updates include a revised fuel pump designed to handle higher ethanol content, a new secondary fuel filter and a recalibrated ECU capable of adjusting fuel delivery based on the ethanol blend present in the tank.
The company also claims that running on E85 results in a seven per cent increase in peak power and a three per cent improvement in torque. Power continues to come from the familiar 97.2 cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine, which in flex-fuel guise produces 8.4 bhp and 8.3 Nm when operating on E85 fuel. Compared to the standard versions, that's an increase of roughly 0.5 bhp and 0.3 Nm.
Also Read: Hero Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 Launched at ₹ 86,500
Visually, both motorcycles distinguish themselves from their petrol-only counterparts through a black paint scheme complemented by lime-yellow graphics. Hero has also equipped the flex-fuel variants with a new digi-analogue instrument cluster.
All prices mentioned are ex-showroom
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