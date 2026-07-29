Kia Sorento India Arrival Confirmed With New Teaser: Launch This Festive Season

Kia India has released a cryptic teaser announcing the imminent arrival of its three-row SUV – Kia Sorento. The SUV, which is already quite popular in global markets, is finally coming to India, and the launch is slated for the upcoming festive season. In its new teaser, the company has posted a photo of the Italian coastal town Sorrento – the source of the SUV’s name. Now, test mules of the upcoming Kia Sorento have already been spotted in India on several occasions.

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It’s one of the three new Kia models slated to arrive this year in India, after the already launched Kia Syros EV, and the upcoming Carnival Hybrid (right now only offered with a diesel engine).

Also Read: Kia Confirms Sorento Hybrid, Carnival Hybrid For India By 2030

Speaking of hybrids, the soon-to-arrive Kia Sorento is also likely to be a Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV). Globally, the SUV comes with a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with an electric motor, producing a combined output of 224 bhp. The setup is mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox, with all-wheel drive available in select international markets. It’s unclear whether India will get the AWD version of the hybrid powertrain, which is most likely to be on offer.

The Kia Sorento gets vertically oriented LED tail-lamps and an upright tailgate

At the front, the Sorento features Kia's signature wide grille, flanked by vertically stacked LED headlamps and signature Star Map LED DRLs. The profile is defined by a long roofline, large glass area and pronounced wheel arches, while the rear gets vertically oriented LED tail-lamps and an upright tailgate. The SUV also rides on 19-inch alloy wheels, in line with the global-spec model.

Also Read: Kia Syros EV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.49 Lakh

The Sorento will feature a modern and well-appointed cabin with a host of premium features

On the inside, the Sorento features a clean, modern cabin centred around a dual-screen layout for the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster. Depending on the variant, it also gets ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a head-up display, and a suite of ADAS features, along with the latest connected car technology.

In India, the Sorento will sit above the Seltos in Kia’s portfolio and will likely be positioned to rival models like the Mahindra XUV700 and Tata Safari.