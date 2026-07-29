Tata Punch EV Facelift Gets 5 Stars From Bharat NCAP

The facelifted Tata Punch EV, launched in February 2026, has bagged a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating. The electric micro SUV scored 31.09 out of 32 for Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and 45 out of 49 for Child Occupant Protection (COP). Compared to the pre-facelift's BNCAP rating, the child occupant score remains unchanged. However, the adult occupant score has dipped slightly from the pre-facelift model's 31.46/32, though it continues to retain the full 5-star safety rating.

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2026 Tata Punch EV: Adult Occupant Protection

Bharat NCAP reported good protection for the head and neck of both front occupants. The driver's chest and knee protection was rated adequate, while the front passenger's knee also received an adequate rating.

In the crash tests, the Punch EV scored 15.28 out of 16 in the frontal offset deformable barrier test and 15.80 out of 16 in the side movable deformable barrier test. The model also cleared the side pole impact test, earning an 'OK' rating.

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2026 Tata Punch EV: Child Occupant Protection

For Child Occupant Protection, the Punch EV received 45 out of 49 points. It achieved the maximum 24/24 in the dynamic assessment and 12/12 for child restraint system (CRS) installation, while scoring 9 out of 13 in the vehicle assessment category.

Bharat NCAP tested the model equipped with 18-month-old and 3-year-old child dummies; both rearward-facing seats were secured using ISOFIX anchorages and support legs. Both child occupants received full marks in the frontal and side impact tests.

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2026 Tata Punch EV: Variants and safety equipment

The Bharat NCAP rating applies across the SMT+ 40, ADV 40, EMP 40, EMP+S 40, SMT 30 and SMT+ 30 variants of the Punch EV. Standard safety equipment includes Electronic Stability Control (ESC), six airbags, pedestrian protection, and seat belt reminders.