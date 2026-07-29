Honda CB500 Bookings Started at BigWing Outlets; Launch Soon

Big-capacity single-cylinder motorcycles were once aspired but are presently limited in the Indian market. Buyers today are left to pick between accessible 350cc options and the parallel-twin 650cc offerings. Royal Enfield did have the Classic 500, Bullet 500 and Bullet Trials 500 models, but were ultimately discontinued due to known reasons. However, things have changed in the recent years as the motorcycling community has been evolving.

Taking note of this change and gap, Honda is taken on the opportunity with the new CB500, a recently unveiled retro roadster that promises the simplicity and character of a large-displacement single without the complication and added weight of twin-cylinder machines. Ahead of its expected festive season launch, Honda has now opened bookings for the CB500 at BigWing dealerships across India for a token amount of ₹25,000.

Also Read: All-New Honda CB500 Unveiled In India; CB350 Range Gets New Colours For 2026

Positioned above the CB350 range, the new retro roadster is a brand new machine from wheel to wheel even from a global perspective. It aims to offer enthusiasts a more relaxed, torque-focused alternative without migrating to parallel-twin powered motorcycles. The CB500 is Honda's first big-capacity single-cylinder motorcycle that will be made in India, and in most likeliness be exported to international markets.

Speaking of the motor, the CB500 is powered by a 501cc, air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing 27.7bhp and 43.3Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a five-speed gearbox and features an assist and slipper clutch as standard. While the outright power figures may not appear appealing in comparison to the bike’s displacement, the main focus here is on big slab of low-end torque with an alluring exhaust thump. The motorcycle will appeal more to buyers looking for a laid-back machine with a strong torque delivery rather than performance.

Also Read: Honda CB500: What We Know So Far – Price, Launch Date, Specs

The CB500’s design is a more evolved version of the CB350 and it looks good. There are a couple of premium hardware inclusions like tubeless wire-spoke wheels, semi-digital instrument console, traction control and a larger fuel tank. Like the CB350, the CB500 is also expected to offer the same level of solid build quality, refined engineering and everyday usability. The motorcycle will be offered in three variants, although Honda is yet to reveal the complete variant-wise equipment list.

The CB500 finds itself in an interesting space in India's retro motorcycle segment. While it sits above motorcycles like the Honda CB350, Royal Enfield Classic 350, Harley-Davidson X440 and Jawa 350 in terms of displacement, its real competition will be from the 650cc middleweight segment like the Royal Enfield 650 Twins models and the BSA Gold Star 650 being the only other single-pot big-bore offering in the market.