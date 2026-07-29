Honda ADV 160 Coming To Both RedWing And BigWing Dealerships

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) came out all guns blazing a few days ago, unveiling six new models and four updated motorcycles it plans to launch by March 2027. Of these, one name that garnered significant attention was that of the Honda ADV 160, which is the biggest Honda scooter introduced by HMSI till date. In contrast to what many may have expected, the ADV 160, which is positioned as a premium product, will not just be confined to the company's premium two-wheeler retail network, but will also be sold from its regular, mass-market touchpoints.

In an exclusive interaction with car&bike, Mutsuo Usui, Director of Sales & Marketing at HMSI, said the ADV 160 was the only one of the 10 models showcased recently that will be sold via both RedWing as well as BigWing outlets.

“Most of the products [showcased today are] for BigWing. The ADV 160 for both [RedWing and BigWing]. EV [QC3] is for RedWing”, Usui told car&bike.

Also Read: Honda ADV 160 Unveiled In India

The ADV 160 will be available in a single, fully-loaded variant.

Why The ADV 160 Is Going To Both Sales Networks

At present, Honda has well over 7,000 touchpoints all across India. That figure includes its BigWing outlets, which retail middleweight motorcycles as well as full-fledged performance motorcycles, all of which are positioned in the premium segment. The RedWing showrooms, meanwhile, house the everyday products, including the Activa scooter and the Shine commuter series, among others.

However, the count of BigWing dealerships at present stands at just over 165 outlets all over India. In contrast, there are over 7,000 RedWing outlets operational.

To limit the ADV 160 to the BigWing network would severely blunt the scooter's sales potential at a time when demand for 150cc scooters is rising in the country.

Also Read: Honda ADV160 vs Yamaha Aerox 155 vs Hero Xoom 160: Specifications Comparison

ADV 160 is equipped with dual disc brakes and single-channel ABS.

Usui explained the introduction of BigWing outlets depends on customer profile and preferences across different regions, but acknowledged the limitations of the current BigWing network.

"We recognise many potential customers for Honda [BigWing models] exist. We are now hurrying up to expand our BigWing network, for the mid-term plan; we will increase [outlets] in order to cover all the potential markets", Usui told car&bike.

Bookings open for ADV 160

Usui maintains the ADV is not to be classified as a scooter, and to instead be perceived as a crossover between a scooter and a motorcycle.

"It is a completely new segment because the customer profile is different and the value of the ADV 160 is completely different from normal scooters. We call it a ‘city adventure’ [model].

Usui confirmed all products showcased – including the ADV 160 – will be made in India, with varying levels of localisation. Bookings for the ADV 160 are already open across Honda's dealerships, with the booking amount set at Rs 25,000, and as per industry sources, the scooter is expected to be launched before Diwali this year.