New Toyota Hilux: Variants, Features, Prices Explained

Toyota has finally launched the ninth-generation Hilux pick-up in India with prices starting from Rs 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Hilux gets a sharper and sportier design as compared to its predecessor, while the cabin has also received a complete revamp.

Also Read: New Toyota Hilux Launched in India At Rs 31.99 Lakh

The 2026 Hilux is offered in two trim levels: GX and VX, and in three variants: GX 4x2 AT, GX 4x4 AT and VX 4x4 AT. All variants are powered by a 2.8-litre diesel engine mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission, while four-wheel drive is available on the higher two variants. Here's a detailed look at what each variant offers.

Toyota Hilux GX 4x2 AT

Drivetrain: 4x2

Price: Rs 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Features:

New fascia with ‘Cyber Sumo’ Design

Honeycomb front grille

Hexagonal grip side step

Integrated rear bed step

Tailgate assist with lock

LED headlamps with integrated turn indicators

Bulb rear tail lamps and fog lamp

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Side turn indicators on ORVMs

Matte-finish ORVMs

Matte-finish outside door handles

Pole antenna

All-black interior theme

Height-adjustable front and rear headrests

6-way manually adjustable driver seat

4-way manually adjustable passenger seat

Black inside door handles

Green laminated windshield

TFT instrument cluster

Manual AC

Front centre armrest with storage

Additional upper glovebox with retractable lid

Dashboard cupholders with retractable lid

Tilt and telescopic steering adjustment

Passenger-side vanity mirror

Map and cabin lamps

Sunglasses holder

Regular cabin air filter

8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

4-speaker audio system

Wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Bluetooth connectivity

Steering-mounted controls

All power windows with jam protection

One USB Type-C port

Two 12V power outlets

7 airbags

ABS

Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) with Brake Assist

Anti-theft alarm

Front seat belts with pretensioner and force limiter

Height-adjustable front seat belts

Three-point ELR seat belts for all seats

Seat belt reminder for all seats

ISOFIX child seat anchors with tether anchor

Emergency Brake Signal

Impact-absorbing structure

Impact-sensing auto door unlock

Speed-sensing door lock

Day and Night IRVM

Reverse parking camera

Toyota Hilux GX 4x4 AT

Drivetrain: 4x4

Price: Rs 33.69 lakh (ex-showroom)

In addition to the features offered in the GX 4x2 AT, it gets:

Off-road Features:

4WD with High (H4) and Low (L4) range

Electronic Drive Control (2WD/4WD)

Electronic Differential Lock

Toyota Hilux VX 4x4 AT

Drivetrain: 4x4

Price: Rs 36.69 lakh (ex-showroom)

In addition to the features offered in the GX 4x4 AT, it gets: