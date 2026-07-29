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New Toyota Hilux: Variants, Features, Prices Explained

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
3 mins read
Jul 29, 2026, 01:25 PM
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New Toyota Hilux: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
Key Highlights
  • 2026 Hilux is available in three variants in India
  • Powered by a 2.8-litre diesel engine paired with a 6-speed automatic gearbox
  • 4x4 offered in VX trim, which also gets an electronic differential lock

Toyota has finally launched the ninth-generation Hilux pick-up in India with prices starting from Rs 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Hilux gets a sharper and sportier design as compared to its predecessor, while the cabin has also received a complete revamp.

Also Read: New Toyota Hilux Launched in India At Rs 31.99 Lakh

The 2026 Hilux is offered in two trim levels: GX and VX, and in three variants: GX 4x2 AT, GX 4x4 AT and VX 4x4 AT. All variants are powered by a 2.8-litre diesel engine mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission, while four-wheel drive is available on the higher two variants. Here's a detailed look at what each variant offers.

2026 Toyota Hilux Interior

Toyota Hilux GX 4x2 AT

Drivetrain: 4x2

Price: Rs 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Features:

  • New fascia with ‘Cyber Sumo’ Design
  • Honeycomb front grille
  • Hexagonal grip side step
  • Integrated rear bed step
  • Tailgate assist with lock
  • LED headlamps with integrated turn indicators
  • Bulb rear tail lamps and fog lamp
  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs
  • Side turn indicators on ORVMs
  • Matte-finish ORVMs
  • Matte-finish outside door handles
  • Pole antenna
  • All-black interior theme
  • Height-adjustable front and rear headrests
  • 6-way manually adjustable driver seat
  • 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat
  • Black inside door handles
  • Green laminated windshield
  • TFT instrument cluster
  • Manual AC
  • Front centre armrest with storage
  • Additional upper glovebox with retractable lid
  • Dashboard cupholders with retractable lid
  • Tilt and telescopic steering adjustment
  • Passenger-side vanity mirror
  • Map and cabin lamps
  • Sunglasses holder
  • Regular cabin air filter
  • 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system
  • 4-speaker audio system
  • Wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Steering-mounted controls
  • All power windows with jam protection
  • One USB Type-C port
  • Two 12V power outlets
  • 7 airbags
  • ABS
  • Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) with Brake Assist
  • Anti-theft alarm
  • Front seat belts with pretensioner and force limiter
  • Height-adjustable front seat belts
  • Three-point ELR seat belts for all seats
  • Seat belt reminder for all seats
  • ISOFIX child seat anchors with tether anchor
  • Emergency Brake Signal
  • Impact-absorbing structure
  • Impact-sensing auto door unlock
  • Speed-sensing door lock
  • Day and Night IRVM
  • Reverse parking camera

New Toyota Hilux 1

Toyota Hilux GX 4x4 AT

Drivetrain: 4x4

Price: Rs 33.69 lakh (ex-showroom)

In addition to the features offered in the GX 4x2 AT, it gets:

  • Off-road Features:
  • 4WD with High (H4) and Low (L4) range
  • Electronic Drive Control (2WD/4WD)
  • Electronic Differential Lock

New Toyota Hilux 2

Toyota Hilux VX 4x4 AT

Drivetrain: 4x4

Price: Rs 36.69 lakh (ex-showroom)

In addition to the features offered in the GX 4x4 AT, it gets:

  • LED headlamps with Welcome Lamps
  • LED DRLs
  • Welcome door lamps
  • Hood ornament
  • Wheel arch liners
  • LED front and rear fog lamps
  • LED rear tail lamps
  • Gloss-finish ORVMs
  • Gloss-finish outside door handles
  • Shark-fin antenna
  • Illuminated door scuff plates
  • Wireless charger
  • Smart Entry with Push Start/Stop button
  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders
  • PM2.5 cabin air filter
  • Three USB Type-C charging ports
  • One 12V power outlet
  • 220V power outlet
  • 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system
  • 8-speaker audio system
  • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Toyota i-Connect
  • Direct Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
  • Panoramic View Monitor (PVM)
  • Downhill Assist Control
  • Multi-Terrain Select Mode
  • Cruise control
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