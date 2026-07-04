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New-Gen Toyota Hilux India Launch On July 28

Jafar Rizvi
Jafar Rizvi
3 mins read
Jul 04, 2026, 06:09 PM
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New-Gen Toyota Hilux India Launch On July 28
Key Highlights
  • Gets an all-new exterior and a thoroughly redesigned cabin
  • Expected to retain the 2.8-litre diesel engine with a mild-hybrid option
  • Has a payload capacity of up to 1 tonne and 3,500 kg towing capability

After giving the Hilux a complete overhaul globally last year, Toyota is now set to introduce the ninth-generation model in India on July 28. The update brings fresh styling, a thoroughly reworked cabin and a broader list of tech and safety features, while the tried-and-tested diesel powertrain is expected to continue.

New-Gen Toyota Hilux: Exterior

New Gen Toyota Hilux India Launch On July 28 2

The new Hilux looks considerably different and sharper than its predecessors. Up front, it gets a layered fascia with slim LED headlamps connected by a black trim piece carrying the Toyota lettering. The grille now sits lower down and adopts a rectangular mesh pattern, flanked by triangular air vents on either side. The bumper itself is quite busy, with chunky black cladding, a large central intake, fog lamps and a prominent skid-plate element.

Also Read: 2026 Toyota Innova Crysta Launched At Rs 19.72 Lakh

New Gen Toyota Hilux India Launch On July 28 1

The tougher look continues in profile, courtesy of the more squared-off wheel arches, while the rear gets vertically stacked LED tail lamps and an embossed Toyota script across the tailgate.

New-Gen Toyota Hilux: Interior and Features

New Gen Toyota Hilux India Launch On July 28 3

Coming to the interior, where the changes are even more significant. The dashboard design mirrors Toyota's newer SUVs, with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a freestanding 12.3-inch touchscreen taking centre stage. Thankfully, physical controls for the climate system and off-road functions have been retained, rather than being buried within the infotainment menus.

Also Read: Toyota Achieves New Milestone Of 3 Lakh Strong Hybrid Vehicle Sales In India

New Gen Toyota Hilux India Launch On July 28 4

Toyota has also loaded the new Hilux with a wider set of safety and ADAS features. Globally, the pickup gets Blind Spot Monitoring, Proactive Driving Assist, Low-Speed Acceleration Suppression and an Emergency Driving Stop System, all of which are expected to make their way to the India-spec model as well.

New-Gen Toyota Hilux: Powertrain

New Gen Toyota Hilux India Launch On July 28 5

Under the hood, the familiar mechanical package is likely to continue. The India-bound Hilux is expected to retain the 2.8-litre diesel engine, including the 48V mild-hybrid setup already seen on the Fortuner. Furthermore, Toyota claims a payload capacity of up to one tonne and a towing capacity of 3,500 kg for the ninth-gen Hilux.

The current, eighth-generation model arrived here in March 2022 and has managed to carve out a niche for itself. Expect the new Hilux to carry a premium over its predecessor, which is currently priced between Rs 28.52 lakh and Rs 36 lakh (ex-showroom).

Toyota Hilux BEV

New Toyota Hilux 4

Toyota also took the wraps off the first-ever electric Hilux, alongside the new-generation model globally back in November last year. The EV uses a 59.2 kWh battery pack and dual electric motors, but an India launch appears unlikely, at least in the near term.

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