Ferrari 12Cilindri Manuale Unveiled: The Gated Shifter Is Back, But Not Quite As You Remember

Ferrari has brought back the iconic gated shifter and a proper three-pedal setup, but not quite in the way purists might expect. The newly unveiled 12Cilindri Manuale gets a manual gear lever and clutch pedal, yet underneath it all sits Ferrari's familiar eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, reworked through an all-new Manuale By-Wire system developed in-house by the Italian luxury sports car manufacturer.

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The result is something entirely different from a conventional manual gearbox. Ferrari says the idea was to recreate the physical interaction and engagement of classic front-engined V12 grand tourers. Production will be limited to 1,499 units worldwide.

Ferrari 12Cilindri Manuale: Gearbox

The biggest talking point here is the transmission itself. Ferrari has done away with steering-mounted paddle shifters and brought back a proper gear lever, an open-gate shift pattern and a clutch pedal. However, there is no mechanical linkage between the lever and the gearbox.

Instead, the Manuale By-Wire system uses electronic controls and sensors to translate the driver's inputs into gear changes through the existing dual-clutch transmission. Ferrari says considerable effort went into replicating the weight, resistance and click of a traditional manual, right down to the sounds made by the mechanism while shifting gears.

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The clutch pedal follows a similar philosophy. It's a clutch-by-wire setup, but one designed to mimic the feel and load characteristics of a conventional manual car. Drivers can still execute heel-and-toe downshifts, while poorly timed shifts can result in jerks or even stall the engine. For those moments when convenience takes priority, it can also be driven in a fully automatic mode.

Ferrari 12Cilindri Manuale: Engine

Ferrari hasn't touched the powertrain, and that's probably for the best. Under the bonnet sits the same naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12, producing 819 bhp and revving all the way to 9,500 rpm. Peak torque stands at 678 Nm, with power sent to the rear wheels through the reworked eight-speed transmission.

Performance remains every bit as outrageous as the standard car, with Ferrari quoting a 0-100 kmph time of around 3.0 seconds and a top speed in excess of 340 kmph.

Ferrari 12Cilindri Manuale: Interior and Design

The cabin has been redesigned around the new transmission setup. The centre console now features a reinterpretation of Ferrari's famous open-gate shifter, complete with a six-speed shift pattern and a round aluminium gear knob that displays the selected driving mode. Ferrari says the entire setup was designed to make the interaction between driver and machine feel as natural and involving as possible.

Elsewhere, the Manuale gets a number of exclusive touches, including special forged wheels, engraved aluminium door sills and unique Tailor Made specifications. The launch car wears a new Rosso Rubino shade, one of 25 historic Ferrari colours available on the model.

Ferrari 12Cilindri Manuale: Limited To 1,499 Units

The 12Cilindri Manuale will be limited to 1,499 examples globally, with the number itself paying tribute to the displacement of Ferrari's first V12 engine from 1947.

The special edition is aimed squarely at enthusiasts who still crave the involvement of a manual transmission. In many ways, it's a bridge between old-school grand touring and contemporary tech, and perhaps the closest thing to a traditional manual Ferrari that buyers will get in today's date.