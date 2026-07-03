Keeway Hypevolt-R Launched In India At Rs 1.99 Lakh: 5 kWh Battery, 14-Inch Wheels, ABS And More

India's performance electric scooter market has just welcomed a new entrant in the form of the Keeway Hypevolt-R, which has been launched today at a rather competitive price of Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Keeway – part of Adishwar Auto Ride India (AARI), which also handles QJ Motor and Benelli – has brought an electric two-wheeler to India for the first time, and priced it rather smartly, undercutting the stillborn TVS X (Rs 2.66 lakh) and placing it nearly on level terms with the Ather 450 Apex (Rs 1.95 lakh). And yet, at least on paper, the Hypevolt-R seems to offer a whole lot more.

Keeway Hypevolt-R: Battery, motor and performance

The Keeway Hypevolt-R, for starters, has two battery packs with nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) cells, totalling up to 5 kWh in capacity – higher than both the TVS as well as the Ather.

Powering a mid-mounted permanent magnet motor that has a continuous output of 6 kW (8 bhp) and a peak output of 12 kW (16 bhp), it can propel the Hypevolt-R from standstill to 40 kmph in a scant 2.3 seconds (Sport mode). Top speed of the Hypevolt-R is 115 kmph.

Range, meanwhile, is rated at 180 kilometres on the Indian Driving Cycle – expect the real-world range to be closer to 120 kilometres. Charging the battery from 0 to 80 per cent will take around three hours, claims the company.

Keeway Hypevolt-R: Braking, safety and ARAS

And since it can accelerate rapidly, Keeway has also ensured it can stop quickly, by including front and rear disc brakes with dual-channel anti-lock braking system (ABS). Other vital safety features include traction control, hill descent control as well as hill hold control.

Speaking of safety, the Hypevolt-R brings something we've not seen on a sub-Rs 2 lakh scooter yet – advanced rider assistance systems (ARAS). It includes a rear camera, which enables blind spot detection. This is a feature Ultraviolette was expected to bring first to the market with the Tesseract, which has now been delayed to 2027, meaning Keeway holds the distinction of being first to market with ARAS on a scooter.

Keeway Hypevolt-R: Dimensions and features

The Hypevolt-R – which may remind some of the BMW CE 04 in its appearance – has a 1,454 mm wheelbase, and an accessible seat height of 770 mm. It rides on 14-inch alloy wheels at either end, but has a ground clearance of just 130 mm, and weighs 140 kg.

Underseat storage capacity is rated at 27 litres. The scooter is equipped with a 5.0-inch colour TFT dash, with auto day/night UI adjustment and Bluetooth connectivity.