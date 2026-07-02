Maruti Suzuki Inaugurates New Kharkhoda Plant; Production Capacity To Reach 10 Lakh Cars A Year
- Kharkhoda becomes Maruti Suzuki's fourth manufacturing facility in India
- Plant starts with a production capacity of 5 lakh units, set to reach 10 lakh units annually
- Total investment at the site will touch Rs 35,000 crore
Maruti Suzuki has opened the doors to its new Kharkhoda plant in Haryana, its fourth manufacturing facility in India. The factory starts with a capacity of 5 lakh vehicles annually and will eventually be expanded to produce 10 lakh units every year. The facility was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi through video conferencing during the India-Japan Joint Economic Forum in New Delhi.
Also Read: 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift To Be Launched On July 23
Spread over 800 acres, the Kharkhoda plant has been developed with an integrated supplier park and will see a total investment of Rs 35,000 crore once all phases are completed. Maruti Suzuki says the project is expected to generate more than 21,000 jobs.
The new facility has been built around Suzuki's “Smart Factory concept”, using digital systems to monitor operations in real time and improve efficiency on the production line. Maruti Suzuki says the facility meets its entire electricity requirement through renewable sources, including solar power and green energy procurement. The carmaker is also planning an in-plant railway siding at Kharkhoda to move finished vehicles by rail, similar to its facilities at Manesar and Hansalpur.
Also Read: Maruti Suzuki CNG Sales Rise Post Petrol Price Hike
The Kharkhoda facility takes Maruti Suzuki's total manufacturing network in India to four plants. Gurugram contributes 5 lakh units of annual capacity, while Manesar remains the company's largest facility at 9 lakh units. The Hansalpur plant in Gujarat currently adds another 7.5 lakh units, and Kharkhoda brings in an additional 5 lakh units to begin with. Once the fourth production line at Hansalpur goes on stream, Maruti Suzuki expects its combined manufacturing capacity to touch 29 lakh vehicles a year by FY2026-27.
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