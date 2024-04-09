Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Renault KigerMaruti Suzuki Grand VitaraNissan MagniteMahindra XUV700Jeep Compass
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Exter vs Tata PunchHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata Nexon
Upcoming Cars
MG 4 EVMG Marvel XHyundai New Kona ElectricMercedes-Benz EQS SUVNissan Qashqai
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Hero Mavrick 440Yamaha FZ-XBMW G 310 RYamaha Ray-ZR 125FITVS Apache RTR 310
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Hero Xoom 160Aprilia Tuareg 660Husqvarna Svartpilen 125TVS ZeppelinBajaj Pulsar NS400
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Maruti Suzuki Expands Manesar Plant Production Capacity To 9 Lakh Units

Maruti Suzuki India opens new assembly line with a production capacity of 1 lakh units per annum to help bring down waiting periods.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 9, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Maruti Suzuki rolls out the Ertiga from new assembly line
  • Manesar production capacity increased by 1 lakh units per annum
  • Manesar plant has produced over 95 lakh units since 2007

Maruti Suzuki has inaugurated a new assembly line at its Manesar plant taking the facility’s total production capacity to 9 lakh units per annum. The new assembly line will increase the carmaker’s total production capacity by 1 lakh units per annum. At the moment the new production line will be used to manufacture the Ertiga MPV. However, other models could also roll out from the assembly line in future.

 

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Has Cumulatively Manufactured 3 Crore Vehicles; Alto Its Highest-Produced Car
 

Speaking at the commissioning of the new assembly line, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “We aim to nearly double our capacity to 4 million vehicles per annum over the next 7-8 years and this capacity addition of 100,000 vehicles per year is a step towards this goal. It will help us serve our customers faster and enhance our overall capability to manufacture up to 23.5 lakh units per annum.” 

 

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx: What’s The Difference?

 

The new assembly line for now will roll out units of the Ertiga MPV though more models could be added going forward.

 

Maruti Suzuki inaugurated its Manesar production facility Plant A back in January 2007 with Plant B and Plant C coming online in 2011 and 2013 respectively. The carmaker has produced over 95 lakh units from the Manesar plant in India since it commenced operation with models such as the Ertiga, XL6, Brezza, Wagon R, Dzire, S-Presso and Celerio currently rolling off the line at the plant.

 

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Yet To Deliver Close To 50,000 Units Of Ertiga CNG
 

With the new assembly line, which is currently focused solely on the Ertiga, buyers could expect waiting periods to reduce for the MPV over the coming months. As of December 2023, the Ertiga accounted for almost a third of Maruti’s 2 lakh plus open bookings. The MPV had a waiting period of between four to six months with the CNG model accounting for almost 70 per cent of all Ertiga bookings.

# Maruti Suzuki# Maruti Suzuki Production# Maruti Suzuki India# MSIL# Maruti Suzuki Manesar Plant# Maruti Suzuki Ertiga# Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Car# MPV# Family# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2016 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2016 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 46,324 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 3.85 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 35,000 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
₹ 12,878/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700, New Delhi
8.4
2021 Mahindra XUV700
  • 29,065 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 23.5 Lakh
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra Alturas G4, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.7
2019 Mahindra Alturas G4
  • 16,178 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 23.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Hyundai Venue
  • 13,870 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.75 Lakh
₹ 16,387/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra XUV300, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra XUV300
  • 25,279 km
  • Diesel
  • AMT
Rs. 9.25 Lakh
₹ 19,560/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
  • 11,678 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
Rs. 12 Lakh
₹ 26,876/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 26,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 16.75 Lakh
₹ 35,424/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 22,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 20 Lakh
₹ 42,305/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Research More on Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
7.3

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Starts at ₹ 8.69 - 13.03 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Ertiga Specifications
View Ertiga Features

Popular Maruti Suzuki Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Nearly 91,000 Electric Cars Were Sold In India In FY2024, Up 91% YoY
Nearly 91,000 Electric Cars Were Sold In India In FY2024, Up 91% YoY
Electric Two-Wheeler Sales See 30 Per Cent Growth In FY2024
Electric Two-Wheeler Sales See 30 Per Cent Growth In FY2024
Analysis: Will The CFMoto Ibex 450 MT Challenge Royal Enfield Himalayan’s Global Aspirations?
Analysis: Will The CFMoto Ibex 450 MT Challenge Royal Enfield Himalayan’s Global Aspirations?
2024 Jawa Perak Launched In India With Updates; Priced At Rs. 2.13 Lakh
2024 Jawa Perak Launched In India With Updates; Priced At Rs. 2.13 Lakh
Ultraviolette Rolls Out New Warranty Scheme For F77 Electric Motorcycle
Ultraviolette Rolls Out New Warranty Scheme For F77 Electric Motorcycle
Jeep Compass Night Eagle Limited Edition Model Teased Ahead Of Launch
Jeep Compass Night Eagle Limited Edition Model Teased Ahead Of Launch
Is Triumph Working On A New Street Triple Or Is It The Triumph Daytona 765?
Is Triumph Working On A New Street Triple Or Is It The Triumph Daytona 765?
Toyota Crown Crossover RS Landscape Special Edition Revealed
Toyota Crown Crossover RS Landscape Special Edition Revealed
Yamaha MT-15, Fascino & Ray ZR Get New Colours And Graphics For 2024
Yamaha MT-15, Fascino & Ray ZR Get New Colours And Graphics For 2024
MG Hector Blackstorm Launch On April 10
MG Hector Blackstorm Launch On April 10
Jeep Compass Night Eagle Limited Edition Model Teased Ahead Of Launch
Jeep Compass Night Eagle Limited Edition Model Teased Ahead Of Launch
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx: What’s The Difference?
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx: What’s The Difference?
Maruti Suzuki Has Cumulatively Manufactured 3 Crore Vehicles; Alto Its Highest-Produced Car
Maruti Suzuki Has Cumulatively Manufactured 3 Crore Vehicles; Alto Its Highest-Produced Car
Fronx-Based Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Launched In India At Rs 7.73 Lakh
Fronx-Based Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Launched In India At Rs 7.73 Lakh
2024 Hyundai Creta Waiting Period Goes Up To 6 Months; Has An Order Backlog Of 45,000 Units
2024 Hyundai Creta Waiting Period Goes Up To 6 Months; Has An Order Backlog Of 45,000 Units
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Maruti Suzuki Expands Manesar Plant Production Capacity To 9 Lakh Units
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Tata Punch
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Innova Crysta
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved