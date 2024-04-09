Maruti Suzuki Expands Manesar Plant Production Capacity To 9 Lakh Units

Maruti Suzuki has inaugurated a new assembly line at its Manesar plant taking the facility’s total production capacity to 9 lakh units per annum. The new assembly line will increase the carmaker’s total production capacity by 1 lakh units per annum. At the moment the new production line will be used to manufacture the Ertiga MPV. However, other models could also roll out from the assembly line in future.

Speaking at the commissioning of the new assembly line, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “We aim to nearly double our capacity to 4 million vehicles per annum over the next 7-8 years and this capacity addition of 100,000 vehicles per year is a step towards this goal. It will help us serve our customers faster and enhance our overall capability to manufacture up to 23.5 lakh units per annum.”

The new assembly line for now will roll out units of the Ertiga MPV though more models could be added going forward.

Maruti Suzuki inaugurated its Manesar production facility Plant A back in January 2007 with Plant B and Plant C coming online in 2011 and 2013 respectively. The carmaker has produced over 95 lakh units from the Manesar plant in India since it commenced operation with models such as the Ertiga, XL6, Brezza, Wagon R, Dzire, S-Presso and Celerio currently rolling off the line at the plant.

With the new assembly line, which is currently focused solely on the Ertiga, buyers could expect waiting periods to reduce for the MPV over the coming months. As of December 2023, the Ertiga accounted for almost a third of Maruti’s 2 lakh plus open bookings. The MPV had a waiting period of between four to six months with the CNG model accounting for almost 70 per cent of all Ertiga bookings.