Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx: What’s The Difference?

Toyota Kirloskar Motor marked its entry into the sub-4-metre crossover/SUV segment with the launch of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. It is the fourth rebadged model to be launched by Toyota that is based on a Maruti Suzuki product, this one being a derivative of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. The other three are the Baleno-based Glanza, Ertiga-based Rumion, and the now discontinued Urban Cruiser that was based on the Brezza. So, how is the new Urban Cruiser Taisor different from the Fronx? Let’s find out.

Also Read: Fronx-Based Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Launched In India At Rs 7.73 Lakh

Design and Exterior

Although the same in terms of dimensions, the Taisor does get different styling elements

Now in terms of dimensions, both the new Taisor and the Fronx are identical. However, Toyota has tried to give some individuality to its version of the crossover in the styling department. And the biggest difference can be seen on the face. Toyota has gone for a more trapezoidal shape with a new honeycomb pattern for the grille, instead of the hexagon design of the Fronx. The use of chrome is also lesser, and it gets a darker tint. Toyota has also changed the LED daytime running light signature to a dual-line design, which is more in line with the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The bumper design has also been tweaked to accommodate the new grille, which has made the front aridam wider.

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: Variants Explained

Come to the sides and you’ll see that nothing much has changed, except for the wheels. The Taisor too gets a set of 16-inch wheels albeit with a different design that looks much cleaner. Other bits like the faux roof rails and the underbody cladding have been retained.

The Taisor also offers a different set of 16-inch alloy wheels and new LED light signature for taillamps

As for the rear section, the only major change here is the new LED taillight signature. Yes, like the Fronx, the Urban Cruiser Taisor too gets connected lights, but the light signature is simpler and is more in line with the Hyryder’s taillights. The rear bumper and other design elements remain unchanged.

Cabin and Features

The cabin and features of the Taisor are identical to the Fronx

Hide the brand logos inside the cabin and you will be left wondering which car is which. Yes, Toyota has taken no steps to differentiate the interior of the Taisor from the doner car’s cabin. You continued to get the same dual-tone black and burgundy colour tones for the fabric upholstery, along with the dashboard and door panels. The flat-bottom steering wheel is also the same, and the higher-spec models continue to get multi-functional buttons to control music, telephony, and cruise control.

At the same time, the Taisor’s features list is also identical to the Fronx, and frankly, that’s not a bad thing. The top-spec model is loaded with features like a 9-inch HD touchscreen display with wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto, along with connected car tech, wireless phone charger, and automatic climate control. The driver instrument cluster is a part-digital part-analogue unit with an MID screen that’s pretty informative. All the buttons have a nice tactile feel to them, the fit & finish are nice, and you also get rear AC vents as well. And yes, all these are identical in both models.

A 9-inch display with wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto, wireless phone charger, and automatic climate control is on offer

Safety

Like creature comforts, safety features are also identical in both the Fronx and Taisor. Standard offerings include – dual airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability programme, hill hold assist, reverse parking sensors, ISOFIX and 3-point seatbelts for all occupants with reminder function. Additionally, the higher variants also get 4 extra airbags, rear or 360-degree view cameras, and a head-up display.

The Taisor gets the same engine options – the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder K-series engine, and the 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo petrol

Powertrain

Under the hood, Taisor gets the same engine options – the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder K-series engine, and the 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo petrol. While a 5-speed manual is offered with both options, the 1.2-litre unit also gets the option of an AMT unit, while the 1.0-litre motor comes with the choice of a 6-speed torque converter. Like the Fronx, a CNG derivative is also offered with the Taisor, however, you can only get it with the base-level E variants, compared to the Fronx that gets it with the mid-spec Delta trim.

Price

Depending on the variant you buy, the Taisor is about Rs. 22,000 to Rs. 25,000 more expensive than the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. Having said that this price difference is only limited to the variants with the 1.2-litre petrol engine. The trims that get the 1.0-litre turbo motor are identically priced in both cases.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Ex-Showroom Price Maruti Suzuki Fronx Ex-Showroom Price Taisor E 1.2L MT Rs. 7.74 Lakh Fronx Sigma 1.2L 5MT Rs. 7.52 Lakh Taisor S 1.2L MT Rs. 8.60 Lakh Fronx Delta 1.2L 5MT Rs. 8.38 Lakh Taisor E 1.2L MT (CNG) Rs. 8.72 Lakh Fronx Sigma 1.2L 5MT CNG Rs. 8.47 Lakh Taisor S+ 1.2L MT Rs. 9.00 Lakh Fronx Delta+ 1.2L 5MT Rs. 8.78 Lakh Taisor S 1.2L AMT Rs. 9.13 Lakh Fronx Delta 1.2L AGS Rs. 8.88 Lakh Taisor S+ 1.2L AMT Rs. 9.53 Lakh Fronx Delta+ 1.2L AGS Rs. 9.28 Lakh - - Fronx Delta 1.2L 5MT CNG Rs. 9.33 Lakh - - Fronx Delta+ 1.0L Turbo 5MT Rs. 9.73 Lakh Taisor G 1.0L Turbo MT Rs. 10.56 Lakh Fronx Zeta 1.0L Turbo 5MT Rs. 10.56 Lakh Taisor V 1.0L Turbo MT Rs. 11.48 Lakh Fronx Alpha 1.0L Turbo 5MT Rs. 11.48 Lakh Taisor V 1.0L Turbo MT (Dual-Tone) Rs. 11.64 Lakh Fronx Alpha 1.0L Turbo 5MT (Dual-Tone) Rs. 11.64 Lakh Taisor G 1.0L Turbo AT Rs. 11.96 Lakh Fronx Zeta 1.0LTurbo 6AT Rs. 11.96 Lakh Taisor V 1.0L Turbo AT Rs. 12.88 Lakh Fronx Alpha 1.0L Turbo 6AT Rs. 12.88 Lakh Taisor V 1.0L Turbo AT (Dual-Tone) Rs. 13.04 Lakh Fronx Alpha 1.0L Turbo 6AT (Dual-Tone) Rs. 13.04 Lakh

However, if you are looking for a more loaded CNG option or a less expensive trim with the turbo petrol engine, it’s the Fronx that offers you both these choices.