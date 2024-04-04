Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Jawa 350KTM New RC 390Royal Enfield Himalayan 450TVS Apache RTR 160 4VRoyal Enfield Meteor 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Activa 125 FI vs Ntorq 125 Activa 6G vs JupiterJupiter vs Activa 125Pulsar RS 200 vs Karizma ZMRApache RR 310 vs Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ampere NXGHarley Davidson Nightster X440Honda Forza 350Triumph Daytona 660Honda CRF300L
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx: What’s The Difference?

How different is the newly launched Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor compared to the Maruti Suzuki Fronx? Let's find out.
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 4, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor gets some new styling changes
  • The cabin and features of the Taisor are identical to the Fronx
  • The Taisor is about Rs. 22,000 to Rs. 25,000 more expensive than the Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Toyota Kirloskar Motor marked its entry into the sub-4-metre crossover/SUV segment with the launch of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. It is the fourth rebadged model to be launched by Toyota that is based on a Maruti Suzuki product, this one being a derivative of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. The other three are the Baleno-based Glanza, Ertiga-based Rumion, and the now discontinued Urban Cruiser that was based on the Brezza. So, how is the new Urban Cruiser Taisor different from the Fronx? Let’s find out.

 

Also Read: Fronx-Based Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Launched In India At Rs 7.73 Lakh

 

Design and Exterior

 

Although the same in terms of dimensions, the Taisor does get different styling elements

 

Now in terms of dimensions, both the new Taisor and the Fronx are identical. However, Toyota has tried to give some individuality to its version of the crossover in the styling department. And the biggest difference can be seen on the face. Toyota has gone for a more trapezoidal shape with a new honeycomb pattern for the grille, instead of the hexagon design of the Fronx. The use of chrome is also lesser, and it gets a darker tint. Toyota has also changed the LED daytime running light signature to a dual-line design, which is more in line with the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The bumper design has also been tweaked to accommodate the new grille, which has made the front aridam wider.

 

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: Variants Explained

 

Come to the sides and you’ll see that nothing much has changed, except for the wheels. The Taisor too gets a set of 16-inch wheels albeit with a different design that looks much cleaner. Other bits like the faux roof rails and the underbody cladding have been retained.

 

The Taisor also offers a different set of 16-inch alloy wheels and new LED light signature for taillamps

 

As for the rear section, the only major change here is the new LED taillight signature. Yes, like the Fronx, the Urban Cruiser Taisor too gets connected lights, but the light signature is simpler and is more in line with the Hyryder’s taillights. The rear bumper and other design elements remain unchanged.

 

Cabin and Features

 

The cabin and features of the Taisor are identical to the Fronx

 

Hide the brand logos inside the cabin and you will be left wondering which car is which. Yes, Toyota has taken no steps to differentiate the interior of the Taisor from the doner car’s cabin. You continued to get the same dual-tone black and burgundy colour tones for the fabric upholstery, along with the dashboard and door panels. The flat-bottom steering wheel is also the same, and the higher-spec models continue to get multi-functional buttons to control music, telephony, and cruise control.

 

 

At the same time, the Taisor’s features list is also identical to the Fronx, and frankly, that’s not a bad thing. The top-spec model is loaded with features like a 9-inch HD touchscreen display with wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto, along with connected car tech, wireless phone charger, and automatic climate control. The driver instrument cluster is a part-digital part-analogue unit with an MID screen that’s pretty informative. All the buttons have a nice tactile feel to them, the fit & finish are nice, and you also get rear AC vents as well. And yes, all these are identical in both models.

 

A 9-inch display with wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto, wireless phone charger, and automatic climate control is on offer

 

Safety

 

Like creature comforts, safety features are also identical in both the Fronx and Taisor. Standard offerings include – dual airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability programme, hill hold assist, reverse parking sensors, ISOFIX and 3-point seatbelts for all occupants with reminder function. Additionally, the higher variants also get 4 extra airbags, rear or 360-degree view cameras, and a head-up display.

 

The Taisor gets the same engine options – the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder K-series engine, and the 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo petrol

 

Powertrain

 

Under the hood, Taisor gets the same engine options – the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder K-series engine, and the 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo petrol. While a 5-speed manual is offered with both options, the 1.2-litre unit also gets the option of an AMT unit, while the 1.0-litre motor comes with the choice of a 6-speed torque converter. Like the Fronx, a CNG derivative is also offered with the Taisor, however, you can only get it with the base-level E variants, compared to the Fronx that gets it with the mid-spec Delta trim.

 

 

Price

 

Depending on the variant you buy, the Taisor is about Rs. 22,000 to Rs. 25,000 more expensive than the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. Having said that this price difference is only limited to the variants with the 1.2-litre petrol engine. The trims that get the 1.0-litre turbo motor are identically priced in both cases. 

 

Toyota Urban Cruiser TaisorEx-Showroom PriceMaruti Suzuki FronxEx-Showroom Price
Taisor E 1.2L MTRs. 7.74 LakhFronx Sigma 1.2L 5MTRs. 7.52 Lakh
Taisor S 1.2L MTRs. 8.60 LakhFronx Delta 1.2L 5MTRs. 8.38 Lakh
Taisor E 1.2L MT (CNG)Rs. 8.72 LakhFronx Sigma 1.2L 5MT CNGRs. 8.47 Lakh
Taisor S+ 1.2L MTRs. 9.00 LakhFronx Delta+ 1.2L 5MTRs. 8.78 Lakh
Taisor S 1.2L AMTRs. 9.13 LakhFronx Delta 1.2L AGSRs. 8.88 Lakh
Taisor S+ 1.2L AMTRs. 9.53 LakhFronx Delta+ 1.2L AGSRs. 9.28 Lakh
--Fronx Delta 1.2L 5MT CNGRs. 9.33 Lakh
--Fronx Delta+ 1.0L Turbo 5MTRs. 9.73 Lakh
Taisor G 1.0L Turbo MTRs. 10.56 LakhFronx Zeta 1.0L Turbo 5MTRs. 10.56 Lakh
Taisor V 1.0L Turbo MTRs. 11.48 LakhFronx Alpha 1.0L Turbo 5MTRs. 11.48 Lakh
Taisor V 1.0L Turbo MT (Dual-Tone)Rs. 11.64 LakhFronx Alpha 1.0L Turbo 5MT (Dual-Tone)Rs. 11.64 Lakh
Taisor G 1.0L Turbo ATRs. 11.96 LakhFronx Zeta 1.0LTurbo 6ATRs. 11.96 Lakh
Taisor V 1.0L Turbo ATRs. 12.88 LakhFronx Alpha 1.0L Turbo 6ATRs. 12.88 Lakh
Taisor V 1.0L Turbo AT (Dual-Tone)Rs. 13.04 LakhFronx Alpha 1.0L Turbo 6AT (Dual-Tone)Rs. 13.04 Lakh

 

However, if you are looking for a more loaded CNG option or a less expensive trim with the turbo petrol engine, it’s the Fronx that offers you both these choices.

# Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor# Urban Cruiser Taisor# Toyota Taisor# Toyota Taisor SUV# Taisor Crossover# Maruti Suzuki Fronx# Taisor vs Fronx# Fronx# SUV# Family# New Cars# Auto Industry
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700, New Delhi
8.4
2021 Mahindra XUV700
  • 29,065 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 23.5 Lakh
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra Alturas G4, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.7
2019 Mahindra Alturas G4
  • 16,178 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 22.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
  • 11,678 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
Rs. 12.5 Lakh
₹ 27,996/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Hyundai Venue
  • 13,870 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 8.25 Lakh
₹ 17,444/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Mahindra Thar
  • 6,862 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 17.25 Lakh
₹ 36,481/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 22,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 20 Lakh
₹ 42,305/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.9
2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
  • 9,661 km
  • Hybrid
  • Automatic
Rs. 17.25 Lakh
₹ 38,634/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2021 Mahindra Thar
  • 7,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 16 Lakh
₹ 33,844/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Scorpio Classic, Amberhai, New Delhi
9.0
2023 Mahindra Scorpio Classic
  • 11,570 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 19.5 Lakh
₹ 43,673/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 26,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 16.75 Lakh
₹ 35,424/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Toyota Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Kawasaki Versys 650 MY24 Edition Launched; Get New Liveries
Kawasaki Versys 650 MY24 Edition Launched; Get New Liveries
All-Electric BMW i5 M60 Bookings Open In India Ahead Of Launch
All-Electric BMW i5 M60 Bookings Open In India Ahead Of Launch
Aprilia Tuareg 660 Listed On India Website
Aprilia Tuareg 660 Listed On India Website
Top 7 Adventure Bikes Under Rs. 4 Lakh
Top 7 Adventure Bikes Under Rs. 4 Lakh
Mahindra XUV 3XO Sub-Compact SUV Previewed Ahead Of April 29 Launch
Mahindra XUV 3XO Sub-Compact SUV Previewed Ahead Of April 29 Launch
Two-Wheeler Sales March 2024: Honda Registers Soaring Sale Of 3.86 Lakh Units
Two-Wheeler Sales March 2024: Honda Registers Soaring Sale Of 3.86 Lakh Units
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: Variants Explained
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: Variants Explained
Maruti Suzuki Has Cumulatively Manufactured 3 Crore Vehicles; Alto Its Highest-Produced Car
Maruti Suzuki Has Cumulatively Manufactured 3 Crore Vehicles; Alto Its Highest-Produced Car
Skoda Superb Relaunched In India At Rs 54 Lakh, Available In One Variant Only
Skoda Superb Relaunched In India At Rs 54 Lakh, Available In One Variant Only
2025 Indian Scout Line-Up Revealed
2025 Indian Scout Line-Up Revealed
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: Variants Explained
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: Variants Explained
Fronx-Based Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Launched In India At Rs 7.73 Lakh
Fronx-Based Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Launched In India At Rs 7.73 Lakh
2024 Hyundai Creta Waiting Period Goes Up To 6 Months; Has An Order Backlog Of 45,000 Units
2024 Hyundai Creta Waiting Period Goes Up To 6 Months; Has An Order Backlog Of 45,000 Units
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Launch Tomorrow: Price Expectation
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Launch Tomorrow: Price Expectation
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx: What’s The Difference?
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved