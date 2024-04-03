Login
Fronx-Based Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Launched In India At Rs 7.73 Lakh

The latest product to emerge from the Toyota-Suzuki global alliance, the Urban Cruiser Taisor is based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx crossover but features a handful of styling changes.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 3, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor prices range from Rs 7.33 to 13.03 lakh (ex-showroom).
  • Launched almost a year after the Maruti Fronx it is based on.
  • Offered with two engine options.

Toyota India has expanded its model range with the launch of its new sub-compact crossover, named the Urban Cruiser Taisor. The latest model to emerge from the Toyota-Suzuki alliance lineup, the Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rs 7.73 lakh to 13.03 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The Urban Cruiser Taisor is based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx crossover, but sports distinctive styling cues that set it apart from its Suzuki counterpart. This marks Toyota's fourth model derived from Suzuki currently on sale, following the Glanza (based on the Baleno), Rumion (based on the Ertiga), and the Urban Cruiser Hyryder (mechanical twin of the Grand Vitara, jointly developed with Suzuki).

 

Toyota Taisor Variants Ex-showroom prices
E MTRs 7.73 lakh 
E MT CNGRs 8.71 lakh
S MTRs 8.59 lakh 
S AMTRs 9.12 lakh 
S+ MTRs 8.99 lakh 
S+ AMT Rs 9.52 lakh 
G MTRs 10.55 lakh 
G ATRs 11.95 lakh 
V MTRs 11.47 lakh 
V ATRs 12.87 lakh 
V MT Dual Tone Rs 11.63 lakh 
V AT Dual ToneRs 13.03 lakh 

 

The Toyota Taisor is the fourth model to yield from the Maruti-Toyota alliance. 

 

Distinguishing itself with a fresh honeycomb-style grille adorned with a chrome strip cutting through the Toyota badge at the front, the Urban Cruiser Taisor also gets revised LED daytime running lights divided into two elements, a departure from the tri-LED setup found on the Fronx. The Taisor sports distinct alloy wheels, and retains the connected tail-light setup of its Maruti counterpart.

 

Inside, the Taisor shares the same layout as the Fronx, featuring a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Notable features include wireless phone charging, head-up display, 360-degree cameras, cruise control, connected car technology, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, and rear AC vents. Safety features include six airbags, an electronic stability program (ESP), and hill hold assist.

 

Powertrain options mirror that of the Fronx.

 

Under the hood, the Taisor is offered with identical engine options as the Fronx. The 1.2-litre four-cylinder K-series petrol engine churns out 88.5 bhp and 113 Nm of torque while its CNG derivative produces 76.44 bhp and 98.5 Nm of torque. Also on offer is the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol mill, generating  98.6 bhp and 147.6 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual, a 5-speed automated manual (AMT) for the 1.2-litre motor, and a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed torque converter automatic with the 1.0-litre engine. The CNG variant, on the other hand, will only be offered with the 5-speed manual.

