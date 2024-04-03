Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Toyota is all set to launch its latest crossover, the Urban Cruiser Taisor in India today. The latest product to emerge from the Suzuki-Toyota alliance, the Taisor is expected to sport distinctive styling cues over its sister car, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
Based on the teaser video released earlier, the Taisor will get a list of visual updates such as a new grille, new LED daytime running lamps, and a revised light signature for the LED taillamps. The car will also be offered with a similar list of features as the Fronx which will include a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a wireless phone charger, head-up display, 360-degree cameras, auto AC, and more. The safety offerings will include six airbags, ABS, electronic stability programme (ESP), hill hold assist and ISOFIX, all as standard.
Under the hood, the Taisor is expected to get the same 1.2-litre, four-cylinder K-series engine that is offered with the Fronx, although we don’t know for now if the 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo petrol engine, currently offered in the Fronx will also make its way to the Taisor. While a 5-speed manual is offered with both options, the 1.2-litre unit also gets the option of an AMT unit, at the same time, the 1.0-litre motor comes with the choice of a 6-speed torque converter.
Toyota is all set to launch the Urban Cruiser Taisor today in India.
The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx that launched last year.
The launch of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is underway.
Toyota has just showcased the Taisor's exterior elements on screen.
Toyota has revealed the Taisor's interior on screen.
The Urban Cruiser Taisor will be offered with both, a 1.2 litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine and a 1.0 litre turbo-petrol engine.
Here are the colour options for the Urban Cruiser Taisor.
The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor has finally been unveiled in the flesh.
The prices for the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor have been announced.
