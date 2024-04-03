Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Jawa 350KTM New RC 390Royal Enfield Himalayan 450TVS Apache RTR 160 4VRoyal Enfield Meteor 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Activa 125 FI vs Ntorq 125 Activa 6G vs JupiterJupiter vs Activa 125Pulsar RS 200 vs Karizma ZMRApache RR 310 vs Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ampere NXGHarley Davidson Nightster X440Honda Forza 350Triumph Daytona 660Honda CRF300L
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

The Urban Cruiser Taisor, based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx crossover is expected to feature a list of visual updates to better distinguish it from its sister car
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 3, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

    Toyota is all set to launch its latest crossover, the Urban Cruiser Taisor in India today. The latest product to emerge from the Suzuki-Toyota alliance, the Taisor is expected to sport distinctive styling cues over its sister car, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.

     

    Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Launch Tomorrow: Price Expectation

    Based on the teaser video released earlier, the Taisor will get a list of visual updates such as a new grille, new LED daytime running lamps, and a revised light signature for the LED taillamps. The car will also be offered with a similar list of features as the Fronx which will include a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a wireless phone charger, head-up display, 360-degree cameras, auto AC, and more. The safety offerings will include six airbags, ABS, electronic stability programme (ESP), hill hold assist and ISOFIX, all as standard.

     

    Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Previewed In Official Video Ahead Of April 3 Debut

     

    Under the hood, the Taisor is expected to get the same 1.2-litre, four-cylinder K-series engine that is offered with the Fronx, although we don’t know for now if the 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo petrol engine, currently offered in the Fronx will also make its way to the Taisor. While a 5-speed manual is offered with both options, the 1.2-litre unit also gets the option of an AMT unit, at the same time, the 1.0-litre motor comes with the choice of a 6-speed torque converter.

    Toyota is all set to launch the Urban Cruiser Taisor today in India.

    The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx that launched last year.

     

    The launch of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is underway.

    Toyota has just showcased the Taisor's exterior elements on screen.

    Toyota has revealed the Taisor's interior on screen.

    The Urban Cruiser Taisor will be offered with both, a 1.2 litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine and a 1.0 litre turbo-petrol engine.

     

    Here are the colour options for the Urban Cruiser Taisor.

    The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor has finally been unveiled in the flesh.

     

    The prices for the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor have been announced.

    # Toyota# Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor# Maruti Suzuki Fronx# Fronx# Taisor# Crossover# Blogview# car# Cars# Cover Story
    Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

    Great Deals on Used Cars

    View All Used Cars
    Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700, New Delhi
    8.4
    2021 Mahindra XUV700
    • 29,065 km
    • Diesel
    • Manual
    Rs. 23.5 Lakh
    INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
    Used 2019 Mahindra Alturas G4, Amberhai, New Delhi
    7.7
    2019 Mahindra Alturas G4
    • 16,178 km
    • Diesel
    • Automatic
    Rs. 22.5 Lakh
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
    8.9
    2021 Hyundai Venue
    • 13,870 km
    • Petrol
    • Manual
    Rs. 8.25 Lakh
    ₹ 17,444/month emi
    INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
    Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, New Delhi
    8.8
    2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    • 11,678 km
    • Petrol+CNG
    • Manual
    Rs. 12.5 Lakh
    ₹ 27,996/month emi
    INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
    Used 2020 Mahindra Thar, New Delhi
    8.3
    2020 Mahindra Thar
    • 19,398 km
    • Diesel
    • Manual
    Rs. 13.5 Lakh
    ₹ 28,556/month emi
    INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
    Used 2020 Mahindra XUV300, New Delhi
    8.3
    2020 Mahindra XUV300
    • 25,279 km
    • Diesel
    • AMT
    Rs. 10 Lakh
    ₹ 21,152/month emi
    INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
    Used 2023 Mahindra Scorpio Classic, Amberhai, New Delhi
    9.0
    2023 Mahindra Scorpio Classic
    • 11,570 km
    • Diesel
    • Manual
    Rs. 19.5 Lakh
    ₹ 43,673/month emi
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Amberhai, New Delhi
    8.9
    2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    • 9,661 km
    • Hybrid
    • Automatic
    Rs. 17.25 Lakh
    ₹ 38,634/month emi
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2022 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
    8.8
    2022 Mahindra Thar
    • 6,862 km
    • Diesel
    • Automatic
    Rs. 17.25 Lakh
    ₹ 36,481/month emi
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2023 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
    8.7
    2023 Hyundai Alcazar
    • 22,000 km
    • Diesel
    • Automatic
    Rs. 20 Lakh
    ₹ 42,305/month emi
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

    Popular Toyota Models

    Explore More

    • Latest News

    • Related Articles

    Toyota Recalls Over 2,300 Units Of The Glanza For Faulty Fuel Pump Motor
    Toyota Recalls Over 2,300 Units Of The Glanza For Faulty Fuel Pump Motor
    Fronx-Based Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Launched In India At Rs 7.73 Lakh
    Fronx-Based Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Launched In India At Rs 7.73 Lakh
    Two-Wheeler Sales March 2024: Ola Electric Registers Highest Sales in March
    Two-Wheeler Sales March 2024: Ola Electric Registers Highest Sales in March
    Kia Sonet Gets Four New Variants With Sunroof; Prices Start At Rs. 8.19 Lakh
    Kia Sonet Gets Four New Variants With Sunroof; Prices Start At Rs. 8.19 Lakh
    2024 Hyundai Creta Waiting Period Goes Up To 6 Months; Has An Order Backlog Of 45,000 Units
    2024 Hyundai Creta Waiting Period Goes Up To 6 Months; Has An Order Backlog Of 45,000 Units
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Launch Tomorrow: Price Expectation
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Launch Tomorrow: Price Expectation
    Toyota Innova Hycross ZX (O) Bookings Reopen; Price Hiked
    Toyota Innova Hycross ZX (O) Bookings Reopen; Price Hiked
    Mahindra Tractor Sales Down By 26% In March 2024
    Mahindra Tractor Sales Down By 26% In March 2024
    Audi India Registers 33% Growth in Financial Year 2024
    Audi India Registers 33% Growth in Financial Year 2024
    The Best Automotive Pranks From April Fools' Day 2024
    The Best Automotive Pranks From April Fools' Day 2024
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Launch Tomorrow: Price Expectation
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Launch Tomorrow: Price Expectation
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Previewed In Official Video Ahead Of April 3 Debut
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Previewed In Official Video Ahead Of April 3 Debut
    Toyota To Increase Prices Of Select Models And Variants From April 1, 2024
    Toyota To Increase Prices Of Select Models And Variants From April 1, 2024
    Learning The Art Of Off-Roading: Toyota Great 4x4 Expedition
    Learning The Art Of Off-Roading: Toyota Great 4x4 Expedition
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx-Based Toyota Taisor To Debut On April 3
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx-Based Toyota Taisor To Debut On April 3
    c&b icon
    • Home
    • News
    • Cars
    • Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
    car&bike
    About Us
    New Cars
    Used Cars
    New Bikes
    Sell Your Car
    Terms and Conditions
    Privacy Policy
    Investor Relations
    Popular Car Brands
    Maruti Suzuki
    Hyundai
    Tata
    Volkswagen
    Honda
    Mahindra
    Kia
    MG
    Popular Car Models
    Mahindra XUV 700
    Kia Seltos
    Mahindra Thar
    Tata Nexon
    Kia Sonet
    Tata Punch
    MG Hector
    Honda City
    Popular Bike Brands
    Royal Enfield
    Honda
    KTM
    Bajaj
    Yamaha
    TVS
    Hero
    Kawasaki
    Popular Bike Models
    Royal Enfield Classic 350
    Yamaha MT-15
    Bajaj Pulsar 220
    KTM RC 200
    Hero Splendor Plus
    Bajaj Pulsar 150
    Honda CB Shine
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350
    Keep in Touch
    car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
    Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
    602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
    Contact: 9606045096
    Email: contact@carandbike.com
    © Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved