Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Launch Tomorrow: Price Expectation

Toyota India will be adding a new member to its crossover/SUV family tomorrow, with the launch of the new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new crossover vehicle is essentially a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, which was launched last year. Toyota has already put out a bunch of teasers, giving us a glimpse of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor, however, we are eager to see the level of visual changes this new model will get compared to the Fronx. And more importantly, how will it be priced?

Now, like most cross-branded models between Toyota and Maruti Suzuki, we expect the pricing to be largely similar. In fact, we won’t be surprised if Toyota launches the Taisor at a marginal premium over the Fronx. Currently, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx is priced between Rs 7.51 lakh to Rs 12.87 lakh (ex-showroom). So, we would expect the new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor to be priced between Rs. 7.6 lakh to Rs. 13 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Based on the teaser, Toyota’s version of the crossover vehicle will come with visual updates like – a new grille, new LED daytime running lamps, and a revised light signature for the LED taillamps. In terms of features, the Urban Cruiser Taisor will see a similar list of offerings like – a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a wireless phone charger, head-up display, 360-degree cameras, auto AC, and more. The safety offerings will include six airbags, ABS, electronic stability programme (ESP), hill hold assist and ISOFIX, all as standard.

Under the hood, the Taisor is expected to get the same 1.2-litre, four-cylinder K-series engine that is offered with the Fronx. The latter also offers a 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo petrol engine, which might also be offered with the Taisor. While a 5-speed manual is offered with both options, the 1.2-litre unit also gets the option of an AMT unit, at the same time, the 1.0-litre motor comes with the choice of a 6-speed torque converter. Similar to the Fronx, a CNG derivative is also expected to be offered with the Taisor, however, it might arrive at a later date.