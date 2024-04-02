Login
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Launch Tomorrow: Price Expectation

The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is essentially a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, and we expect it to be priced similarly.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 2, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is the rebadged Maruti Suzuki Fronx
  • The new Taisor will comes with different styling elements
  • Expect the Taisor to be priced in the same ballpark as the Fronx

Toyota India will be adding a new member to its crossover/SUV family tomorrow, with the launch of the new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new crossover vehicle is essentially a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, which was launched last year. Toyota has already put out a bunch of teasers, giving us a glimpse of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor, however, we are eager to see the level of visual changes this new model will get compared to the Fronx. And more importantly, how will it be priced? 

 

We would expect the new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor to be priced between Rs. 7.6 lakh to Rs. 13 lakh 

 

Now, like most cross-branded models between Toyota and Maruti Suzuki, we expect the pricing to be largely similar. In fact, we won’t be surprised if Toyota launches the Taisor at a marginal premium over the Fronx. Currently, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx is priced between Rs 7.51 lakh to Rs 12.87 lakh (ex-showroom). So, we would expect the new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor to be priced between Rs. 7.6 lakh to Rs. 13 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

 

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Previewed In Official Video Ahead Of April 3 Debut

 

Based on the teaser, Toyota’s version of the crossover vehicle will come with visual updates like – a new grille, new LED daytime running lamps, and a revised light signature for the LED taillamps. In terms of features, the Urban Cruiser Taisor will see a similar list of offerings like – a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a wireless phone charger, head-up display, 360-degree cameras, auto AC, and more. The safety offerings will include six airbags, ABS, electronic stability programme (ESP), hill hold assist and ISOFIX, all as standard. 

 

Toyota’s version of the crossover vehicle will come with visual updates 

 

Under the hood, the Taisor is expected to get the same 1.2-litre, four-cylinder K-series engine that is offered with the Fronx. The latter also offers a 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo petrol engine, which might also be offered with the Taisor. While a 5-speed manual is offered with both options, the 1.2-litre unit also gets the option of an AMT unit, at the same time, the 1.0-litre motor comes with the choice of a 6-speed torque converter. Similar to the Fronx, a CNG derivative is also expected to be offered with the Taisor, however, it might arrive at a later date.  

 

# Toyota Taisor# Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor# Urban Cruiser Taisor# Toyota# SUV# Family# New Cars# Upcoming Cars# Upcoming SUVs# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

