Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Previewed In Official Video Ahead Of April 3 Debut

Ahead of the unveiling of its latest model for the Indian market, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has released a video previewing its newest crossover, expected to be named the Urban Cruiser Taisor, on its social media platforms. The Urban Cruiser Taisor, which is the latest model to emerge from the Toyota-Suzuki global alliance, is based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx crossover, and will be unveiled in full on April 3. The promotional video provides a glimpse of the Urban Cruiser Taisor’s styling cues, which will help distinguish it from its Suzuki counterpart.

Visible in the video is the face of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, which wears a new, honeycomb-style grille, with a chrome strip bisecting the Toyota badge on the nose. The LED daytime running lights on top are also restyled, split into two elements (unlike the tri-LED elements seen on the Fronx), while the headlight clusters integrated into the front bumper appear to be the same as on the Maruti. The silhouette, too, remains unchanged, but the Urban Cruiser Taisor is likely to have different alloy wheels. It will retain the connected tail-light setup of the Fronx as well.

Honeycomb-style grille and revised LED DRLs visible in the promo.

The interior layout is expected to be the same, featuring a freestanding 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. However, Toyota could offer a different interior colour scheme to further distinguish the Urban Cruiser Taisor from the Fronx. Features are likely to include wireless phone charging, head-up display, 360-degree cameras, cruise control, connected car tech, a height-adjustable driver’s seat and rear AC vents. Key safety features are likely to include six airbags, electronic stability programme (ESP) and hill hold assist.

The Taisor is expected to get the Fronx’s 1.2-litre, four-cylinder K-series engine that churns out a peak 88.5 bhp and 113 Nm of torque. Transmission options are likely to include a 5-speed manual, a 5-speed automated manual (AMT) and a 6-speed torque converter automatic. A CNG derivative of the same engine is also expected to be offered. It remains to be seen if the more powerful 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo-petrol engine currently offered in the Fronx makes its way to the Taisor.

The Urban Cruiser Taisor is expected to sport a premium over the price of the Fronx.

The Urban Cruiser Taisor will be the fourth Suzuki model that Toyota will sell as one of its own models, in addition to the Glanza (based on the Baleno), Rumion (based on the Ertiga) and the Urban Cruiser Hyryder (mechanical twin of the Grand Vitara, co-developed with Suzuki). The Urban Cruiser Taisor is likely to sport a premium over the Fronx, which is currently priced between Rs 7.51 lakh to Rs 12.87 lakh (ex-showroom).