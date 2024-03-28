Toyota To Increase Prices Of Select Models And Variants From April 1, 2024

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced that it will be increasing prices for certain variants of select models in India from April 2024. The upward revision in car prices will be around 1 per cent, and the prices will come into effect from April 1, 2024. The company has cited increasing input costs and a rise in operation expenditure as reasons for the price revision. Having said that, most manufacturers do a periodic price revision in the month of April, and we can expect similar announcements to come from other brands as well.

In its press statement, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “Toyota Kirloskar Motor today announced that the company is planning to increase the prices of certain grades of its specific models effective April 01, 2024. With an anticipated 1% increase, the move is attributed to escalating input costs and operational expenditures.”

The impending revision will be the second price hike from Toyota India for the 2024 calendar year. Earlier in January 2024, the company had increased prices of select models and variants by up to 2.5 per cent. Back then too, Toyota said that the price hike was necessitated to offset rising input costs.

Toyota recently also added a new GX(O) variant for the petrol version of the Innova Hycross. The new variant will sit between the petrol-only GX and the strong hybrid VX trims of the MPV. While the variant is already up for bookings, prices are yet to be announced and we expect it to be part of the upcoming price revision.

Additionally, Toyota will also be launching a new model on April 3. While the company has not revealed many details about the upcoming model it's expected to be Toyota's version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. Keep following car&bike for more details.