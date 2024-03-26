Toyota Innova Hycross Petrol Model To Get A New GX (O) Variant

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) will soon launch a new GX (O) variant for the petrol version of the Innova Hycross. The new variant will sit between the petrol-only GX and the strong hybrid VX trims of the MPV. While prices are yet to be announced, the variant has already been added to Toyota’s India website. Moreover, the company has also started accepting online bookings for the new Innova Hycross GX (O) trim for a token of Rs. 50,000.

Also Read: Toyota Innova Hycross Breezes Past 50,000 Unit Sales Milestone In India

The new Gx (O) will be the top-spec trim for the petrol-only model.

Compared to the existing GX variant, the new GX (O) additionally offers bits like front

LED foglamps and rear window demister on the outside. Regarding comfort and convenience, you get automatic climate control with an auto blower for the rear seat and a height-adjustable driver seat.

The new variant also comes with dual-tone fabric upholstery and soft-touch material for the dashboard. Additionally, the 7-seater option with second-row captain seats gets a bigger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment display, wireless Apple CarPlay, and retractable sun shades for the rear window.

Also Read: Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Recalled In India: Here's Why

Prices for the new grade will be announced in the coming weeks.

As for safety features, the GX (O) trim also gets a wide rear-view parking camera with front and rear parking sensors.

Under the hood, the petrol-only Innova Hycross is powered by a 2.0-litre motor tuned to make 173 bhp and 209 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a CVT automatic transmission as standard, with disc brakes for all four wheels.

As mentioned earlier, the model will be offered in both 7- and 8-seater options, and we expect the prices to be announced sometime in the coming days.

