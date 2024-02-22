Toyota Innova Hycross Breezes Past 50,000 Unit Sales Milestone In India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced its Innova Hycross MPV has surpassed the 50,000 units sales milestone in India. Achieving this feat in roughly 15 months since its launch in November 2022, the Innova Hycross has garnered attention from consumers seeking a hybrid MPV with the option of a seven- or eight-seat configuration. The Toyota Innova Hycross is also being rebadged and sold as the Maruti Suzuki Invicto under the Toyota-Suzuki partnership.

The Hycross is available in five trims – GX, VX, VX (O), ZX, and ZX (O) – and offers both seven- and eight-seat options. However, a few variants feature the seven-seat layout with captain seats in the second row. Prices for the MPV range between Rs 18.92 lakh for the entry-level GX variant and go up to Rs 30.68 lakh for the top-spec ZX (O) trim (all prices, ex-showroom).

Powering the Hycross is a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine delivering 170 bhp and 205 Nm of torque, paired with a CVT gearbox. However, top variants feature a 2.0-litre petrol paired with the strong-hybrid system, developing 181 bhp and paired with an e-Drive transmission. The company claims fuel efficiency figures of 16.13 kmpl for the petrol and 23.24 kmpl for the hybrid version.

