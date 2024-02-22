Login

Toyota Innova Hycross Breezes Past 50,000 Unit Sales Milestone In India

The new-gen MPV has achieved this sales milestone well within two years of its launch.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 22, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The Innova Hycross was launched in November 2022
  • Prices range from Rs 18.92 lakh to Rs 30.68 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Available in 5 variants

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced its Innova Hycross MPV has surpassed the 50,000 units sales milestone in India. Achieving this feat in roughly 15 months since its launch in November 2022, the Innova Hycross has garnered attention from consumers seeking a hybrid MPV with the option of a seven- or eight-seat configuration. The Toyota Innova Hycross is also being rebadged and sold as the Maruti Suzuki Invicto under the Toyota-Suzuki partnership.

 

Also Read: Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Recalled In India: Here's Why

 

The Innova Hycross was launched in November 2022. 

 

The Hycross is available in five trims – GX, VX, VX (O), ZX, and ZX (O) – and offers both seven- and eight-seat options. However, a few variants feature the seven-seat layout with captain seats in the second row. Prices for the MPV range between Rs 18.92 lakh for the entry-level GX variant and go up to Rs 30.68 lakh for the top-spec ZX (O) trim (all prices, ex-showroom).

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Invicto Vs Toyota Innova Hycross: Twinning Or Not?

 

Prices range between Rs 18.92 lakh and Rs 30.68 lakh (ex-showroom). 

 

Powering the Hycross is a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine delivering 170 bhp and 205 Nm of torque, paired with a CVT gearbox. However, top variants feature a 2.0-litre petrol paired with the strong-hybrid system, developing 181 bhp and paired with an e-Drive transmission. The company claims fuel efficiency figures of 16.13 kmpl for the petrol and 23.24 kmpl for the hybrid version.

 

Also Read: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Announces New Car Delivery Initiative

 

# Toyota Kirloskar Motors# Toyota Innova Hycross# Toyota Innova Hycross Sales Milestone# Innova Hycross# Hycross MPV# Cars# Sales Figures
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

