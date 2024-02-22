Login

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Recalled In India: Here's Why

The recall applies to 269 units of the model produced between February 12, 2021, and February 1, 2023.
By Jafar Rizvi

1 mins read

Published on February 22, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The objective of the recall is to reprogram the automatic transmission ECU software
  • Toyota says there have been no reported incidents as of now
  • As a precautionary measure, customers can reach out to their nearest dealer

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has initiated a recall campaign for its flagship luxury SUV, the Toyota Land Cruiser 300, in India. The recall applies to 269 units of the SUV produced between February 12, 2021, and February 1, 2023. The objective of the recall is to reprogram the automatic transmission ECU software as a safety measure, as per the company. Toyota has not clarified the issue the proposed reprogramming is meant to address, but it says there have been no reported incidents associated with the identified issue so far.

 

Also Read: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Announces New Car Delivery Initiative

 

As a precautionary measure, owners of the LC 300 can reach out to their nearest dealer.

 

Toyota's dealer representatives will reach out to affected customers to schedule the reprogramming of ECU software. Owners of the LC 300 can contact their nearest dealer or check the 'Safety Recall' section on the Toyota India website for clarification or assistance regarding the recall.

 

The current-gen Land Cruiser 300 was launched back in December 2022 with a price tag of Rs 2.10 crore (ex-showroom). The LC 300 is powered by a 3.3-litre, V6 diesel engine that churns out 305 bhp and 700 Nm of torque. This engine is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

 

Also Read: Toyota Innova Crysta, Fortuner Diesel And Hilux Dispatches Resume In India; Company Issues Statement

 

Toyota recently announced a new programme to transport vehicles from dealer stockyards to showrooms on flatbed trucks. The programme will be rolled out in a phased manner, and approximately 130 Toyota dealerships across 26 states will be adopting this new delivery concept.

