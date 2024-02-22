Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Recalled In India: Here's Why

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has initiated a recall campaign for its flagship luxury SUV, the Toyota Land Cruiser 300, in India. The recall applies to 269 units of the SUV produced between February 12, 2021, and February 1, 2023. The objective of the recall is to reprogram the automatic transmission ECU software as a safety measure, as per the company. Toyota has not clarified the issue the proposed reprogramming is meant to address, but it says there have been no reported incidents associated with the identified issue so far.

As a precautionary measure, owners of the LC 300 can reach out to their nearest dealer.

Toyota's dealer representatives will reach out to affected customers to schedule the reprogramming of ECU software. Owners of the LC 300 can contact their nearest dealer or check the 'Safety Recall' section on the Toyota India website for clarification or assistance regarding the recall.

The current-gen Land Cruiser 300 was launched back in December 2022 with a price tag of Rs 2.10 crore (ex-showroom). The LC 300 is powered by a 3.3-litre, V6 diesel engine that churns out 305 bhp and 700 Nm of torque. This engine is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

