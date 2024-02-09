Login

Toyota Innova Crysta, Fortuner Diesel And Hilux Dispatches Resume In India; Company Issues Statement

Shipments of three Toyota models were temporarily suspended in India after investigations found irregularities in certification tests
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

Published on February 9, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Diesel engines under scrutiny for irregularities meet ‘stipulated Indian regulations’: TKM.
  • Toyota India had temporarily stopped dispatches of three diesel-engined models following detection of irregularities in horsepower output certification overseas.
  • Irregularities concern ‘smoothing’ of power and torque curves of select models, confirms TKM statement.

After Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) disclosed detection of irregularities in vehicle testing on January 29, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) in India had temporarily halted dispatches of three diesel-powered models: the Fortuner SUV, Innova Crysta MPV, and Hilux pickup truck. Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has re-confirmed that the diesel engines meet the stipulated Indian regulations. Today, the company has announced resumption of the dispatch of the three models in question, in a brief media statement.

 

Also Read: Toyota India Suspends Fortuner Diesel, Innova Crysta And Hilux Dispatches After Certification Irregularities Surface

 

‘TKM has re-confirmed that the diesel engines meet the stipulated Indian regulations. Consequently, the dispatch of Innova Crysta, Fortuner, and Hilux has resumed following a brief temporary suspension. We regret inconvenience to our esteemed customers. As a customer-centric organisation, we continue to remain committed to delivering the highest quality and safest products’, read the company’s statement.

 

The ‘1GD’, ‘2GD’ and ‘F33A’ series of diesel engines were flagged over testing irregularities by a special investigation committee.

 

A special investigation committee, tasked with probing potential certification irregularities by TMC affiliate Toyota Industries Corporation (TICO), uncovered discrepancies in horsepower output testing for three diesel engine models. TMC revealed that during certification testing, engine horsepower performance was measured using ECUs with different software from mass production, aiming to produce smoother and less varied results. Subsequent re-verification tests on mass-produced vehicles affirmed compliance with performance standards, prompting TMC to assure there's no need to discontinue use of the affected vehicles.

 

Also Read: Toyota's Daihatsu Stops Production In Japan Over Rigged Safety Test Probe

 

Ten models across Toyota and Lexus passenger vehicle lines are equipped with the engines in question. Of these, the ones available in India are the 2.4-litre four-cylinder '2GD' diesel in the Innova Crysta, the 2.8-litre four-cylinder '1GD' series in the Fortuner and Hilux, and the 3.3-litre 'F33A' V6 in the Lexus LX500d and Toyota Land Cruiser 300.

 

TKM clarified that this revelation doesn't indicate any performance deficiency, emission variance, or safety issues. The irregularities primarily involve smoothing power and torque curves without overstating horsepower, torque, or other powertrain-related values. TKM assured it will inform customers about the findings for dispatched but undelivered vehicles, offering delivery to those who opt to receive them.

