Toyota India Suspends Fortuner Diesel, Innova Crysta And Hilux Dispatches After Certification Irregularities Surface

Following an announcement from Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) about the detection of irregularities in vehicle testing on January 29, the company’s India arm, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), has temporarily suspended dispatches of three diesel-powered models – the Fortuner diesel SUV, Innova Crysta MPV and the Hilux pickup truck. Confirming the development, TKM said the company is working with relevant authorities to reconfirm the data used for the certification of the affected vehicles.



‘Irregularities in horsepower output certification tests were found on three diesel engine models. In the case of India, such engines are used in Innova Crysta, Fortuner and Hilux. As such, in case of Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt Ltd (TKM) also, the dispatch of affected vehicles will be temporarily suspended’, TKM confirmed to carandbike.

The ‘1GD’, ‘2GD’ and ‘F33A’ series of diesel engines have been flagged for testing irregularities by a special investigation committee.

A special investigation committee, commissioned to investigate potential certification irregularities by TMC affiliate company Toyota Industries Corporation (TICO), found irregularities in the horsepower output testing of three diesel engine models. During certification testing, the horsepower output performance of engines was measured using ECUs with software that differed from that used for mass production so that results could be measured to make values appear smoother with less variation, TMC revealed in a media statement. The company went on to reveal that re-verification tests conducted on the mass-produced vehicles confirmed the affected engines met expected performance standards, and said there is ‘no need’ to stop using the affected vehicles.

A total of ten models across the Toyota and Lexus passenger vehicle range are equipped with the engines in question – the 2.4-litre, four-cylinder ‘2GD’ diesel that powers the Innova Crysta, the 2.8-litre, four-cylinder ‘1GD’ series found under the hood of the Fortuner and Hilux, and the 3.3-litre ‘F33A’ V6 that powers the Lexus LX500d and Toyota Land Cruiser 300.

TKM has clarified this revelation does not signal any deficiency in vehicle performance, or any manner of variation in emissions and safety.

It remains to be seen how this development will impact the availability of the Innova Crysta, which is now a diesel-only offering.

‘The irregularities concern the ‘smoothing’ of power and torque curves but did not lead to any over-stating or over-claims on horsepower, torque or other powertrain related values. Moreover, this does not have any impact on the emissions or safety of the affected vehicles’, the company clarified, adding that it will continue to accept fresh orders for the models that find themselves in the middle of this controversy.

For affected vehicles that have already been dispatched but not yet delivered, TKM will inform customers about these findings, and will then deliver them to customers who opt to receive these vehicles.

It remains to be seen if the suspension of dispatches has any perceptible impact on vehicle availability, especially in the case of the Innova Crysta and Fortuner, both of which continue to be immensely popular in the Indian market. While the Fortuner petrol’s availability will remain unaffected, the Innova Crysta might be affected, as it is now a diesel-only offering.