Login

Toyota's Daihatsu Stops Production In Japan Over Rigged Safety Test Probe

Daihatsu ceases domestic production in Japan amid revelations of a safety scandal involving rigged tests spanning over three decades.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 31, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • Daihatsu’s decision to halt production could impact 9,000 workers.
  • No specified timeframe for resumption.
  • The probe revealed false headrest impact test reports and speed discrepancies for certain models.

Following the shipment halt for all its vehicles, Toyota-owned Daihatsu has now ceased domestic production in Japan amid revelations of a safety scandal involving rigged tests. The company has admitted to forging safety test results for more than 30 years, which has prompted the suspension of production across its Japanese factories, impacting around 9,000 workers, with no specified timeframe for resumption.

 

Also Read: Toyota's Daihatsu to Halt Shipments Of All Vehicles Over Rigged Safety Test

 

Last week, an independent third-party committee uncovered evidence of tampering with safety tests for approximately 64 vehicle models, including those under the Toyota brand. This revelation follows Daihatsu's recent suspension of all domestic and international vehicle shipments as part of damage control measures. The scandal complexes Toyota's challenges, as Daihatsu had previously acknowledged violating crash test standards for over 88,000 cars, predominantly sold under the Toyota brand in countries like Malaysia and Thailand.

 

The investigation laid bare misconduct involving false reports on headrest impact tests and discrepancies in test speeds for specific models, with a surge in such dishonest practices noted after 2014. Negotiations between Daihatsu and unions and suppliers are underway regarding compensation amidst the production suspension. This incident casts a shadow on the reputation of Japanese cars for safety and reliability, signalling a setback for the industry.

 

# Toyota Motor Corp# Daihatsu Motors# Daihatsu cars# Daihatsu Japan
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10
7.6
0
10
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 53,763 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.95 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 18.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar
8.8
0
10
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.75 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W
6.3
0
10
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 5.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
7.0
0
10
2014 Audi A6
  • 46,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 14.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
  • 85,000 km
  • Hybrid
  • Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
  • 70,123 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Popular Toyota Models

Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner

₹ 33.43 - 51.44 Lakh

Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta

₹ 19.13 - 25.43 Lakh

Toyota Glanza
Toyota Glanza

₹ 6.81 - 10 Lakh

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

₹ 10.73 - 19.74 Lakh

Toyota Land Cruiser
Toyota Land Cruiser

₹ 2.1 Crore

Toyota Innova Hycross
Toyota Innova Hycross

₹ 18.55 - 29.99 Lakh

Toyota Vellfire
Toyota Vellfire

₹ 1.2 - 1.3 Crore

Toyota Hilux
Toyota Hilux

₹ 30.4 - 37.9 Lakh

Toyota Rumion
Toyota Rumion

₹ 10.29 - 13.68 Lakh

Toyota Camry
Toyota Camry

₹ 45.71 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

Expected Price :

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 16, 2024

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

Expected Price :

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 19, 2024

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Expected Price :

₹ 1.75 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

BMW 4 Series
BMW 4 Series

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 7, 2024

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 22, 2024

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 23, 2024

MINI Countryman E
MINI Countryman E

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 27, 2024

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 28, 2024

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 28, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Benelli Leoncino 800
Benelli Leoncino 800

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

Benelli 402 S
Benelli 402 S

Expected Price :

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 10, 2024

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R
Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 18, 2024

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 23, 2024

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 31, 2024

Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer
Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer

Expected Price :

₹ 10 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 9, 2024

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 14, 2024

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

Expected Price :

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 14, 2024

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Kawasaki To Launch Ninja ZX-6R In India Tomorrow
Kawasaki To Launch Ninja ZX-6R In India Tomorrow
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-7021 second ago

The Ninja ZX-6R made its first appearance in India at the IBW 2023.

Wardwizard Signs MoU With Gujarat Government For e-Vehicle Hub Valued At Rs. 2,000 Crore
Wardwizard Signs MoU With Gujarat Government For e-Vehicle Hub Valued At Rs. 2,000 Crore
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-5650 second ago

The MoU is valued at Rs 2,000 crore and will see the company establish Vadodara as the centre for electric vehicles, and will help create over 6,000 new jobs

Tesla India Plant Could Be Set Up In Gujarat - Report
Tesla India Plant Could Be Set Up In Gujarat - Report
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-4656 second ago

A recent report suggests that Tesla could officially announce its India plans at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit with CEO Elon Musk also in attendance.

Aprilia RS 457 Accessories List Revealed
Aprilia RS 457 Accessories List Revealed
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-4219 second ago

Aprilia is offering both track- and touring-oriented accessories that cover items such as a taller windscreen, a heel guard, a front-axle protector, and more.

Bhavish Aggarwal Moots Ola S1 Electric Scooter Rental Service
Bhavish Aggarwal Moots Ola S1 Electric Scooter Rental Service
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-311 second ago

Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal. who is currently in Goa and rented an S1 Pro, hinted at the possibility of a rental service in tourist cities.

Here's What The Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire Could Look Like
Here's What The Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire Could Look Like
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-115 second ago

The next-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire has been rendered based on the 4th-gen Swift.

HW Electro Puzzle Kei Electric Van With Solar Panels To Be Launched In The US
HW Electro Puzzle Kei Electric Van With Solar Panels To Be Launched In The US
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

16 minutes ago

It comes with built-in solar panels that are capable of charging the battery

Ather 450 Apex India Launch On January 6, 2024
Ather 450 Apex India Launch On January 6, 2024
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

44 minutes ago

The Apex will be the third derivative of the current 450 series and is set to only be available in limited numbers.

Ferrari FXX-K Evo Wind Tunnel Model Up For Auction
Ferrari FXX-K Evo Wind Tunnel Model Up For Auction
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Devoid of an engine, the model is expected to be auctioned off for a price between Rs. 2.58 crore and Rs. 3.28 crore, without reserve

Honda To Preview Next-Gen EV Series At 2024 CES in Las Vegas
Honda To Preview Next-Gen EV Series At 2024 CES in Las Vegas
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Honda will reveal an electric vehicle concept with a distinct wedge-shaped body at the 2024 CES in Las Vegas on January 9

Toyota's Daihatsu to Halt Shipments Of All Vehicles Over Rigged Safety Test
Toyota's Daihatsu to Halt Shipments Of All Vehicles Over Rigged Safety Test
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

9 days ago

In the wake of a safety scandal investigation, the probe uncovered issues with 64 models, including 22 under the Toyota brand.

New Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Launched In Japan
New Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Launched In Japan
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The 70 Series from Toyota was first launched in 1984, and the latest iteration combines retro styling with modern technology.

New Toyota Camry Teased Ahead Of November 14 Debut
New Toyota Camry Teased Ahead Of November 14 Debut
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The new generation Camry will debut alongside a new Crown variant at the upcoming Los Angeles Auto Show on November 14th.

Toyota Reaches New Global Milestone With 300 Million Cars Produced
Toyota Reaches New Global Milestone With 300 Million Cars Produced
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The Corolla was the brand's highest-produced model line with over 53 million units produced as of end-September 2023.

Toyota Unveils Kayoibako Electric Minivan; Set To Debut At Japan Mobility Show 2023
Toyota Unveils Kayoibako Electric Minivan; Set To Debut At Japan Mobility Show 2023
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

2 months ago

The name 'kayoibako' is derived from configurable shipping containers used for the secure and efficient transportation of parts and products.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Toyota's Daihatsu Stops Production In Japan Over Rigged Safety Test Probe
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved