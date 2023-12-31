Toyota's Daihatsu Stops Production In Japan Over Rigged Safety Test Probe

Following the shipment halt for all its vehicles, Toyota-owned Daihatsu has now ceased domestic production in Japan amid revelations of a safety scandal involving rigged tests. The company has admitted to forging safety test results for more than 30 years, which has prompted the suspension of production across its Japanese factories, impacting around 9,000 workers, with no specified timeframe for resumption.

Last week, an independent third-party committee uncovered evidence of tampering with safety tests for approximately 64 vehicle models, including those under the Toyota brand. This revelation follows Daihatsu's recent suspension of all domestic and international vehicle shipments as part of damage control measures. The scandal complexes Toyota's challenges, as Daihatsu had previously acknowledged violating crash test standards for over 88,000 cars, predominantly sold under the Toyota brand in countries like Malaysia and Thailand.

The investigation laid bare misconduct involving false reports on headrest impact tests and discrepancies in test speeds for specific models, with a surge in such dishonest practices noted after 2014. Negotiations between Daihatsu and unions and suppliers are underway regarding compensation amidst the production suspension. This incident casts a shadow on the reputation of Japanese cars for safety and reliability, signalling a setback for the industry.