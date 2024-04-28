Toyota Launches T Gloss Car Care At Dealerships In India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd. has announced the launch of its car care brand. T Gloss services will be available at all authorised Toyota dealerships across India starting May 1, 2024. It goes beyond just aesthetics with "T Gloss", as it offers a comprehensive range of services. The services offered by the company include ceramic coating, underbody coating, silencer coating, and internal panel protection.

For customers seeking to restore their car's showroom shine, the company further offers interior enrichment and exterior beautification services. T Gloss also includes AC duct cleaning and evaporator cleaning services in its repertoire. This meticulous attention to detail, both inside and out, ensures a renewed sense of pride and satisfaction for Toyota owners, allowing them to get the most out of their vehicles.

Sabari Manohar, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “We are thrilled to unveil “T GLOSS”, an innovative and industry-first venture that underscores Toyota Kirloskar Motors unwavering commitment to 'customer-first' philosophy. We are witnessing a growing trend among car owners who prioritise quality vehicle maintenance, and “T GLOSS” is designed to meet their needs by helping them keep their cars in excellent condition aesthetically.