Toyota Unveils bZ3C, bZ3X Electric SUVs At Beijing Auto Show 2023

Toyota arrived at the 2024 Beijing Auto Show with two new all-electric SUVs. Called the bZ3C and the bZ3X, the two SUVs were originally previewed by the bZ Sport Crossover and bZ FlexSpace concepts last year, and are set to join the growing number of electric vehicles (EV) hitting Chinese roads.

The bZ3C features sleek looks reminiscent of the bZ Sport Crossover concept

Starting with the bZ3C, the SUV-coupe is claimed to be targeted towards young buyers with its sleek and aggressive design. Previewed by last year’s bZ Sport Crossover Concept, the production EV carries over almost all of the former’s sleek and low-slung looks including the full-width lightbars up front and at the rear.

Will go on sale in China in 2025.

The cabin follows the concept’s minimalist design theme with a digital instrument cluster and a large floating central touchscreen. The curved touchscreen of the concept has been dropped. The cabin also features extensive use of soft-touch materials on the dashboard and doors with other notable elements visible including a panoramic glass roof and ambient lighting on the dashboard, doors and lower centre console.

Minimalist cabin feature a large central touchscreen, digital instrument cluster and minimal physical controls.

The bZ3X, meanwhile, was previewed by the bZ FlexSpace though the production models gets more notable design updates compared to its stablemate. The full-width lightbar elements at the front and rear have been retained though the front bumper design has received a notable redesign. There is a new lower central air vent and new headlamp units integrated into the bumper.

bZ3X looks the part of a traditional SUV but with sleeker looks borrowed from the bZ series models.

Here too, the interior has been notably toned down with production-grade seating and a redesigned centre console. The minimalist design theme however is retained with few physical control surfaces and a large infotainment touchscreen taking centre stage on the dashboard. Toyota says that the aim was to offer ‘a mobile living room that represents comfort, to create a large and comfortable space.’

Minimalist cabin said to invoke the feeling of a ‘mobile living room’

Technical specifications for both remain under wraps for now though Toyota has confirmed that both SUVs will feature the latest driver assistance systems from the brand when they hit markets.