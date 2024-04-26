Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 SkodaSuperb 2024Toyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra XUV 3XOMG Marvel XHyundai New Kona ElectricMercedes-Benz EQS SUVNissan Qashqai
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
BMW R 1300 GSBSA Gold Star 650BSA Scrambler 650Royal Enfield Classic 350 BobberKeeway Benda Dark Flag
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Toyota Unveils bZ3C, bZ3X Electric SUVs At Beijing Auto Show 2023

All-electric models for now will only be sold in the Chinese market and were previewed in concept form last year.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 26, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New EVs were previewed by the bZ Sport Crossover and bZ FlexSpace concepts from 2023
  • Confirmed for production in the Chinese market from 2025
  • Toyota confirms both models to features its latest ADAS systems

Toyota arrived at the 2024 Beijing Auto Show with two new all-electric SUVs. Called the bZ3C and the bZ3X, the two SUVs were originally previewed by the bZ Sport Crossover and bZ FlexSpace concepts last year, and are set to join the growing number of electric vehicles (EV) hitting Chinese roads.

 

Also read: Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition Introduced; Gets New Black Alloys And TPMS
 

The bZ3C features sleek looks reminiscent of the bZ Sport Crossover concept

 

Starting with the bZ3C, the SUV-coupe is claimed to be targeted towards young buyers with its sleek and aggressive design. Previewed by last year’s bZ Sport Crossover Concept, the production EV carries over almost all of the former’s sleek and low-slung looks including the full-width lightbars up front and at the rear. 

 

Also Read: Toyota Fortuner Mild Hybrid Revealed; Offers Improved Fuel Efficiency

 

Will go on sale in China in 2025.

 

The cabin follows the concept’s minimalist design theme with a digital instrument cluster and a large floating central touchscreen. The curved touchscreen of the concept has been dropped. The cabin also features extensive use of soft-touch materials on the dashboard and doors with other notable elements visible including a panoramic glass roof and ambient lighting on the dashboard, doors and lower centre console.

 

Minimalist cabin feature a large central touchscreen, digital instrument cluster and minimal physical controls.

 

The bZ3X, meanwhile, was previewed by the bZ FlexSpace though the production models gets more notable design updates compared to its stablemate. The full-width lightbar elements at the front and rear have been retained though the front bumper design has received a notable redesign. There is a new lower central air vent and new headlamp units integrated into the bumper.

 

Also read: Toyota Innova Hycross GX (O) Launched At Rs 20.99 Lakh
 

bZ3X looks the part of a traditional SUV but with sleeker looks borrowed from the bZ series models.

 

Here too, the interior has been notably toned down with production-grade seating and a redesigned centre console. The minimalist design theme however is retained with few physical control surfaces and a large infotainment touchscreen taking centre stage on the dashboard. Toyota says that the aim was to offer ‘a mobile living room that represents comfort, to create a large and comfortable space.’

 

Minimalist cabin said to invoke the feeling of a ‘mobile living room’

 

Technical specifications for both remain under wraps for now though Toyota has confirmed that both SUVs will feature the latest driver assistance systems from the brand when they hit markets.

# Toyota# Toyota bZ Electric Cars# Toyota bZ3 # Toyota bZ4X# Toyota bZ3X# Toyota bZ3C SUV-Coupe# Toyota bZ3X SUV# Toyota Electric Vehicles# Toyota Electric Car# Beijing Auto Show# Cars# Electric Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2016 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2016 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 46,324 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 3.85 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 35,000 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
₹ 12,878/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 BMW X3, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 BMW X3
  • 19,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 64.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra Alturas G4, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.7
2019 Mahindra Alturas G4
  • 16,178 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 23.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra XUV300, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra XUV300
  • 25,279 km
  • Diesel
  • AMT
Rs. 8.75 Lakh
₹ 18,502/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700, New Delhi
8.4
2021 Mahindra XUV700
  • 29,070 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 22.5 Lakh
₹ 50,392/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra Thar, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra Thar
  • 19,398 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 12.5 Lakh
₹ 26,440/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Hyundai Venue
  • 13,870 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.75 Lakh
₹ 16,387/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2019 Honda Amaze, New Delhi
8.4
2019 Honda Amaze
  • 19,798 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
₹ 12,878/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza
  • 5,903 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 1.22 Crore
₹ 2,72,118/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi

Popular Toyota Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

The car was first registered in 1991 and was used by Senna during his time in Portugal
Ayrton Senna's Personal Honda NSX Goes Up For Sale
In a long-term deal, Hewlett Packard is set to join forces with Ferrari, renaming the iconic racing team to Scuderia Ferrari HP.
Scuderia Ferrari Partners Up With HP As New F1 Team Title Sponsor
Kia revealed that 3,17,754 units were sold in the domestic market, while 85,814 units were dispatched to overseas markets
Kia Sonet Achieves Cumulative Sales Milestone Of 4 Lakh
New electric motorcycle from Okaya EV sub-brand to have 129 km range, 95 kmph top speed.
Okaya EV Opens Bookings For New Ferrato Disruptor Electric Motorcycle
Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun stated 79 per cent of the car’s owners regularly use Xiaomi Pilot, the car’s autonomous driving function.
Xiaomi Receives Over 75,000 Orders For SU7 EV Within A Month Of Launch; 28% Orders From Women
The long-wheelbase derivative of the new-gen Tiguan, the Tayron, has been badged the Tiguan L Pro for the Chinese market.
New Volkswagen Tayron SUV Debuts At Beijing Auto Show 2024 As Tiguan L Pro
Nissan displayed the Epoch (EV) and Evo (Plug-in Hybrid) sedans, as well as the Epic (EV) and Era (Plug-in Hybrid) SUVs tailored for the Chinese market.
Nissan Epoch Electric Sedan, Epic E-SUV Unveiled Alongside Two Plug-In Hybrid Concepts At 2024 Beijing Motor Show
The Defender Octa will only be sold in limited numbers in its first year of production
Land Rover Defender Octa To Debut On July 3; Most Powerful Defender To Feature BMW-Sourced V8
The updated motorcycle will be offered in two variants: Mach 2 and Mach 2 Recon.
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2: Top 5 Highlights
Q6 L e-tron is the long wheelbase and longer range model of the Q6 L e-tron, and is specially made for the Chinese market.
Audi Q6 L e-tron Unveiled: Gets Longer Range And Wheelbase
The 2.8-litre diesel engine is paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system as seen on the Hilux.
Toyota Fortuner Mild Hybrid Revealed; Offers Improved Fuel Efficiency
Japan-specific special edition gets off-road-focused tweaks including all-terrain tyres and a raised ride height.
Toyota Crown Crossover RS Landscape Special Edition Revealed
The Urban Cruiser Taisor, based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx crossover is expected to feature a list of visual updates to better distinguish it from its sister car
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is essentially a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, and we expect it to be priced similarly.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Launch Tomorrow: Price Expectation
This edition of Toyota Great 4x4 Expedition saw participants drive across two states – Assam & Meghalaya - over two days.
Learning The Art Of Off-Roading: Toyota Great 4x4 Expedition
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Toyota Unveils bZ3C, bZ3X Electric SUVs At Beijing Auto Show 2023
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch
Toyota Innova Crysta
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Tata Punch EV
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved