Toyota Innova Hycross GX (O) Launched At Rs 20.99 Lakh

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has added a new GX (O) variant for the petrol-only version of the Innova Hycross. The new variant slots between the petrol-only GX and the strong hybrid VX trims of the MPV. The GX (O) is available in 7- and 8-seat configurations. The former is priced at Rs 21.13 lakh, while the latter is priced at Rs 20.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Also Read: Toyota Innova Hycross ZX (O) Bookings Reopen; Price Hiked

The new variant gets more features than the GX trim.

Compared to the outgoing GX variant, the new grade offers additional features such as front LED fog lamps and a rear defogger. Inside, this variant gains auto climate control, a 10.1-inch touchscreen (7-seat), wireless Apple CarPlay (7-seat), a rear retractable sunshade and a soft-touch dashboard. As for safety features, the GX (O) trim also gets 360-degree cameras with front and rear parking sensors.

Commenting on the launch of the GX (O) variant, Sabari Manohar – Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “At TKM, we are constantly listening to the market needs thus ensuring that every vehicle we offer aligns with the evolving needs of our customers. The New Innova Hycross petrol GX (O) grade is a testament to this philosophy which offers enhanced comfort and advanced technology carefully blending the spirit of luxury and efficiency. While the performance remains top-class, the 10+ features is expected to strongly resonate with customers who are looking for a fully loaded petrol version with an attractive proposition aimed at meeting their evolving lifestyle requirements.

Also Read: Toyota Innova Hycross Breezes Past 50,000 Unit Sales Milestone In India

The new GX (O) variant is available in both 7- and 8-seater configurations.

With the addition of this new grade, the Innova Hycross MPV is now available in 8 trims and 12 variants, of which 6 are petrol-only, while the rest are hybrids. The brand surpassed 50,000 unit sales for the Innova Hycross MPV in India within roughly 15 months since its launch in November 2022.

Under the hood, the Hycross is powered by a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine generating 170 bhp and 205 Nm of torque, coupled with a CVT gearbox. The hybrid version pairs a a 2.0-litre petrol engine with a strong-hybrid system producing 181 bhp and mated to an e-Drive transmission, available in top variants.