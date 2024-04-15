Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Renault KigerMaruti Suzuki Grand VitaraNissan MagniteMahindra XUV700Jeep Compass
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Exter vs Tata PunchHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata Nexon
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra XUV 3XOMG Marvel XHyundai New Kona ElectricMercedes-Benz EQS SUVNissan Qashqai
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Hero Mavrick 440Yamaha FZ-XBMW G 310 RYamaha Ray-ZR 125FITVS Apache RTR 310
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Aprilia Tuareg 660Husqvarna Svartpilen 125Bajaj Pulsar NS400TVS ZeppelinBMW R 1300 GS
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Toyota Innova Hycross GX (O) Launched At Rs 20.99 Lakh

The latest variant of the Hycross slots in between the petrol-only GX and the strong hybrid VX trims of the MPV.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 15, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The GX (O) variant is available in both 7- and 8-seat configurations.
  • The 8- and 7-seat versions are priced at Rs 20.99 lakh and 21.13 lakh, respectively.
  • This new version gains a handful of features over the GX grade.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has added a new GX (O) variant for the petrol-only version of the Innova Hycross. The new variant slots between the petrol-only GX and the strong hybrid VX trims of the MPV. The GX (O) is available in 7- and 8-seat configurations. The former is priced at Rs 21.13 lakh, while the latter is priced at Rs 20.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

 

Also Read: Toyota Innova Hycross ZX (O) Bookings Reopen; Price Hiked

 

The new variant gets more features than the GX trim.

 

Compared to the outgoing GX variant, the new grade offers additional features such as front LED fog lamps and a rear defogger. Inside, this variant gains auto climate control, a 10.1-inch touchscreen (7-seat), wireless Apple CarPlay (7-seat), a rear retractable sunshade and a soft-touch dashboard. As for safety features, the GX (O) trim also gets 360-degree cameras with front and rear parking sensors. 

 

Commenting on the launch of the GX (O) variant, Sabari Manohar – Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “At TKM, we are constantly listening to the market needs thus ensuring that every vehicle we offer aligns with the evolving needs of our customers. The New Innova Hycross petrol GX (O) grade is a testament to this philosophy which offers enhanced comfort and advanced technology carefully blending the spirit of luxury and efficiency. While the performance remains top-class, the 10+ features is expected to strongly resonate with customers who are looking for a fully loaded petrol version with an attractive proposition aimed at meeting their evolving lifestyle requirements.

 

Also Read: Toyota Innova Hycross Breezes Past 50,000 Unit Sales Milestone In India

 

The new GX (O) variant is available in both 7- and 8-seater configurations.

 

With the addition of this new grade, the Innova Hycross MPV is now available in 8 trims and 12 variants, of which 6 are petrol-only, while the rest are hybrids. The brand surpassed 50,000 unit sales for the Innova Hycross MPV in India within roughly 15 months since its launch in November 2022.

 

Under the hood, the Hycross is powered by a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine generating 170 bhp and 205 Nm of torque, coupled with a CVT gearbox. The hybrid version pairs a a 2.0-litre petrol engine with a strong-hybrid system producing 181 bhp and mated to an e-Drive transmission, available in top variants.

# Toyota Kirloskar Motors# Toyota Innova Hycross# Toyota Innova Hycross Variants# Innova Hycross# Hycross MPV# Toyota Innova Hycross GX (O)# car news# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2016 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2016 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 46,324 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 3.85 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 35,000 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
₹ 12,878/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700, New Delhi
8.4
2021 Mahindra XUV700
  • 29,065 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 23.5 Lakh
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra Alturas G4, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.7
2019 Mahindra Alturas G4
  • 16,178 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 23.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra Thar, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra Thar
  • 19,398 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 13 Lakh
₹ 27,498/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Hyundai Venue
  • 13,870 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.75 Lakh
₹ 16,387/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra XUV300, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra XUV300
  • 25,279 km
  • Diesel
  • AMT
Rs. 9.25 Lakh
₹ 19,560/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2021 Mahindra Thar
  • 7,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 16 Lakh
₹ 33,844/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Scorpio Classic, Amberhai, New Delhi
9.0
2023 Mahindra Scorpio Classic
  • 11,570 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 19.5 Lakh
₹ 43,673/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 26,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 16.75 Lakh
₹ 35,424/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Research More on Toyota Innova Hycross

Toyota Innova Hycross
8.7

Toyota Innova Hycross

Starts at ₹ 18.55 - 30.68 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Innova Hycross Specifications
View Innova Hycross Features

Popular Toyota Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Hero Mavrick 440 Deliveries Commence In India
Hero Mavrick 440 Deliveries Commence In India
Genesis Unveils X Gran Berlinetta Tribute Concept in Honor of Jacky Ickx
Genesis Unveils X Gran Berlinetta Tribute Concept in Honor of Jacky Ickx
Aprilia 660 Launch: What To Expect
Aprilia 660 Launch: What To Expect
Social Media Influencer And Actor Kusha Kapila Buys The Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Social Media Influencer And Actor Kusha Kapila Buys The Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Ola S1 X Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 10,000 As Part Of Introductory Offer
Ola S1 X Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 10,000 As Part Of Introductory Offer
New Maruti Suzuki Swift India Launch In May 2024
New Maruti Suzuki Swift India Launch In May 2024
Nissan Magnite Facelift To Be Launched In January 2025
Nissan Magnite Facelift To Be Launched In January 2025
Ducati DesertX Rally Bookings Open In India
Ducati DesertX Rally Bookings Open In India
Honda Unveils AI-Powered Scenic Audio App For Visually Impaired Passengers
Honda Unveils AI-Powered Scenic Audio App For Visually Impaired Passengers
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, Shell Partner To Expand EV Charging Infrastructure Across India
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, Shell Partner To Expand EV Charging Infrastructure Across India
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: Variants Explained
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: Variants Explained
Toyota Recalls Over 2,300 Units Of The Glanza For Faulty Fuel Pump Motor
Toyota Recalls Over 2,300 Units Of The Glanza For Faulty Fuel Pump Motor
Toyota Innova Hycross ZX (O) Bookings Reopen; Price Hiked
Toyota Innova Hycross ZX (O) Bookings Reopen; Price Hiked
Toyota India Sold 2.63 Lakh Cars and SUVs In FY24; Sales Up By 48%
Toyota India Sold 2.63 Lakh Cars and SUVs In FY24; Sales Up By 48%
Actor Harshvardhan Rane Buys The Toyota Innova Hycross Worth Rs. 30.68 Lakh
Actor Harshvardhan Rane Buys The Toyota Innova Hycross Worth Rs. 30.68 Lakh
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Toyota Innova Hycross GX (O) Launched At Rs 20.99 Lakh
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Tata Punch
Toyota Fortuner
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Tata Punch EV
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved