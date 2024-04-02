Login
Toyota Innova Hycross ZX (O) Bookings Reopen; Price Hiked

Owing to supply-related challenges, the brand paused bookings for the range-topping variant of the MPV back in April 2023.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 2, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Toyota Innova Hycross ZX and ZX (O) bookings opened again
  • Hybrid models command a waiting period of about 1 year
  • Recent price hike has also affected select variants of the Hycross MPV

Following supply-related challenges that emerged last year, Toyota Kirloskar Motor temporarily suspended bookings for its top-spec Innova Hycross ZX and ZX (O) variants in India. Now, bookings for the Toyota Innova Hycross ZX and ZX (O) have reopened after almost a year-long pause, and prices have also been hiked. 

 

Also Read: Toyota Innova Hycross Breezes Past 50,000 Unit Sales Milestone In India

 

Hybrid models currently command a waiting period of about 1 year.

 

Last year, the waiting period for the fully-loaded Hycross MPV had extended to as long as 2.5 years due to production limitations, although production of the variant itself did not cease. Now the waiting period has also been reduced to 1 year for the hybrid variants and about 5 to 6 months for the petrol-only variants. Offering a choice of five trims and 12 variants, the Hycross MPV is available in both seven- and eight-seat configurations. Although certain variants feature the seven-seat layout with captain seats in the second row. 

 

Toyota also disclosed plans to hike prices for specific variants of select models in India starting in April 2024, with an increase of about 1 per cent for select models and variants. As a result of this adjustment, prices for the Hycross models now fall within the range of Rs 18.92 lakh to Rs 30.98 lakh (ex-showroom). Moreover, the brand also announced surpassing 50,000 unit sales for the Innova Hycross MPV in India, achieved within roughly 15 months since its launch in November 2022.

 

Also Read: Toyota Innova Hycross Petrol Model To Get A New GX (O) Variant

 

Recent price hike has also affected select variants of the Hycross MPV.

 

Looking ahead, Toyota is preparing to introduce a new GX (O) variant for the petrol version of the Innova Hycross. Positioned between the existing GX and VX trims, this new variant promises additional features such as front LED fog lamps, rear window demister, dual-tone seats, a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, and an upgraded 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay compatibility.

 

Under the hood, the Hycross is powered by either a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine generating 170 bhp and 205 Nm of torque, coupled with a CVT gearbox, or a 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with a strong-hybrid system producing 181 bhp and mated to an e-Drive transmission, available in top variants.

Research More on Toyota Innova Hycross

Toyota Innova Hycross
8.7

Toyota Innova Hycross

Starts at ₹ 18.55 - 30.68 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Innova Hycross Specifications
View Innova Hycross Features

