Toyota Innova Hycross Exclusive Edition Launched In India At Rs 32.58 Lakh

Toyota India has launched the Innova Hycross Exclusive Edition in India at Rs 32.58 lakh (ex-showroom). Essentially a limited-edition version of the Innova Hycross, this version is based on the ZX(O) trim of the vehicle. This iteration of the vehicle gets a few cometic add-ons over the standard version of the MPV, which accounts for the Rs 1.24 lakh premium over the latter. Toyota says that the variant will be on sale for just three months, from May to July.

This version is offered in two colour options – Super White and Pearl White. The list of exclusive cosmetic bits on the vehicle include a list of black elements such as the roof, front grille, rear garnish, alloy wheels and hood emblem. Furthermore it also gets a few other extra add ons such as a front grille garnish, wheel arch moulding, garnishes on the ORVMs, and a lid garnish on the rear door. The interior of the Hycross Exclusive Edition gets a dual-tone colour scheme.

Speaking on the introduction of this variant, Varinder Wadhwa, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said “The Innova HyCross has consistently garnered strong customer appreciation for its proportions & poise of an SUV with the spaciousness of an MPV, and we are truly humbled for their continued trust placed in the brand. Today, we are delighted to launch the Innova HyCross Exclusive Edition in ZX(O), thoughtfully crafted to meet the evolving aspirations of our discerning customers. This special variant embodies Toyota’s commitment to exclusivity and elevated customer experience.”

Moving to the powertrain, there are no updates to the engines with the Hycross, as it continues to be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol mill paired with a strong hybrid setup featuring an electric motor and onboard battery. The powertrain churns out 181 bhp and comes mated to a CVT.