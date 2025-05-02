Toyota Innova Hycross Exclusive Edition Launched In India At Rs 32.58 Lakh

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Tata Altroz Facelift Officially Teased; Gets Newer Fascia, Flush Door Handles, LED Headlamps And Connected TaillampsVolkswagen Golf GTI Bookings To Open On May 5; Specifications RevealedTwo-Wheeler Sales April 2025: Hero Dips Due To Production Pause; TVS, Royal Enfield, Suzuki Witness Growth2025 Yezdi Adventure Spotted Testing Ahead Of May 15 Launch MG Windsor EV Pro India Launch On May 6: Long-Range Variant Set To Get 50.6 kWh Battery
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Driven: Tesla Cybertruck Cyberbeast: India's first ever!Lamborghini Temerario V8 PHEV launched in India: The ₹6 crore HYBRID supercar!ROYAL ENFIELD HIMALAYAN 450 Vs GUERRILLA 450: WHICH ONE SHOULD YOU PICK?
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Kia New CarensHyundai PalisadeSkoda KamiqTata New AltrozJeep Grand Wagoneer
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Bajaj 2025 Dominar 400Indian New ChieftainKTM 390 SMC RHusqvarna Vitpilen 401Benelli New TNT 300
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

Toyota Innova Hycross Exclusive Edition Launched In India At Rs 32.58 Lakh

Essentially a limited-edition variant of the Innova Hycross, the latest addition to the range will be on sale for just three months.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 2, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Based on the ZX(O) trim of the Innova Hycross.
  • Rs 1.24 lakh more expensive than the ZX(O) trim.
  • Gets a range of cosmetic add ons.

Toyota India has launched the Innova Hycross Exclusive Edition in India at Rs 32.58 lakh (ex-showroom). Essentially a limited-edition version of the Innova Hycross, this version is based on the ZX(O) trim of the vehicle. This iteration of the vehicle gets a few cometic add-ons over the standard version of the MPV, which accounts for the Rs 1.24 lakh premium over the latter. Toyota says that the variant will be on sale for just three months, from May to July.

 

Also Read: Toyota Innova Hycross Now Gets An Acoustic Vehicle Warning System
 

This version is offered in two colour options – Super White and Pearl White. The list of exclusive cosmetic bits on the vehicle include a list of black elements such as the roof, front grille, rear garnish, alloy wheels and hood emblem. Furthermore it also gets a few other extra add ons such as a front grille garnish, wheel arch moulding, garnishes on the ORVMs, and a lid garnish on the rear door. The interior of the Hycross Exclusive Edition gets a dual-tone colour scheme.

 

Also Read: Toyota Innova Hycross Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 36,000
 

Speaking on the introduction of this variant, Varinder Wadhwa, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said “The Innova HyCross has consistently garnered strong customer appreciation for its proportions & poise of an SUV with the spaciousness of an MPV, and we are truly humbled for their continued trust placed in the brand. Today, we are delighted to launch the Innova HyCross Exclusive Edition in ZX(O), thoughtfully crafted to meet the evolving aspirations of our discerning customers. This special variant embodies Toyota’s commitment to exclusivity and elevated customer experience.”

 

Also Read: Toyota Innova Hycross Surges Past 1 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone In India
 

Moving to the powertrain, there are no updates to the engines with the Hycross, as it continues to be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol mill paired with a strong hybrid setup featuring an electric motor and onboard battery. The powertrain churns out 181 bhp and comes mated to a CVT. 

# Toyota Innova Hycross# Toyota Innova# Toyota India# Toyota Kirloskar Motor# TKM# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • This the first price hike for the sedan after its launch in India in December 2024.
    Toyota Camry Prices Hiked By Rs 50,000; Now Priced At Rs 48.50 Lakh
  • Over 3.3 lakh units sold in the last fiscal year, the Toyota line-up in India recorded a 28 per cent year-on-year growth.
    Auto Sales FY25: Toyota Records Best-Ever Sales in FY24-25 With 28 Per Cent Growth
  • The car&bike team undertook a 2400+ km round trip to attend the Bharat Mobility Global Expo.
    Auto Expo 2025 Mega Drive: Mumbai-Delhi-Mumbai In A Kia Carens & Toyota Innova Hycross
  • New feature warns other road users about the presence of the vehicle during low-speed all-electric driving.
    Toyota Innova Hycross Now Gets An Acoustic Vehicle Warning System
  • Available only with automatic since launch – in both 4x2 and 4x4 guises – the Legender gets a third variant with a six-speed manual transmission with slightly less torque than automatic.
    Toyota Fortuner Legender Launched With 4x4 Manual Transmission; Priced At Rs 46.36 Lakh

Latest News

  • Making its India-debut for the first time, the Golf GT follows the recently launched Tiguan R-Line.
    Volkswagen Golf GTI Bookings To Open On May 5; Specifications Revealed
  • Three of the biggest brands in India- Hero MotoCorp, Honda Two-Wheeler and Bajaj Auto recorded decreases in sales
    Two-Wheeler Sales April 2025: Hero Dips Due To Production Pause; TVS, Royal Enfield, Suzuki Witness Growth
  • The Yezdi Adventure received an update in 2024 too, however, the changes were mostly mechanical with some minor visual tweaks.
    2025 Yezdi Adventure Spotted Testing Ahead Of May 15 Launch
  • The new variant will pack in a larger battery along with more tech and features.
    MG Windsor EV Pro India Launch On May 6: Long-Range Variant Set To Get 50.6 kWh Battery
  • The new Compass will be the sister model to the recently unveiled second-gen Citroen C5 Aircross and is set to go on sale in Europe with a range of electrified powertrains.
    2026 Jeep Compass Leaked Ahead Of Global Debut
  • Essentially a limited-edition variant of the Innova Hycross, the latest addition to the range will be on sale for just three months.
    Toyota Innova Hycross Exclusive Edition Launched In India At Rs 32.58 Lakh
  • Here is a look at the sales performance of carmakers for the month of April 2025.
    Auto Sales April 2025: Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Kia Register Growth; Tata, Hyundai Report Decline
  • TVS showcased the Apache RTS X supermoto in concept form at the Auto Expo earlier this year, and the patented images appear quite similar to it.
    TVS Apache RTS X Design Patented In India
  • The company entered the Indian market in 1996 with the first car to launch being the Santro hatchback in 1998.
    Hyundai India Crosses Domestic Sales of 9 Million Vehicles Since 1996
  • The Clavis will sit above the Carens in the brand’s India portfolio.
    Kia Clavis MPV Teased Ahead Of May 8 Launch

Research More on Toyota Innova Hycross

Toyota Innova Hycross
8.7

Toyota Innova Hycross

Starts at ₹ 19.09 - 31.34 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Innova Hycross Specifications
View Innova Hycross Features

Popular Toyota Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Toyota Innova Hycross Exclusive Edition Launched In India At Rs 32.58 Lakh