Toyota Innova Hycross Surges Past 1 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone In India

Toyota achieved 50,000-unit sales feat of the Hycross in February this year, and in eight months, the automaker has sold another 50,000 units of the MPV.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 22, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • 1 lakh units of the Innova Hycross have been sold in India
  • Toyota took two years to achieve this milestone
  • Waiting period stretches up to 12 months

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced that its Innova Hycross MPV has surpassed the milestone of 1 lakh unit sales, in India. Earlier this year, in February, the automaker marked 50,000 unit sales of the Hycross. The subsequent 50,000 units have been sold within eight months that followed. Launched in November 2022, the Hycross has gained significant popularity as a hybrid MPV, offering seven- and eight-seat configurations.

 

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Achieves 1 Lakh Sales Milestone

 

TOYOTA INNOVA HYCROSS STATIC 1

Waiting period for the MPV is 9-12 months currently. 

 

The demand for the Hycross has been overwhelming for Toyota; as such, the company had to temporarily halt bookings for the top-spec ZX trims. Bookings for these variants were paused in May 2024, shortly after reopening them in April. However, in August, the brand opened the order books for these variants once again. The MPV’s waiting period remains high, with the current period stretching up to twelve months depending on the variant chosen. 

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki To Supply Its First Electric Vehicle To Toyota; Launch In 2025

 

TOYOTA INNOVA HYCROSS STATIC 2

Prices for the Innova Hycross range between Rs 18.92 lakh and Rs 30.98 lakh. 

 

Toyota has faced consistent challenges in keeping up with demand for the hybrid variants of the Innova Hycross. These models are priced between Rs 25.97 lakh and Rs 30.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The MPV is available in six trims across 12 variants, evenly split between petrol-only and hybrid options.

 

Under the hood, the Innova Hycross can be had with either a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 170 bhp and 205 Nm of torque (mated to a CVT) or a 2.0-litre petrol engine with a strong-hybrid system generating 181 bhp, paired with an e-Drive transmission.

