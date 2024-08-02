Toyota Innova Hycross ZX, ZX (O) Bookings Reopen; Waiting Periods Remain High

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has once again reopened bookings for the top-end ZX and ZX (O) hybrid variants of the Innova Hycross, following a second pause in May 2024. According to the brand, the resumption follows overwhelming demand for these variants, which led to supply issues. Previously, Toyota had resumed bookings for these variants in April 2024 after a year-long gap, only to pause them again in May due to high demand.

The waiting period ranges between 6 and 8 months for the ZX trim level.

During the course when the ZX trim was unavailable, the VX (O) served as the top-of-the-line option in the lineup, resulting in its waiting period rising to one year. Toyota has now increased production of the ZX trims, although the ZX currently has a six-month waiting period, and the ZX (O) has an eight-month waiting period. Should demand rise again, bookings may be paused once more.

Toyota has faced challenges in meeting the demand for the hybrid versions of the Innova Hycross for over a year. The hybrid models are priced from Rs 25.97 lakh to Rs 30.98 lakh for the top-spec ZX (O) variant (all prices ex-showroom). The Innova Hycross comes in six trim levels with a total of 12 variants, half of which are petrol-only and the other half hybrids.

The Innova Hycross is offered with two options under the hood.

The Hycross is equipped with either a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that delivers 170 bhp and 205 Nm of torque, paired with a CVT gearbox, or a 2.0-litre petrol engine combined with a strong-hybrid system that produces 181 bhp, coupled with an e-Drive transmission.